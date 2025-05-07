Puntit Promo Code GOAL200: Get 200% Bonus up to ₹80,000

As the IPL 2025 reaches the playoffs stage, bettors can always get a piece of the action too, especially with the Puntit promo code GOAL200.

Latest Puntit Promo Code Offers for IPL 2025

The Puntit welcome offer comes in two categories. One is for punters who want to bet on the IPL 2025 and other sports, while the other is for casino players.

Check out the table below for an overview of both categories of the offer.

Puntit Offers Offer Details Promo Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 200% Deposit match up to ₹80,000 GOAL200 Puntit Casino Welcome Bonus 200% deposit match up to ₹100,000 + ₹500 Free Bet + Lucky Dip spin GOAL200

Puntit Welcome Offer Breakdown: ₹80,000 Bonus

With the Puntit bonus code GOAL200, Indian players can access a 200% deposit match, which grants them up to ₹80,000. This offer is only for new players who are residents of India. Not to mention, the offer is restricted to once per person. Here is a detailed breakdown of this welcome offer:

Specifications Bonus Terms Promo Code GOAL200 Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹80,000 Exclusive Offer Yes Minimum Deposit ₹500 Minimum Odds Requirement 2.50 Wagering Requirement 20x

To get a better understanding of this offer, let's put it down with an example. As a new player, you sign up, use the Puntit deposit bonus code GOAL200 during registration, and deposit ₹10,000. This means you’ll get an additional ₹20,000, which is in addition to the ₹10,000 you deposited. So, you now have ₹30,000.

Puntit Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

So long as you’re an Indian player, you can always use the promo code for Puntit. And the best part is that the wagering requirements are reasonable. After receiving 200% of your deposit, the qualifying wagers must have a minimum odds of 2.5 and a total wagering requirement of 20x.

Since most other bookies offer an average of 35x to 50x wagering requirements, Puntit’s offer is quite competitive in the Indian market.

How to Use the Puntit Promo Code?

Here’s how to complete the sign-up process and use the Puntit welcome bonus code:

Go to the official Puntit website and click the “Sign Up” button in the top right corner. You will be redirected to a signup form where you fill in details like your email, name, date of birth, number, etc. The form is two pages long, but you can complete it in just 5 minutes. Once you’re done, indicate that you accept the Privacy Notice and T&Cs, and submit. Once your account is created successfully, you will be redirected to a new page that confirms it. And under it, you’ll see a text asking you, “Do you have a bonus code?” That field is for you to opt in, so don’t dismiss it thinking it's for a Puntit referral code you don’t have. Just type in GOAL200 and click 'Apply'. So long as you follow these steps, you’ve successfully created an account and opted in for the offer.

Whatever you do, don’t be in a hurry to fill the form. Later, Puntit may ask you to verify some of your information, and if it doesn’t tally with what you provided during registration, it will become an issue.

Pros and Cons of Using the Puntit Promo Code

As a new player on the platform, here are the pros and cons of using the Puntit promo code:

Pros:

A 200% deposit match provides you with more betting opportunities.

The minimum deposit of ₹500 to avail the bonus will work fine for new bettors

Cons:

The minimum odds requirement is slightly problematic

Puntit Casino Welcome Bonus

Casino players also have a dedicated offer for themselves. In fact, comparing the two makes it seem like the casino offer is a better choice. For the same minimum deposit of ₹500, they get a 200% deposit match up to ₹100,000 + ₹500 free bet + Lucky Dip Spins. Here are other things to know about this offer:

All players are subjected to a 35x wagering requirement.

The maximum possible wins any player can get is 5x the total bonus amount received.

Minimum odds per bet are 2.00.

Deposited funds are used first before bonus funds or winnings.

Puntit Sports Betting Options

One of the first things you’ll notice is that Puntit places great emphasis on cricket. This is no surprise since the platform heavily targets Indian players. And since it is the favourite sport of Indians, they have good options for them. Other available sports include:

Cricket

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Esports

Football

Formula 1, etc.

Those who prefer live betting will also enjoy Puntit, with a dedicated in-play section that provides proper coverage of events, allowing them to bet in real-time during a game. Apart from the competitive real-time odds, players also have a cash-out option to lock in profits on live events, allowing them to leave with a win if the tables turn against them.

Popular Puntit IPL 2025 Betting Markets

If you’re looking to bet on the IPL 2025 with Puntit, you are in for a great time. The platform offers competitive odds and good markets on the event. Some of the most popular markets players use are:

Bet Boosts

Overs

Innings

4’s & 6’s

If you are not familiar with them, you can use the “Popular” tab to see the most competitive options.

Puntit Payment Methods

Before you can claim the bonus, you’ll have to put in funds. After all, it is a deposit bonus. But to make things easier for players, Puntit offers multiple options for deposits and withdrawals. Depending on your preference, you can use conventional Visa/MasterCard, UPI, or cryptocurrency. Check out the table below for a breakdown of their processing times.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹500 Instant/24-72 hours Visa/MasterCard ₹1000 Instant/24-72 hours Crypto ₹500 Instant/Instant MuchBetter ₹500 Instant

How to Deposit Funds on Puntit?

Here’s how to complete your deposit within minutes:

On your homepage, click the deposit option in the top right corner. You’ll be redirected to a page that shows the available payment options; select your preferred method. Click your preferred method, input your deposit amount and other required details, and follow the on-screen prompts. Provided that your details are correct, your deposit should reflect almost immediately.

About Puntit

For those interested in knowing more about Puntit, here are some notable mentions:

The platform is relatively new, established in 2025.

It has a valid licence from the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB).

Without a doubt, Puntit is a work in progress. However, they are on the right track to becoming a major brand in India.

Puntit Promo Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the Puntit promo code?

The Puntit promo code GOAL200 is available to new players, allowing them to access a 200% deposit match welcome offer of up to ₹80,000.

Is it legal to bet on Puntit in India?

Yes, it is legal to bet on Puntit. The brand is licensed and certified by the Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB).

How do I get in contact with Puntit customer support?

You can contact Puntit by using the live chat or emailing them at help@puntit.com.