Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Which is the best option for you?

Sling TV is an internet streaming service that offers an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. It has much cheaper monthly subscription packages than most pay television services on the market and a flexible membership arrangement.

With the budget-friendly pricing, you do get a more stripped-back service. But it's best to look at Sling subscriptions as a base to build rather than comprehensive TV packages. Fair-priced extras and add-ons can then be purchased on top to personalize your viewing experience. There are also plenty of inexpensive OTT streaming services that you can sign up for alongside Sling to fill in any glaring gaps in your channel lineup.

GOAL breaks down Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans, including their differences, similarities, and sports divide below.

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue

Sling Orange and Sling Blue are the standard subscription packages on offer with Sling TV.

Sling Orange ($40/month) is categorized on-site as the Sports and Families package.

Sling Blue ($40/month]) is categorized on-site as the News and Entertainment package.

Sling Orange and Blue are any bargain hunters' dream in the world of pay television, with both subscriptions at $40 per month.

A combined subscription is available to Sling Orange + Blue ($60/month), saving you $20 monthly. The combined subscription contains all the channels available across the individual package.

What's the difference between Sling Orange and Blue?

In terms of DVR storage, nothing at all. Both include 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage with a standard subscription. Subscription pricing is tight, too, with both at $40 per month.

24 shared channels are featured in both packages. With the package exclusive channels, we start to see a few key differences, with a different number of simultaneous streams available between subscriptions.

Monthly price Simultaneous streams Cloud DVR Channels Exclusive channels Sling Orange $40.00 1 50 hours 32 ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, FreeFrom, MotorTrend, and QVC. Sling Blue $40.00 3 50 hours 42 ABC (local), FOX (local), NBC (local), FOX News, MSNBC, Bravo, NFL Network, FS1, FX, USA, Discovery, TLC, E!, SyFy, National Geographic, Tru, and HLN.

Sling Orange and Blue shared channels

TBS

TNT

CNN

HGTV

AMC

History Channel

ID

A&E

Food Network

Nick JR

Comedy Central

IFC

BBC America

Trvl Channel

Cartoon Network

BET

MGM+ Drive-in

Lifetime

VICE

AXS TV

Fuse

Bloomberg TV+

Local Now

Comet

CHARGE!

Which is Sling's sports package?

This is where it gets interesting. Supposedly, Sling Orange is Sling's sports package. ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN3 are exclusive to Orange's lineup, so at first glance, that makes sense. However, Sling has thrown us a curve ball by having channels like NBC, FS1, FX, USA, and the NFL Network exclusive to the Sling Blue subscription.

NBC and Fox channels are essential sports networks for live events throughout the year, including the Olympics, professional tennis, professional golf, NFL, English Premier League, MLB, NASCAR, WWE, NBA, and the NHL. Not only is it odd for Sling to siphon them off into a separate package, but it's also inconvenient and leaves plenty of people opting for the Sling Orange + Blue package.

Why the sports channel divide?

While the channel divide isn't ideal for customers, from a marketing perspective, it makes a lot of sense. Having the channels divided this way means a joint Sling Orange + Blue subscription ($60/month) is the best value sports coverage for your money.

It's hard to get too mad at the swindle. Even Sling's joint subscription is relatively budget-friendly compared to competitors'. The subscription packages of Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV range from $64.99 - $154.99/month, so you're still in bargain territory.

Sling TV subscription deals

Sling consistently offers discounted prices and deals for new customers, which is a nice perk. Current deals include:

New Sling TV customers can enjoy 50% off their first month of Sling Blue, Orange, or Orange + Blue for a limited time.

Ahead of March Madness, Sling TV is offering $54 of savings when you prepay for the Orange + Blue plan and the Sports Extra add-on for three months.

Get $20 for you and a friend - When you refer a friend, they'll get $5 off their first four bills, and you'll get $5 off your next four billing cycles.

Which is better overall, Sling Orange or Blue?

Ultimately, the best value subscription for your money is the joint Sling Orange + Blue package. You get every channel in each subscription and the combined number of simultaneous streams. However, when it comes down to picking Orange or Blue, Blue is the clear winner on paper. You get more simultaneous streams and channels for your money, including local channels if available in your area.

The big hole in Blue's lineup is the absence of ESPN; there's no way around that. But if we're going to be extra thrifty, an ESPN+ subscription is only $9.99 monthly. A Sling Blue subscription with ESPN+ comes to only $54.99, $7 less than a combined Sling Orange+Blue subscription.

FAQs

Can I switch between Sling packages?

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel them at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one.

What's the difference between Sling Orange and Sling Blue?

In summary, the Orange subscription is the most stripped-down. It has around 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Blue has just over 40 channels, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they're available in your area.

The two subscriptions can be combined as the Sling Orange + Blue plan, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $60 a month.

How many streams do Sling Orange and Sling Blue offer?

Sling Blue gets you three simultaneous streams, while Sling Orange allows for one. Sling Orange + Blue has the highest number, with four simultaneous streams across devices.