Canelo Alvarez v Jermell CharloGetty Images
Bethany-May Rowe

How to watch and live stream boxing in 2024

TV Guide & Streaming
GOAL's guide for watching live boxing matches, replays and ringside content in the US

Step into the ring as we break down the best sports streaming platforms in the United States for live boxing, fight replays, exclusive documentaries, and expert analysis.

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales | Jan 23 | 9:00 a.m. ET
Watch on ESPN+

Whether you're about those heavyweight clashes, fired-up press conferences, or the rise of new contenders, our top four streaming services have you covered.

Upcoming 2024 boxing schedule

Title fights are marked with a (*)

DateWeight ClassHeadline EventTV/Streaming
June 29FeatherweightsRobeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon BenitezESPN/ESPN+
June 29FeatherweightsYan Santana vs. Brandon ValdesESPN/ESPN+
June 29WelterweightsRohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez RamosESPN/ESPN+
June 29MiddleweightsNico Ali Walsh vs. Sona AkaleESPN/ESPN+
June 29MiddleweightsEuri Cedeno vs. Dormedes PoteESPN/ESPN+
June 29HeavyweightsLorenzo Medina vs. Colby MadisonESPN/ESPN+
June 29MiddleweightsBryan Polaco vs. Richard AcevedoESPN/ESPN+
June 29Junior BantamweightJuan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse RodriguezDAZN
June 29Junior FeatherweightsArturo Popoca vs. Danny Barrios FloresDAZN
June 29FlyweightsSunny Edwards vs. Adrian CurielDAZN
June 29Junior FeatherweightsYamileth Mercado vs. Ramla AliDAZN
July 6WBC lightweight titleShakur Stevenson vs. Artem HarutyunyanESPN/ESPN+
July 6WBC lightweight titleO'Shaquie Foster vs. Robson ConceicaoESPN/ESPN+
July 6lightweightsKeyshawn Davis vs. Miguel MaduenoESPN/ESPN+
July 6lightweightsAbdullah Mason vs. Luis LebronESPN/ESPN+
July 6junior lightweightsWilliam Foster III vs. Eridson GarciaESPN/ESPN+
July 6welterweightsKelvin Davis vs. Kevin JohnsonESPN/ESPN+
July 6featherweightsKeith Colon vs. Hunter TurbyfillESPN/ESPN+
July 6heavyweightsAli Feliz vs. Robinson PerezESPN/ESPN+
July 6light heavyweightsNate Diaz vs. Jorge MasvidalTBD
July 6light heavyweightsChris Avila vs. Anthony PettisTBD
July 6lightweightsChris Avila vs. Anthony PettisTBD
July 6lightweightsAmado Vargas vs. Sean GarciaTBD
July 6super middleweightsDaniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.TBD
July 6lightweightsWilliam Zepeda vs. Giovanni CabreraDAZN