Football Betting Writer

Dipasree is a Football Betting Writer for Goal.com with over 3 years of experience in the sports media space. She has carved out a niche for herself as a knowledgeable football betting writer who bridges the excitement of sports with the analytical intricacies of betting.

A devoted fan of Chelsea, Dipasree enjoys the complexity of analysing odds and outcome probabilities, that add an extra layer of engagement to watching sports.