This article explores the answer in detail to provide Indian bettors with everything they need to know before signing up.

Is 1Win Legal in India? Latest November 2025 Update Indian Players Should Know

Yes, 1Win is an offshore bookmaker with a Curaçao eGaming licence. This allows Indian bettors to safely place bets on the platform. 1Win accepts various deposit methods. Popular payment options in India, such as UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe, are all accepted by the bookmaker. The minimum deposit for all payment ranges between ₹300 and ₹500. This makes the platform accessible to the majority of bettors in India.

1Win also offers a mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms to deliver a smooth mobile betting experience. It replicates the full functionality of the website version of the platform. Sports betting, live casino, and many more are included on the app itself. The modern, clean interface makes it easier to navigate through.

All things considered, 1Win is one of the top online betting destinations in India that is completely valid and safe. For more detailed information about the 1Win platform, you can check out our comprehensive 1Win review.

Final Verdict: Is 1Win Legit or Not?

1Win was launched in 2016, and since then, they have gone on to become one of the safest betting platforms for Indian users. The Curaçao eGaming licence that the platform holds validates its authenticity and in turn, bolsters user trustworthiness towards it. Indian bettors often ask, “Is 1Win banned in India?” Being an offshore bookmaker grants Indian bettors the opportunity to use the platform safely for betting.

New players can sign up on 1Win in a matter of minutes. Users registering for the first time are eligible to claim a 500% welcome bonus worth up to ₹80,400 on their first deposit.

1Win also has a welcome bonus in place for casino players. New users can unlock a 500% bonus up to ₹189,360 spread across the first four deposits. Both welcome bonuses can be claimed by using the 1Win promo code GLCWIN.

1Win has an extensive sportsbook that caters to the needs of Indian sports bettors. Popular sports like cricket, football, tennis, and kabaddi can be accessed right from the homepage. Users can deposit and withdraw safely using UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc.

The platform also accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Deposits happen instantly, and withdrawals take between 15 minutes and 24 hours. All payments are processed in Indian Currency (INR), so users do not need to worry about currency conversion or extra charges.

Is 1Win Safe? A Look at Its Security Features

Yes, 1Win implements a host of security features in order to guarantee a safe betting experience for all users. Hence, anyone placing bets on the platform can do so with complete ease of mind.

Here’s a breakdown of all the security features that 1Win offers that makes the platform safe and reliable for Indian bettors.

Curaçao eGaming Licence : 1Win’s international Curaçao eGaming licence confirms its abidance to standard betting regulations.

: 1Win’s international Curaçao eGaming licence confirms its abidance to standard betting regulations. SSL Encryption : At 1Win, user safety is of utmost priority. In order to implement top-notch security measures, SSL encryption is used on both the website and the app. This ensures financial and personal data security without allowing any third party intervention.

: At 1Win, user safety is of utmost priority. In order to implement top-notch security measures, SSL encryption is used on both the website and the app. This ensures financial and personal data security without allowing any third party intervention. Two-Factor Authentication : 1Win makes use of Two-Factor Authentication to send a time-sensitive code on the user's device in response to suspicious or sensitive actions.

: 1Win makes use of Two-Factor Authentication to send a time-sensitive code on the user's device in response to suspicious or sensitive actions. Player Exclusion Tool : In case a player loses grip of their self-control while betting, 1Win's customer support team can be contacted to request for temporary or permanent account termination.

: In case a player loses grip of their self-control while betting, 1Win's customer support team can be contacted to request for temporary or permanent account termination. Trustworthy Payment Modes: The payment methods used by 1Win are Indian user-friendly. The platform allows users to make transactions using various payment methods like UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Skrill, Neteller, Visa and MasterCard.

These strong security features present a safe and secure betting platform to Indian users to ensure reliable betting experience. However, betting terms must always be adhered to and responsible betting practices must be maintained.

FAQs about Legality of 1Win

Is 1Win banned in India?

1Win is not banned for Indian players as they are an offshore bookmaker with a Curaçao eGaming licence. Hence, Indian users can access this betting platform and safely place bets with them.

Is 1Win safe to use for Indian players?

Indian players can safely access the 1Win platform. It has robust security measures like Two-Factor Authentication, SSL Encryption, and Player Exclusion Tools that ensure that all users are well-protected. The platform supports common Indian payment options like UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, and even accepts cryptocurrencies.

