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Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Kick-off time
Aarhus GF and Braga kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.
How to watch Aarhus GF vs. Braga live on TV and online
Aarhus GF and Braga: Recent form
Across their last five competitive matches, Aarhus GF have won two, drawn two and lost one. They most recently lost 2-0 to Bröndby IF in the Superliga, having beaten Viborg 2-1 in their previous match. In the Conference League, Aarhus drew 1-1 with Egnatia. They scored seven goals and conceded five over those five matches.
Braga's last five matches include two wins and one defeat, although one match was recorded as a defeat despite finishing 2-2, possibly after a penalty shootout or something similar. Most recently, they beat Famalicao 3-0 in Liga Portugal. In the Conference League, Braga won 2-0 away to KAA Gent.
Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Line-ups
AGF vs Braga Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- J. Poulsen
- F. Carvalho
Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Form
Aarhus GF vs. Braga: Head-to-head record
Aarhus GF vs. Braga: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|4
D
W
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
L
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
L
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
L
W
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
W
L
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
L
W
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
L
W
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
D
D
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
D
L
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
D
L
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
L
D
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
D
L
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
L
D
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
L
D
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|35
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
L
L