RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Predictions: Hosts make home edge count

Our expert shares his RB Leipzig vs Manchester City predictions. City’s recent wobble and Leipzig’s form at home could see the hosts avoid defeat.

Best Predictions for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ -182 with BetMGM

Double chance - Tie/RB Leipzig @ +117 with BetMGM

Player assist - Antonio Nusa to get at least one assist @ +420 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Haaland ready to fire again on the European stage

After scoring a goal in four consecutive matches in all competitions, Erling Haaland blanked against Brighton at the weekend. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, as the forward took four shots in the game, more than any player across both teams. He did miss one big chance, but can be forgiven for having an off day.

However, the reality is that Haaland has scored six goals in his last five matches in all competitions. In the Champions League, the Norwegian has scored four goals in two games. He didn’t feature in that 5-1 thrashing of AEK Athens two weeks ago, but he should retain his place up front for this one.

When these teams met in the 2023 edition of the competition, City were down 2-0 at half-time. It was Haaland’s goal that got them on the move towards a 3-2 victory. Consequently, it’s worth backing the big man to score on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Bet 1: Anytime goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ -182 with BetMGM

Leipzig’s home form could expose City’s European struggles

Leipzig’s impressive home record at the Red Bull Arena could prove decisive in this fixture. The Red Bulls have won all five competitive home games this term in all competitions. Demichelis’ men scored a whopping 19 goals in that run, suggesting the home side should breach City’s backline.

The hosts are searching for three straight home UCL victories for the first time since winning four in a row between March and December 2020. Leipzig have every reason to fancy their chances, particularly given City’s recent form. Maresca’s men head to Germany on the back of a three-game winless run inside regulation time.

Surprisingly, City have won just eight of their previous 20 games in this competition. They lost 10 in that run, which isn’t the return of a team hoping to get to the end. Additionally, they’ve won just three of their recent 10 away dates in the UCL and lost six in that stretch. As a result, Leipzig can back themselves to walk away from this fixture with something in hand.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Bet 2: Double chance - Tie/RB Leipzig @ +117 with BetMGM

Nusa’s creative form makes him one to watch against City

Antonio Nusa has been crucial for RB Leipzig this season. In the Bundesliga, the Norwegian recorded four goals and six assists in eight league outings. He’s only one assist behind the current leader in the division, Marco Grüll.

Nusa’s recent three matches in all competitions produced four assists and a goal, including a goal and an assist against Schalke last time out. Strangely enough, he has yet to contribute to a goal in the Champions League. However, he’s still a dangerous player and will no doubt trouble City.

For context, Nusa took four shots against Schalke last weekend, more than any player on the field. He also created two big chances for his teammates and had an xA (expected assists) of 0.55 - the highest number achieved in the game. As a result, we are backing him to create at least one goal against City.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Bet 3: Player assist - Antonio Nusa to get at least one assist @ +420 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City

RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City Goalscorers prediction: RB Leipzig: Romulo - Manchester City: Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga campaign received a boost over the weekend when they beat Schalke 2-0 away from home. Die Roten Bullen now sit fourth in that competition and are on course for another Champions League qualification. Despite already competing in this season’s tournament, the hosts are under pressure to claim three points after losing two of their opening three matches.

Martin Demichelis must be disappointed with his team’s return to the Champions League so far. Leipzig have suffered defeats in both of their away fixtures against Como and Real Madrid, with their only victory coming at home. An overall improvement in form is perfectly timed for the visit of Manchester City this week.

The Cityzens started the season in emphatic fashion, but their momentum was halted in two consecutive weekends. Enzo Maresca’s troops suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton. The latter beat City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last time out after losing to them on penalties in the EFL Cup.

The Champions League has offered some relief, with City winning two of their three league phase games. The English side are three points ahead of their hosts pre-round and only a point away from the automatic knockout qualification spots. After bouncing back from their defeat to PSG with a 5-1 hammering of AEK Athens, anything is possible with this City side.

Probable lineups for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Seiwald, El Aynaoui, Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa, Romulo

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland