Sling TV Add-On packages and prices

An all-you-need-to-know guide to Sling TV’s best value add-ons

Want budget-friendly, personalized TV streaming? Sling TV is the service for you. Its add-ons offer a huge variety, and a flexible rolling subscription means you can change what's in your channel lineup month in and month out.

But, let's be honest, variety can be overwhelming. We’ve all been there, wondering whether a confusingly worded deal will actually save a dollar and get you the additional content you want. That's why we've made it our business to suss out Sling's add-ons for you. Keep reading to find out which add-ons and deals are available through the Sling TV service below.

New to Sling?

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that offers an alternative to traditional cable TV or satellite TV. There are three base Sling TV packages: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue.

Sling TV subscriptions are more like a base to build on, than a comprehensive TV package. Fair-priced extras and add-ons can then be purchased on top to personalize your viewing experience.

The Sports Extra add-on is a must to watch live sports, with plenty of additional sports channels. Live channels like the NFL Network, Tennis Channel, MLB Strike Zone, and Golf Channel are just a few on the table, as are premiums like SHOWTIME and Discovery +.

Sling TV plans