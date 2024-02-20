This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bethany-May Rowe

Sling TV Add-On packages and prices

An all-you-need-to-know guide to Sling TV’s best value add-ons

Want budget-friendly, personalized TV streaming? Sling TV is the service for you. Its add-ons offer a huge variety, and a flexible rolling subscription means you can change what's in your channel lineup month in and month out.

But, let's be honest, variety can be overwhelming. We’ve all been there, wondering whether a confusingly worded deal will actually save a dollar and get you the additional content you want. That's why we've made it our business to suss out Sling's add-ons for you. Keep reading to find out which add-ons and deals are available through the Sling TV service below.

Sling Orange channelsSling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that offers an alternative to traditional cable TV or satellite TV. There are three base Sling TV packages: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue.

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Which is the best option for you?

Sling TV subscriptions are more like a base to build on, than a comprehensive TV package. Fair-priced extras and add-ons can then be purchased on top to personalize your viewing experience.

The Sports Extra add-on is a must to watch live sports, with plenty of additional sports channels. Live channels like the NFL Network, Tennis Channel, MLB Strike Zone, and Golf Channel are just a few on the table, as are premiums like SHOWTIME and Discovery +. 

Sling TV plans 

SubscriptionChannelsDVR StorageSimultaneous StreamsPricing
Sling Orange3250 hours1$40/month
Sling Blue 4250 hours3$45/month
Sling Orange + Blue 4650 hours4$60/month
