Rajabets Bonus Code 2024: Get 150% up to ₹1,00,000

Sign up with Rajabets bonus code to seize a fantastic opportunity for new bettors seeking welcome bonuses, granting you a 150% bonus up to ₹1,00,000.

Rajabets Promo Code India: Latest Welcome Offers in 2024

In the following table, we list the latest bonus offers available to users of the Rajabets betting site.

Rajabets Offers Offer Details Rajabets Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus ₹5000 plus 50 free spins on Book of Sun Get Bonus Regular Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 150% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000 Get Bonus Casino Welcome Bonus 150% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000 Get Bonus

How to Use the Rajabets Bonus Code?

In order to use the bonus code, you must register for an account with the bookmaker.

There are two ways you can register: via the bookmaker’s official website or via the bookmaker’s app. The actual process is virtually identical and requires you to provide personal details and create login details.

Go to the operator’s website and click on “Join Now.” Create an account by filling out the sign-up form with the required personal details. These include your user name, password, email address, and phone number. After you have entered the above information, enter the Rajabets bonus code. You will receive a link in a mail from Rajabets. Click on the link to confirm your mail email address. Visit the payments page and make your first qualifying deposit of ₹500.

Once you complete the registration process, you can start pursuing the exclusive welcome bonus offer of ₹5000 plus free spins.

Rajabets Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The Rajabets normal sports welcome bonus offer is a 150% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000 on the first deposit. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹100.

Under the exclusive Rajabets welcome bonus offer, new users can avail ₹5000 plus free spins on Book of Sun. To avail the maximum bonus amount, users have to make an initial deposit of ₹500.

The wagering requirement under the normal offer is much steeper.

Get 150% welcome bonus up to ₹100,000

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

The following are the T&Cs for unlocking the exclusive sports welcome bonus.

This promo is only for any new user resident in India and who is 18 or older.

The minimum deposit to claim any of these welcome bonuses is 500 INR.

The sports welcome bonus has a wagering requirement of 10x the total bonus amount to be wagered on 1 sports bet with minimum odds of 1.80.

The offer is subject to the general terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site.

Rajabets Casino Welcome Bonus

In addition to the exclusive sports welcome offer, Rajabets also has a casino welcome bonus offer.

Under the offer, casino users can avail a 150% match deposit bonus up to ₹100,000 on their initial deposit. They can use the bonus to play their favourite casino games.

Additional Rajabets Promotions

The operator has several other promotions for the benefit of new and existing users. In this section, we cover some of them:

No Deposit Bonus

Under this offer, a new user can get 20 free spins on the Book of Dead slot. Additionally, the user can get ₹1,000 as a sports bonus.

Every Deposit Free Spin

Under this offer, a user can get up to 200 free spins for every deposit.

Instant Cashback for Sports and Casino

Under this offer, a user can claim up to 20% cash back instantly for sports and casino.

Overloaded Withdrawals

Under this offer, a user can withdraw twice as much as the user deposits on the betting site.

Every Deposit Bonus

Under this offer, a user can get 15%, 10%, and 5% bonus daily for every deposit made.

BetBuddy

Under this offer, a user can claim 100% of a friend’s deposit up to ₹5,000.

Rajabets Sports Betting Options

Rajabets offers many sports betting options. These include betting markets in over 50 sports. These include cricket, football, basketball, horse racing, kabaddi, tennis, futsal, hockey, snooker, handball, and more.

The coverage of football betting on the bookmaker’s site is especially impressive. The bookmaker covers a wide range of football tournaments and events.

These include all the popular leagues, such as Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Indian football punters will be happy to know that the operator provides extensive coverage of the Indian Super League.

Punters on Rajabets can place a wide range of football bets. These include outrights, handicaps, over/under markets, accumulators, draw no bet, double chance, half time/full time and more.

The bookmaker also has a great live betting platform whereby punters can place in-play bets. The operator enhances the live betting experience with live odds and live streaming of important matches.

How to Use the Rajabets Bonus Code on the App?

As we have already stated earlier, you can use the Rajabets deposit bonus code whilst registering for an account. You can do this on the Rajabets website as well as the bookmaker’s downloadable app.

Note: you can download the Rajabets app only to Android devices – there is no dedicated downloadable app for iOS devices.

You can download and install the app from Google Play Store or the apk file from the operator’s website. Once you have done so, follow these steps to open an account and use the bonus code.

Open the app on your Android device and tap on “Register” on the menu. Enter your personal information including your user name, password, email address and phone number. Enter the bonus code. Choose a username and password to use to login to your account once it has been created. Select your preferred language and currency. Verify your account by providing valid proof of ID and of address to verify the account.

Now that you have completed the registration process, you can avail the exclusive welcome bonus offer of ₹5000 plus free spins.

Rajabets Payment Methods

Rajabets welcomes users from India by offering popular Indian payment methods. These include cryptocurrencies, bank cards, e-wallets and UPI based methods, among others.

In the following table we have listed these methods and the relative withdrawal times for the given methods.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Withdrawal Time Bitcoin ₹200/₹1000 Within 24 hours Jeton Wallet ₹500/₹1000 Within 24 hours NetBanking ₹500/₹1000 Up to 7 days PhonePe ₹200/₹1000 Within 24 hours Skrill/ Neteller ₹500/₹1000 Within 24 hours UPI ₹500/₹1000 Within 24 hours

Pros and Cons of Rajabets Promo Code

The Rajabets welcome bonus code offer has advantages as well as some disadvantages. In this section, we discuss the pros and cons of using the Rajabets promo code.

Pros

Here are the pros of using promo code for Rajabets:

Good incentive for newcomers to online betting

Newcomers to betting will be motivated by the prospect of potentially getting ten times the initial deposit as a bonus.

Additional bonus incentive of free spins

The free spins offer will act as additional motivation for new users who like both sports betting and casino games

Cons

Here are the cons of using promo code for Rajabets:

Relatively high wagering needs

A newbie user might be reluctant to wager ₹50,000 on a single bet. In this context the odds requirement of 1.80 is relatively high as it indicates an element of risk.

Relatively high minimum deposit

This is obvious when we compare this exclusive offer with the normal offer wherein the minimum deposit requirement is only ₹100.

Rajabets Bonus Code Summary

To increase my chances of winning sports bets, I responded to the Rajabets bonus code offer. The offer which is 1000% of the initial deposit compares favourably with the offers of rival sites that range between 100% and 200%.

With the offer, I had the choice of playing casino games. Additionally, I could benefit from free spins.

Importantly, the offer is easy to understand even for newbies to online betting. It involves only a single bet at certain minimum odds, rather than complicated accumulator bets as at rival sites.

My only complaint about betting with Rajabets is that the operator does not have a dedicated app for iOS devices. However, I also have an Android phone so I can still bet on the go, using Rajabets’ Android app.

Overall, I consider Rajabets a good platform to bet on sports events and play casino games.

Rajabets Bonus Code FAQs

In this final section, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Is Rajabets legal in India?

There is no federal law in India to prohibit online gambling. Hence, betting on Rajabets is legal in India.

What is the bonus code for Rajabets?

The Rajabets bonus code refers to a special sports welcome bonus offer aimed at potential new users.

Does Rajabets offer a casino welcome bonus?

Yes, Rajabets does offer a casino welcome bonus. Under the offer, new users can get a 150% deposit match bonus up to ₹100,000 on the first deposit.

What are the Rajabets welcome bonus details?

Under the exclusive Rajabets welcome bonus offer, new users can get ₹5000 + 50 Free Spins on Book of Sun on an initial deposit of ₹500. The offer is open to India residents over 18 years old. Before they can withdraw the bonus, users must wager 10X times the bonus amount on a single sports bet with odds of 1.80 or higher.



