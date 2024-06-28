This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
where to watch and stream F1Getty Images
Bethany-May Rowe

How to watch and live stream Formula One in 2024

TV Guide & Streaming
This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

GOAL's guide to watch Formula One, including F1 live coverage, race highlights and more

Editors' pick

fuboTV

Watch the full F1 season through the streaming package, with ESPN included.

Simultaneous streams: 10

DVR capabilities: Yes

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$75.00

Get fuboTV

Few sports capture the exhilaration of nations like Formula One. From blistering battles down the straight to canny moves in the corners, the biggest motorsport carnival in the world is back again for another thrilling 2024 season.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is in the box seat to continue his unprecedented dominance of the field, but with plenty of others lining up on the grid - from team-mate Sergio Perez to great rivals Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton - there will be no shortage of drama throughout.

But just how can you tune in to catch all the action from across the globe this year? Below, GOAL guides you through your viewing options for another thrilling year of F1 in 2024.

What is the next round of the 2024 Formula One season?

The Austrian Grand Prix is the next round of the 2024 Formula One season, taking place on Sunday, June 30. As the season continues its European swing, all teams will travel to the Red Bull Ring for another terrific weekend of motorsports action.

Located in Speilburg and home of the race since 1969, the event has been a semi-regular presence on the Formula One calendar over the decades. Initially staged as part of the Formula One World Championship at Zeltweg Airfield in 1964, it subsequently moved to the Osterreichring, later the Red Bull Ring. It has periodically dropped out of schedules but has been a fixed presence since 2014.

How to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods are available through ESPNU and ESPN2.

Grand Prix Sunday will also be available to watch on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN+
Sign up now

2024 Formula 1 season schedule

RoundRaceDatesResults
Round 1BahrainFeb 29 - Mar 2
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sergio Perez
  3. Carlos Sainz
Round 2Saudi ArabiaMar 7 - 9
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sergio Perez
  3. Charles Leclerc
Round 3AustraliaMar 22 - 24
  1. Carlos Sainz
  2. Charles Leclerc
  3. Lando Norris
Round 4JapanApr 5 - 7
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sergio Perez
  3. Carlos Sainz
Round 5ChinaApr 19 - 21
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lando Norris
  3. Sergio Perez
Round 6MiamiMay 3 - 5
  1. Lano Norris
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Charles Leclerc
Round 7ItalyMay 17 - 19
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Charles Leclerc
  3. George Russell
Round 8MonacoMay 24 - 26
  1. Charles Leclerc
  2. Oscar Piastri
  3. Carlos Sainz Jr
Round 9CanadaJun 7 - 9
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lando Norris
  3. George Russell
Round 10SpainJun 21 - 23
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lando Norris
  3. Lewis Hamilton
Round 11AustriaJun 28 - 30
Round 12Great BritainJul 5 - 7
Round 13HungaryJul 19 - 21
Round 14BelgiumJul 26 - 28
Round 15NetherlandsAug 23 - 25
Round 16ItalyAug 30 - Sep 1
Round 17AzerbaijanSep 13 - 15
Round 18SingaporeSep 20 - 22
Round 19United StatesOct 18 - 20
Round 20MexicoOct 25 - 27
Round 21BrazilNov 1 - 3
Round 22United StatesNov 21 - 23
Round 23QatarNov 29 - Oct 1
Round 24Abu DhabiDec 6 - 8

What TV channels show F1 on US TV?

Essential channels: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ABC

To watch every Sunday race throughout the F1 season requires ESPN and ESPN+. Races are also simulcast over ABC occasionally. However, most local channels won't have much to offer.

For full race weekend coverage, including practice sessions, qualifying and sprints, you'll also require ESPNU and ESPNEWS.