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Conference League
team-logoUniversitatea Craiova
Stadionul Ion Oblemenco
team-logoEgnatia
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Anggi Riwanto
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Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia
Universitatea Craiova
Egnatia
Conference League

Universitatea Craiova play Egnatia in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
CaribbeanBluu
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Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Universitatea Craiova and Egnatia kick off at 21:00 on 05.11.2026.

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia today: TV channel and live stream

Universitatea Craiova and Egnatia: Recent results

Four wins, one draw and no defeats in their past five competitive matches give Universitatea Craiova plenty of momentum. They most recently beat Botosani 2-1 in Liga 1, while a 5-0 away win at Sepsi OSK showed their attacking strength. Craiova most recently beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 3-1 in the Conference League.

Egnatia have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent victory came away to KF Tirana, whom they beat 2-1 in the Albanian league. In the Conference League, Egnatia most recently drew 1-1 with Aarhus GF. Their only defeat in this period was a 2-1 loss to FC Dinamo City.

UCR

UCR - Form

FCF
W2-0
ESC
W1-3
SEP
W0-5
FCV
D1-1
BOT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
EGN

EGN - Form

VLL
W3-1
AGF
D1-1
DIC
L2-1
DUR
W1-0
TIR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Line-ups

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Coelho

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Form

UCR

UCR - Form

FCF
W2-0
ESC
W1-3
SEP
W0-5
FCV
D1-1
BOT
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
EGN

EGN - Form

VLL
W3-1
AGF
D1-1
DIC
L2-1
DUR
W1-0
TIR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Head-to-head record

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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