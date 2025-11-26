Fun88 Registration - Step-by-Step

Getting yourself registered on Fun88 as a new user is very simple. You just need to follow the steps mentioned below to complete your Fun88 registration:

Visit the official website of Fun88. Click on the “Sign Up” option that you will find on the upper right side of the homepage. On loading, you will need to create a username, a password, and provide your contact number for mobile verification. When OTP verification is done, click on ‘Submit.’ You can log into your Fun88 account and start betting.

Fun88 Account Verification Process

New users on the Fun88 platform must go through the verification process, as it is important for maintaining security measures and ensuring fair betting practices. Users must get verified in order to access withdrawals and promotional offers that the operator provides. Let’s take a look at how you can complete the Fun88 account verification process by following the simple steps given below:

Log in to your Fun88 account and go to the “Personal Profile” option that you will find in the account menu section. You will be required to fill in personal details, such as your full name, complete address with postal code, and date of birth. You also need to confirm your email address and phone number to proceed. Upload scanned documents that verify your identity. You can provide your Aadhaar card, driver’s licence, or passport for identity and age verification. To verify your address, you may need to submit your bank statement or utility bill. Once the verification team verifies the information provided by you, your account verification process will be completed.

Documents Required to Verify the Fun88 Account

To ensure that your account gets successfully verified, you need to submit the following documents:

For identity verification:

Any government-approved identity card works in this respect. You can use documents such as your Aadhaar card, driver’s licence, or passport, which will help in verifying your age and identity.

Ensure that you are uploading a clear copy of the document with all details visible.

Ensure that the document is valid and has not expired yet.

For address verification:

You can provide your latest utility bill, which includes your electricity, gas, or water bills. Ensure that the bills are not older than 3 months.

You can also upload your last 3 months of bank statements.

Any other official correspondence with your address visible can also be used.

For any additional verification (provide only if asked):

A selfie clicked with your identity-verifying document.

Proof of payment method ownership.

Any documents required for security verification.

How Can I Sign up on the Fun88 App?

The Fun88 app registration process is similar to the sign-up process done through the website. The steps given below will help you sign up on the Fun88 app as a new user:

Download the official Fun88 app. After the app download and installation are complete, open the app on your Android or iOS device and select the “Registration” option. Enter all the details required. Ensure that you are 18+ and agree to all the terms and conditions to proceed. Your Fun88 app registration process is now complete. You can directly start using the app and embark on your betting journey.

Fun88 Registration Bonus

New users of the platform are eligible to claim the Fun88 registration bonus. As a first-time user of the platform, you can access the bonus either by signing up through the website or the app. You can claim a 388% welcome bonus up to ₹16,000.

There is no separate Fun88 promo code that you need to use, so you can simply make a qualifying deposit in order to get the bonus. Once you complete all the wagering requirements, your bonus amount will land in your betting account automatically.

Personally, I felt that the Fun88 bonus works well for Indian users. The transparency of the bonus terms and conditions that the operator maintains helps users make informed decisions, further strengthening their trust in the platform.

Fun88 Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

The Fun88 sign up bonus has certain terms and conditions that need to be fulfilled:

Only new players aged 18+ are eligible for the bonus.

The maximum bonus amount is capped at ₹16,000.

Bonus value only gets credited after the first qualifying deposit.

Odds of at least 1.60 must be maintained in order for it to be considered towards the rollover requirements.

The rollover requirement is 35x and must be fulfilled within seven days of making your first deposit.

Bonus value expires automatically if you fail to meet the wagering requirements within the bonus validity period.

The bonus value cannot be directly withdrawn. However, the winnings you gather after fulfilling the wagering requirements can be withdrawn as usual.

The promotional offer can only be claimed once by each new player.

General terms and conditions of the operator apply.

Things to Watch Out for During Fun88 Account Registration

During our Fun88 review, we noticed certain things you need to watch out for while registering on the platform:

Account verification: Ensure that you verify your account by providing the correct documents so that there is no issue while your account verification is being done. If the account verification team finds any discrepancy in the information provided by you, it can lead to a delay in verification and even permanent account blocking.

Email verification: Ensure that you check your spam folder for email verification mail in order not to miss out on the email, as that can lead to restrictions imposed on your account.

Accurate phone number input: It is important that you enter your exact phone number without making any mistakes, as that can lead to issues for security authentication or account recovery later on.

Bonus deposit window: If you deposit within the first 30 minutes of signing up, you can access a bonus of 488%, depending on your deposited amount. In case you miss the 30-minute window, you can still access the bonus, which now becomes 388%. It is important to remember that the maximum bonus amount is capped at ₹16,000.

Editor’s Final Opinion on Fun88 Registration Process

As a new user trying the Fun88 registration process, I found it to be quite simple and straightforward. I just needed to fill in some quick details, and my account was immediately created. The mobile optimised OTP verification process was something that is commendable, as it ensures that the process is completely safe and avoids any fraudulent activities.

The bonus is also very interesting. Users who fail to deposit within the first 30 minutes of signing up miss out on the 488% bonus. However, they are still eligible to access the 388% bonus on making a qualifying first deposit.

The platform follows strict verification procedures, ensuring user safety. Bonus terms and conditions have been clearly stated on the operator’s website, which ensures their transparency with their users. It also makes the platform more trustworthy.

However, I found the bonus turnover period, which is limited to seven days, to be quite restrictive. New users with no prior betting experience might struggle to complete the wagering requirements within the short period, and end up making rushed decisions so that the bonus amount does not expire.

Overall, the Fun88 registration process is simple and easy to follow. Coupled with their strict verification policies, this makes the operator stand out as one of the most secure betting platforms currently accessible to Indian users.

Fun88 Registration FAQs

Here are the FAQs:

How do I sign up on Fun88?

Visit the official website of Fun88. Click on the “Sign Up” option, input your correct details, and verify your mobile number through an OTP to complete the sign-up process quickly.

Is Fun88 registration legal in India?

Fun88 has an international eGaming licence. Therefore, it is safe for Indian players to access the platform.

How much is the Fun88 sign-up bonus?

The Fun88 bonus is 488% up to ₹16,000 if you deposit within a window of 30 minutes right after signing up. However, even if you miss this timeline, you can still access a 388% bonus up to ₹16,000 after making a qualifying first deposit.

What documents are required to verify the Fun88 account?

To verify your Fun88 account, you will need a valid government-approved identity document (Aadhaar, driving licence, or passport), and for address verification, you will need to submit any valid utility bill or bank statements not older than 3 months.