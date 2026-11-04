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Conference League
team-logoKuPS
Savon Sanomat Areena
team-logoGent
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent live today: who is showing / broadcasting the match on TV and live stream?

KuPS vs Gent
KuPS
Gent
Conference League

Kuopion PS face KAA Gent in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Savon Sanomat Areena

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent live today: TV and live stream details

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: recent results

Kuopion PS have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 2-0 to AC Oulu in the Veikkausliga. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded seven. Their 2-0 win over Vaasa PS showed they can keep a clean sheet.

In their past five matches, KAA Gent have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-0 to Lommel in the Jupiler League. Their 4-0 victory over RSC Anderlecht showed their attacking strength. Gent conceded seven goals and scored seven in that period.

KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W2-0
BOR
L2-0
HJK
D2-2
GNI
D1-1
ACO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GNT

GNT - Form

AGF
W1-0
UNR
L3-3
BRA
L2-0
AND
W4-0
LOM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: line-ups

KuPS vs Gent Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Nuutinen

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: form

KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W2-0
BOR
L2-0
HJK
D2-2
GNI
D1-1
ACO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GNT

GNT - Form

AGF
W1-0
UNR
L3-3
BRA
L2-0
AND
W4-0
LOM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: head-to-head record

Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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