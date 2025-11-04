Is 1xBet Legal in India in November 2025? Explore the Latest Developments

Yes, 1xBet is an international offshore operator which means players in India can access the platform and are not banned from betting on it. 1xBet is operating under a valid Curaçao eGaming license, thus complying with international regulations. Hence, it is completely safe for Indian players to register on the platform and place bets of their choice.

Registration on the platform is quick and easy. Multiple sign-up options are available, including One-Click, Phone, Email, or Social Media, all of which can be considered secure.

1xBet gives bettors access to a comprehensive sportsbook that allows deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees (₹). This allows users to bet on the platform without worrying about any currency conversion. Modern payment options like cryptocurrencies, including popular methods like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are also supported.

Why is 1xbet Popular in India?

The answer lies in their wide array of betting options, associated betting markets and competitive odds, New users can claim a 150% welcome bonus worth up to ₹66,000 during registration. Interested to know how? Read our complete guide on the 1xBet promo code.

Although 1xBet is a safe and secure betting platform, users must always remember to bet responsibility. One must follow best betting practices at all times and only wager amounts that they can afford.

Is 1xBet a Legitimate Platform? Here’s What We Think

1xBet is an authentic and trustworthy betting platform that was established in 2007 and operates under a Curaçao eGaming license. Many players often wonder - Is 1xBet banned in India? The answer to that question is no, since they are an international bookmaker.

Over the years, 1xBet has managed to establish partnerships with some of the biggest teams in the world, like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. This further rubberstamps their strong global reputation.

The 1xBet sportsbook is one of the most extensive sportsbooks available to users in India, covering over a thousand events on a daily basis. The competitive odds that they offer across various sports, including cricket and football, is something that is especially popular amongst Indian bettors. 1xBet’s international licensing ensures that the 1xBet app is also a safe destination for players looking for an on-the-go sports betting experience.

1xBet’s commitment to the Indian market is further highlighted by the platform’s availability in Hindi, which is one of the most spoken languages in India. Users can easily switch the language on both the website and the mobile app as per their preference.

Assessing User Safety: Can Indian Players Trust 1xBet?

Players looking for a reliable betting platform often wonder “Is 1xBet safe and secure?” Our 1xBet review found that the answer to that question is a resounding yes. Here’s why:

International Gaming License: 1xBet is an international bookmaker that holds a Curaçao eGaming license. Hence, Indian players can safely bet on the platform with complete ease of mind.

Safe Mobile App : On-the-go betting is a preferred option for several bettors in India. 1xBet’s Curaçao licensing means that the 1xBet app is just as safe to use in India as their website. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms and is well-optimized to run on both low and high-end smartphones.

: On-the-go betting is a preferred option for several bettors in India. 1xBet’s Curaçao licensing means that the 1xBet app is just as safe to use in India as their website. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms and is well-optimized to run on both low and high-end smartphones. High-level SSL Encryption: Data and transactional security is a top priority amongst bettors. 1xBet ensures that all transactions and user data is completely secure, thanks to its robust SSL encryption measures.

Payment Method Diversity: 1xBet supports a wide range of popular Indian payment methods like UPI, Netbanking, Google Pay, Paytm, Skrill, Netteler, etc. Not only that, 1xBet also accepts several popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin to accommodate users who prefer digital currencies over conventional payment methods. This diversity of payment options ensures that there is a safe and secure payment option for everyone.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): User account safety is one of 1xBet’s top objectives. To prevent unauthorized logins, 1xBet provides users the option to enable 2FA, thus adding an extra layer of security.

24/7 Customer Support: 1xBet offers 24/7 customer support to all users via phone, email and live chat. The response time is generally quick, although some delays may occur during peak hours.

FAQs about Legality of 1xBet

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is 1xBet legal in India?

Is 1xBet banned in India?

Is 1xBet safe to use in India in 2025?

Yes, 1xBet is an international operator holding a valid Curaçao eGaming license. Hence, players are not banned in India and they can easily access the platform and bet safely.No, 1xBet is not banned in India. They are an international bookmaker operating under a Curaçao eGaming license. Hence, it is safe for local players to place bets on the platform.Yes, 1xBet is completely safe to use in India. 1xBet has robust security features such as SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure payment processing that protects Indian users. 1xBet supports popular Indian payment options like UPI, Netbanking, Google Pay, Paytm, Skrill, Neteller, amongst several others, which ensures secure and swift transactions in Indian Rupees (₹).