Parimatch Review - The Best Designed Betting Site

Parimatch is one of the most popular betting sites but how does the site compare to the competition on the market?

We review the popular online betting site with over 28 years of experience in the sports industry.

After conducting a thorough review, we have given Parimatch a rating of 9.8 out of 10. Our team of betting experts has analysed its features and compared them to other sportsbooks. With its extensive sportsbook section, the operator ensures the availability of almost all sports events that are popular in India. Read on as we explain our ratings in the article.

Parimatch Review for India

Parimatch offers safe and secure betting options to players. In its 28 years of experience, the sportsbook has also partnered with popular sports clubs and teams like Chelsea FC and Jamaica Tallawahs. Here, you can place bets on over 30+ sports and 10000+ casino games.

Firstly, the operator has a well-designed betting site and app, both of which are easy to navigate. In addition, you can claim an executing welcome offer after registering on the platform. Before we explain these features in detail, let’s take a quick look at some of the pros and cons of this bookmaker.

Pros Cons Amazingly designed betting site Limited KYC Verification options Interesting welcome bonus Top app for sports and casino

What We Like about Parimatch

As one of the leading sportsbooks, Parimatch has several pros that you might be looking for. Check below some pros of betting on this platform:

Amazingly Designed Betting Site

As a bettor, you must opt for sportsbooks with an easy-to-use and clean interface. Fortunately, Parimatch provides a betting platform with a great design and user interface. You can quickly spot the options you are looking for and enjoy a hassle-free online betting experience.

Moreover, the operator also allows you to access the sportsbook in different Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. From promotions to payment and support, each section is clearly visible on the home screen of the website. Many bettors prefer this bookmaker for its hassle-free playing experience. After comparing it with other sportsbooks operating in India, we have given it a rating of 10/10.

Parimatch Welcome Bonuses

You will be thrilled to know about the promotional offers available in this sportsbook. One of the most popular features of Parimatch is its welcome bonus. New players can get a 150% sports bonus of up to ₹30,000 + ₹250 free bet as a welcome offer (T&Cs apply). The Parimatch bonus code attached to this exclusive offer is GOALPARI.

In addition, casino enthusiasts can also get an exclusive welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 after meeting the T&Cs and use the same bonus code. Due to the availability of separate exclusive offers and bonus codes, we have rated this welcome offer a 10 out of 10. Check below for more details about these offers.

Parimatch Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹30,000 + ₹250 free bet GOALPARI Exclusive Casino Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 GOALPARI

Top App for Sports and Casino

Another advantage of playing at Parimatch is the availability of mobile apps for both sports betting and casino players. You can easily install the app on your phone and wager on your favourite sports events.

The app also provides a clean interface with a smooth playing experience. By the end of this Parimatch review, we will explore more features of this mobile app.

What We Don’t Like about Parimatch

In our Parimatch review, we have also found a few features that could be improved by the operator. Let’s take a quick look at the things we don’t like about this sportsbook.

Limited KYC Verification Options

When you plan to verify your account by providing a government issued document, there are not many options available.

While we may not classify this as a con, the operator can definitely benefit from introducing more documents that the user can submit.

Parimatch Sportsbook Review

In our detailed Parimatch review, we have rated its sportsbook part as a solid 10 out of 10. Firstly, the entire sportsbook section is India-friendly, making it more convenient for players. You can easily find top sports events and upcoming matches at the top of the website's homepage.

From tennis to football, the sportsbook allows you to bet on a wide range of sports events that are extremely popular in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the types of sports betting options available on this platform.

Parimatch Football Review

The operator has a variety of football leagues and tournaments available for online betting. You can easily select the event of your choice and place bets on the different outcomes. Players can filter live, 1H, 2H, 3H, weekend, and upcoming football events as per your preference.

You can also select the football events based on the country of your interest.

Some of the odds you will find on football betting are total, double chance, 1X2, parlay, exact score, and handicap. From World Cup to seasonal matches, the operator has a range of football betting options for you.

Check below some popular football leagues and tournaments that you can place bets on:

Premier League

Europa League

FIFA World Cup

La Liga

Euros

FIFA World Cup

Champions League

Bundesliga

Serie A

Parimatch Odds

At Parimatch, you will find competitive and high odds on various sports events. For example, the operator offers football betting odds with a payout percentage of 96.3%.

With amazing odds like these, you can enhance your betting experience on this sportsbook. Overall, the odds at Parimatch are quite great for different available sports.

Parimatch Live Betting

If you are someone who prefers live betting then Parimatch has certainly got you covered. The sportsbook has a separate section where you can bet on different live sports events. You can select the event based on the sports you like and place bets in real-time. Once you click on the live event you like, the sportsbook will show you all the information including results and odds in real time.

In addition, the live streaming feature makes it easier for players to bet on live matches. You can learn more about the team, the weather, and where the match is taking place. This helps players to analyse and strategically place their bets on live matches.

Primatch Casino Review

Aside from the sportsbook, Parimatch also has an extensive casino section. For its diverse and high-quality gaming options, we have given it a rating of 10 out of 10. Read on to know why this casino section deserves an amazing rating.

Parimatch Casino Games

From classic to the latest, you can wager on a variety of casino games. The operator has a wide collection of online slots, table games, jackpots, and megaways.

All these games are developed by top software providers like Pragmatic Play, Amatic, Red Tiger, Wazdan, and NetEnt. You can filter the games based on your choice of theme and providers. Some of the common themes you will find here include India, 777, fruits, fantasy, football, and animals.

Check below some popular games we found in our Parimatch casino review.

Online Slots: Sweet Bonanza and 3 Hot Chillies

Sweet Bonanza and 3 Hot Chillies Table Games: Teen Patti Express, Andar Bahar, Jhandi Munda, Lucky Roulette, and Video Poker.

Teen Patti Express, Andar Bahar, Jhandi Munda, Lucky Roulette, and Video Poker. Jackpots: Hit the Diamond, Mega Lucky Pot, and Hot & Spicy Jackpot.

Hit the Diamond, Mega Lucky Pot, and Hot & Spicy Jackpot. Megaways: Payday Megaways, Wolf Power Megaways, and Big Top Bonanza Megaways.

Payday Megaways, Wolf Power Megaways, and Big Top Bonanza Megaways. Indian Games: Rich Diwali, Pandavas, Bollywood Nights, and Fortune Ganesha.

Parimatch Live Casino

For its Indian audience, the operator offers a large number of Indian live casino games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. The live casino section has different categories with high-quality and exciting games. You can wager on popular live games developed by providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and Authentic Gaming.

We would highly rate this section because of its large number of India-friendly live casino games. Whether you like roulette or blackjack, the operator offers different variations that you will love to play.

Here are some popular live casino games you can enjoy on this site:

Hindi Games: Teen Patti, Super Andar Bahar, Hindi Roulette, and Teen Patto 2020.

Teen Patti, Super Andar Bahar, Hindi Roulette, and Teen Patto 2020. Andar Bahar Variations: Ultimate Andar Bahar, Super Andar Bahar, and OTT Andar Bahar.

Ultimate Andar Bahar, Super Andar Bahar, and OTT Andar Bahar. Roulette Variations: Hindi Roulette, Live Roulette, Auto Roulette, and XXXtreme Lightning Roulette.

Hindi Roulette, Live Roulette, Auto Roulette, and XXXtreme Lightning Roulette. Blackjack Roulette: All Bets Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, and Parimatch BJ1.

All Bets Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, and Parimatch BJ1. Baccarat Roulette: No Commission Baccarat, and Baccarat A.

No Commission Baccarat, and Baccarat A. Poker Variations: Three Card Poker, Bet on Teen Patti, and Casino Hold’em.

Three Card Poker, Bet on Teen Patti, and Casino Hold’em. Parimatch Tables: Parimatch VIP, Parimatch Andar Bahar, and Parimatch Roulette.

Parimatch Withdrawal Review

When it comes to the Parimatch withdrawals review, this sportsbook definitely knows how to offer convenience to players. You can use popular Indian payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, GPay, or net banking to quickly transfer funds. The operator allows you to quickly withdraw your winnings without any hindrance.

The processing time will vary depending on the withdrawal method you select. For example, withdrawing funds through UPI may take up to 15 minutes. If you use a bank transfer, it may take up to 2-3 days for funds to reflect in your account.

As per our Parimatch betting review, the following payment methods you can use to withdraw your funds.

UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

GPay

Visa

Mastercard

Bank Transfer

Parimatch App Review

Another great thing about this sportsbook is the availability of mobile apps. You can quickly install the app on your Android device and bet on your favourite sports.

All the features including promotions, betting options, and interface are similar on both the app and the website versions. In addition, the app does not take up much space and functions smoothly on different Android devices. This is why we have rated it a 10 out of 10.

Customer Support

The last feature that we want to highlight in this Parimatch India review is its friendly customer support. The bookmaker provides a helpful and friendly customer support system to help players. You can quickly resolve your issues and get helpful answers to your queries.

Players can use an online live chat feature which is available 24/7 to help players with any issues. You can also select the language of communication based on your convenience. Due to its effective and instant responses, we have given a 9/10 rating to its customer support.

Parimatch Review Conclusion

To conclude our Parimatch review in India, we can say this sportsbook is a safe and exciting platform for betting lovers.

Whether we talk about welcome bonuses or betting options, the operator has exciting features for you. The sportsbook offers diverse betting options with competitive and exciting odds. Overall, Parimatch can be a great betting platform for Indian players.

Parimatch Review FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is Parimatch trustworthy?

Parimatch is a global brand, accessible everywhere and licensed for international operations. It is trusted by millions of users and has many global sports sponsorships.

Can you win money on Parimatch?

By strategically analysing and placing your bets, some of them can be successful. But please note that there are never guarantees when it comes to betting.

How to contact Parimatch customer support?

Parimatch offers a live chat feature to the players where they can get in touch and get their queries resolved. You can also drop an email at support@parimatch.in