Journalist

Anggi Riwanto is an online journalist who has been with GOAL Indonesia since 2009. He occasionally covers matches from the stadium, providing live score updates and reporting on Indonesia’s Liga 1, with a particular focus on Persib Bandung.

Born and raised in Bandung, Anggi has been a lifelong supporter of Persib Bandung. Through his work as a journalist, he now feels closer than ever to the club he has loved since childhood.

Among Anggi’s most cherished football memories is witnessing Persib Bandung lift the championship trophy in 2014 after defeating Indonesian football powerhouse Persipura Jayapura. Another unforgettable moment was getting the chance to take a photo with Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti during his visit to Bandung.