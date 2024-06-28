GOAL's guide to watch Formula One, including F1 live coverage, race highlights and more

Access to ESPN+, as well as ESPN's channels, for comprehensive F1 coverage.

Has some, not all, F1 races plus coverage of many other sports.

Watch every F1 race live or on demand. Discounted annual plans also available.

Few sports capture the exhilaration of nations like Formula One. From blistering battles down the straight to canny moves in the corners, the biggest motorsport carnival in the world is back again for another thrilling 2024 season.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is in the box seat to continue his unprecedented dominance of the field, but with plenty of others lining up on the grid - from team-mate Sergio Perez to great rivals Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - there will be no shortage of drama throughout.

But just how can you tune in to catch all the action from across the globe this year? Below, GOAL guides you through your viewing options for another thrilling year of F1 in 2024.

What is the next round of the 2024 Formula One season?

The Austrian Grand Prix is the next round of the 2024 Formula One season, taking place on Sunday, June 30. As the season continues its European swing, all teams will travel to the Red Bull Ring for another terrific weekend of motorsports action.

Located in Speilburg and home of the race since 1969, the event has been a semi-regular presence on the Formula One calendar over the decades. Initially staged as part of the Formula One World Championship at Zeltweg Airfield in 1964, it subsequently moved to the Osterreichring, later the Red Bull Ring. It has periodically dropped out of schedules but has been a fixed presence since 2014.

How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods are available through ESPNU and ESPN2.

Grand Prix Sunday will also be available to watch on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

2024 Formula 1 season schedule

Round Race Dates Results Round 1 Bahrain Feb 29 - Mar 2 Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Round 2 Saudi Arabia Mar 7 - 9 Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Round 3 Australia Mar 22 - 24 Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Round 4 Japan Apr 5 - 7 Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz Round 5 China Apr 19 - 21 Max Verstappen Lando Norris Sergio Perez Round 6 Miami May 3 - 5 Lano Norris Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Round 7 Italy May 17 - 19 Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc George Russell Round 8 Monaco May 24 - 26 Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Carlos Sainz Jr Round 9 Canada Jun 7 - 9 Max Verstappen Lando Norris George Russell Round 10 Spain Jun 21 - 23 Max Verstappen Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Round 11 Austria Jun 28 - 30 Round 12 Great Britain Jul 5 - 7 Round 13 Hungary Jul 19 - 21 Round 14 Belgium Jul 26 - 28 Round 15 Netherlands Aug 23 - 25 Round 16 Italy Aug 30 - Sep 1 Round 17 Azerbaijan Sep 13 - 15 Round 18 Singapore Sep 20 - 22 Round 19 United States Oct 18 - 20 Round 20 Mexico Oct 25 - 27 Round 21 Brazil Nov 1 - 3 Round 22 United States Nov 21 - 23 Round 23 Qatar Nov 29 - Oct 1 Round 24 Abu Dhabi Dec 6 - 8

What TV channels show F1 on US TV?

Essential channels: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ABC

To watch every Sunday race throughout the F1 season requires ESPN and ESPN+. Races are also simulcast over ABC occasionally. However, most local channels won't have much to offer.

For full race weekend coverage, including practice sessions, qualifying and sprints, you'll also require ESPNU and ESPNEWS.