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Conference League
team-logoGetafe
Coliseum
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Watch Getafe vs Brighton live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Getafe
Brighton & Hove Albion
Conference League

Getafe play Brighton in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandTNT Sport 2
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Getafe vs Brighton: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Coliseum

Getafe and Brighton kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Getafe vs Brighton live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Watch Getafe vs Brighton live on RTL+ via its streaming service.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Getafe and Brighton?

Getafe have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat FC Sevilla 3-1 in the league. Before that came a heavy 4-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao and a 5-2 loss to FC Lugano in the Conference League. Bordalás' team scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Three wins in their last five competitive matches have put Brighton in strong form. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League, following an emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. They also lost 2-0 to Liverpool and drew 0-0 with FK Jablonec in the Conference League. Across those five matches, Brighton scored eight goals and conceded four.

GET

GET - Form

RAY
D1-1
LUG
L2-5
ATH
L4-0
UBL
W2-3
SEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
MCI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Getafe vs Brighton: Line-ups

Getafe vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Bordalas

Getafe vs Brighton: Form

GET

GET - Form

RAY
D1-1
LUG
L2-5
ATH
L4-0
UBL
W2-3
SEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
MCI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Getafe vs Brighton: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GetafeDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
0
1
Club Friendlies
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Getafe vs Brighton: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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