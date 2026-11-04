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Conference League
team-logoPanathinaikos
Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium
team-logoCSKA Sofia
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Anggi Riwanto
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Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia
Panathinaikos
CSKA Sofia
Conference League

Panathinaikos play CSKA Sofia in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia?

Five wins from their last five competitive matches give Panathinaikos a perfect record heading into this game. Most recently, the Greek club beat AEK Athens 2-0 in the Super League. Before that came a 5-1 win over Asteras Tripolis. In the Conference League, Panathinaikos beat Qairat Almaty 5-1. Across those five matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded only 3.

By contrast, CSKA Sofia have been far less consistent, with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw against PFK Slavia Sofia. In the Conference League, CSKA Sofia drew 2-2 with FC Nordsjälland, having previously lost 1-2 to AS Monaco.

PAO

PAO - Form

ATT
W5-1
KAL
W1-5
VOL
W0-1
ARI
W2-1
AEK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CSS

CSS - Form

ASM
L1-2
NES
W0-2
FCN
D2-2
LUR
W2-0
SSO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Line-ups

Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Neestrup

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Form

PAO

PAO - Form

ATT
W5-1
KAL
W1-5
VOL
W0-1
ARI
W2-1
AEK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CSS

CSS - Form

ASM
L1-2
NES
W0-2
FCN
D2-2
LUR
W2-0
SSO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PanathinaikosDrawCSKA Sofia
2
0
0
Europa League
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
2
CSKA Sofia badge
CSKA Sofia
CSS
1
FT
Europa League
CSKA Sofia badge
CSKA Sofia
CSS
0
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
1
FT
3Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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