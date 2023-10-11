Top 10 Online Betting Sites in India (Updated October 2023)

Find out which are the best online betting sites in India. We have made an updated version after the changes in October.

Online Betting Sites

Selecting a safe and reputable online betting site in India is an essential part of the criteria when choosing a new bookmaker. In this article, we'll examine the top online betting sites in India while highlighting their essential attributes, betting options, and user-friendly layouts.

Top 10 Betting Sites in India: My Personal Choice

You are on the right page if you're seeking the best betting sites in India to wager on football. This post will walk you through the top Indian sportsbooks that provide a superb betting environment for football fans. Let's get started and learn about the top 10 betting websites in India.

1xbet: Best betting site with a welcome bonus

Parimatch: Top betting site for free bets

Mostbet: Amazing live betting features

Indibet: Several safe payment options

Paripesa: Huge betting options and odds

10cric: Sportsbook exclusively customized for Indians

Fun88: Top online sports exchange

22bet: Over 1000 events available daily

Rajabets - Betting site focussed on Indian bettors

Dafabet: Quick payouts on sports bets

It's essential to consider different variables when selecting an online betting site that meets your demands. You must evaluate the sports and marketplaces offered to ensure your favorite events are covered.

Check to see if the website provides discounts and odds that are competitive. The user interface, customer service, and payment choices must all be considered. I have outlined the top advantages and drawbacks of the operators below to help you decide.

1xBet

I considered 1xBet to be a reliable service for sports wagering. It offers a decent user interface, various financial methods, and competitive odds. Additionally, the site runs promotions for current customers, including items, and extends extremely significant welcome bonuses to new customers.

Best Features

It accepts Indian players

The website can be accessed in Hindi

It provides good odds

Football betting choices are plenty

Many matches are broadcast live

A wide variety of banking choices are available

What can be improved?

Customer support might have been more effective

The website is busy and complicated to use

Bonus Offer

Newly registered Indian players can claim a welcome bonus of 130% up to 42,900 INR on a minimum deposit of 200 INR. The code to claim the bonus is PROMOIN.

GET BONUS WITH 1GOALIN >>

Parimatch

There are few bookmakers with a long history and solid credibility, and Parimatch is one of those select few. With super competitive odds compared to other online betting sites, Parimatch enables you to place more bets on favorites. They feature several banking choices for deposit and withdrawal and a reasonably easy signup process.

Best Features

Two decades of reliable brand history

Live Audio and Live Streaming on different football matches

Extensive football betting options accessible for several competitions

Top odds in comparison to other sports betting sites

bet365's online and mobile interfaces are clean

What can be improved?

They have a history of restricting some accounts

There are not enough special football promotions

Mostbet

The sports betting site Mostbet is trustworthy and well-respected. It loads quickly and has a straightforward layout that is easy to use. For its Indian audience, Mostbet is accessible in Hindi and accepts rupees as payment.

Best Features

The smartphone app is easy to use

It has a decent sign-up bonus

The website can be accessed in Hindi

Many sporting activities available for free live streaming

You have the choice of in-play or live betting

What can be improved?

Cannot contact customer support through phone calls

There need to be more prediction hints

Withdrawals happen relatively slowly

Bonus Offer

If you have just joined Mostbet, you are eligible to claim a welcome bonus of

150% up to 34 000 INR. The minimum deposit to get the offer is ₹100. The bonus code is MOSTGOAL.

GET BONUS WITH MOSTGOAL>>

10CRIC

10CRIC, a popular sports betting site in India, was created with Indian bettors in consideration. You may use the excellent 10CRIC app, take advantage of several promotions for Indians, and wager on major sports like football. Additionally, you may deposit using rupees using Indian methods.

Best Features

A useful betting app available

Instant withdrawals are possible

Excellent customer service around-the-clock

Offers the widest selection of banking options in rupees

Football and other sports have fiercely competitive odds

Provides a wide range of sports perks

What can be improved?

The withdrawal payment options could have more choices

Customer support needs to be prompt

Bonus Offer

Players registered at 10CRIC are eligible for a welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹10,000 + ₹700 plus free bet with min. deposit ₹250. Make sure to check out the full terms.

GET BONUS WITH CRICGOAL >>

Indibet

Indibet is a popular option for sports betting in India since it allows you to bet on various sports and football games. You may use many different payment options in India, including Skrill, bitcoin, and UPI, and you get a sizable welcome bonus for sports.

Best Features

Players can gamble using cryptocurrency

100 INR is the low minimum deposit amount

Every day, there are more than 2,000 sporting activities

For bettors, there is a separate football book

Exchange section available

Huge betting market and several betting options

What can be improved?

There needs to be a language option for Hindi

There has yet to be an iOS mobile app

Bonus Offer

New players can claim a welcome bonus of 400% up to 25,000 INR on making a minimum deposit of 100 INR.

GET INDIBET BONUS >>

Rajabets

Focused on the Indian market, Rajabets is a fresh and competitive betting and gaming company with a license from Curacao. Users may access its many popular sports and place bets in INR. It is one of the best online betting sites with welcome bonus deal that is undeniably remarkable.

Best Features

The site accepts INR

Excellent football betting market available

Several sporting events are broadcast live

The website has a Hindi and Telugu edition

Convenient deposit and withdrawal methods available

What can be improved?

Sportsbook is crowded and hard to use

The page may load slowly sometimes

FAQs need to be more comprehensive

Bonus Offer

If you have newly enrolled at Rajabets, you are entitled to a 150% welcome sports bonus on making a minimum deposit of 100 INR.

Stake

Stake offers astounding betting alternatives and a great in-play betting interface. It is suitable for novices and seasoned pros with a comprehensive understanding of online betting. A vast assortment of markets with favorable odds exists in the Stake sports area.

Best Features

Numerous sports, markets, and betting possibilities available

It has excellent locally adapted promotional deals in India

Best sportsbook for football in-play betting.

A wide range of payment alternatives are available, including Paytm and Netbanking.

What can be improved?

There is no phone support.

It should include more bonuses for bettors.

Bonus Offer

New Indian users of Stake get a 200% up to ₹25000 match-deposit bonus on their bets.

GET BONUS WITH STKGOAL >>

BetWinner

A reliable online sportsbook that prefers betting from India is BetWinner. The website offers an extensive range of betting markets and competitive odds for all the main sporting events worldwide.

Best Features

It provides countless betting markets

It has excellent odds

Numerous perks available, including a sizeable welcome bonus

There are several banking options that all operate in rupees, including Paytm and UPI

Reliable customer care support

What can be improved?

The betting website needs to be more organized.

Certain players have criticized long processing periods for withdrawals.

Bonus Offer

If you just joined the website, you are eligible for a 100% welcome bonus of Up to 10,400 INR with an 80 INR minimum deposit.

22Bet

Online gamblers may get all they need at 22bet India, which offers many events and markets. It is among the top football online betting sites in India and provides a variety of betting markets.

Best Features

Excellent market coverage

Extremely fair odds in sports

Several promotions and bonuses in rupees

Many ways to pay with rupees, such as Phone Pe, UPI, and net banking

More than a thousand events are offered every day

Competitive odds and quick processing of bets

What can be improved?

There are no special promotions.

Live betting could be better.

Bonus Offer

The bookmaker greets new sports fans with a great welcome bonus. On a minimum deposit of 80 INR, new players can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to 10,000 INR and a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet.

PariPesa

An international betting platform called PariPesa is sophisticated and provides a variety of sports for wagering.

You won't need to worry about currency rates because you may deposit money with practically any local bank. You are free to use all of the most prominent cryptocurrencies in addition to fiat money.

Best Features

Indian players and INR accepted

Several choices for betting on Football

Exciting promotions and incentives

The site available in Hindi

24/7 client assistance

What can be improved?

Rigid bonus requirements.

Unorganized webpage

Bonus Offer

Newly registered punters get a welcome bonus of 100% up to 8000 INR on the first minimum deposit of 80 INR.

GET BONUS WITH PPGOAL >>

Comparing My Favourite Top 3 Betting Sites

In this section, I will compare my top three all betting sites, which include 1xBet, Mostbet, and BetWinner. I researched each sportsbook's bonuses, payment methods, customer service assistance, mobile and online experience, and betting market. I have given it ratings based on all of the factors.

Specifications 1xBet Mostbet Bonus Offer 10/10 10/10 Betting Variety 9/10 6/10 Mobile Experience 8/10 9/10 Payment Options 9/10 8/10 Betting Experience 7/10 9/10 Support 6/10 7/10 Summary 8/10 7/10

Legal Betting Sites in India

If you have ever considered placing bets on sports online in India, you must have thought about its legal consequences.

If you want to know if gambling online is legally prohibited in India, then the short answer is that Indian law is not explicitly against online gambling. There are no national Indian rules and regulations that forbid using online betting services. This implies that residents of India are free to place bets on betting sites run by foreign firms without worrying about breaking the law.

Many of these overseas websites are regulated by reputable international organizations like the Malta Gaming Authority, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and Curacao eGaming. Before joining, you must verify the site's legitimacy by checking its licensing and regulatory bodies.

To summarize, local online betting firms aren't permitted to operate in India. However, Indian bettors can place bets on offshore internet sportsbooks as long as they accept Indian currency.

How Do I Rank The Best Betting Sites In India?

With so many excellent betting sites, it is essential to understand which features to search for. Players should search for elements like a wide selection of bonuses and responsive customer care to have the most rewarding experience from a betting site. Here are the criteria I use to rank the top betting sites.

Security

My primary consideration while selecting the best betting sites in the world is security. I make sure that the websites are licensed and controlled by credible agencies. To secure personal and financial information, I also search for SSL encryption. In addition, I look for safe payment alternatives and a comprehensive privacy policy. The top betting sites prioritize protecting consumers' data and transactions by promoting security.

Bonuses

Bonuses play an essential role in choosing the best betting bookies in India. I seek websites with appealing welcome incentives, promotions, and loyalty programs. These bonus offers improve the entire betting experience and provide value for players. I also analyze the wagering restrictions and bonus terms and conditions to ensure they are fair and clear. Top new betting sites like to reward their customers.

Competitive Odds

I carefully examine the odds various websites provide, opting for the ones that give the most favorable and affordable costs. Users can maximize their gains better when playing on sites with higher odds. I also analyze the diversity of sports and markets, ensuring users have diverse possibilities. I propose the best online betting sites that provide consumers the most value for their wagers.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is an essential feature in my hunt for the finest betting sites in India. I prefer websites that provide live streaming of sporting events, allowing people to see the action develop in real-time. This tool improves the betting experience by offering current information and enabling consumers to make more educated choices.

I also assess the live streaming quality, ensuring that it is consistent and of excellent quality. The best betting sites focus on live streaming to provide an immersive and entertaining betting experience.

Live Betting Options

I like sites that provide diverse live betting markets, allowing customers to wager on active sports and events. This function amplifies the thrill and involvement of the betting experience. I also assess the live betting platform's user interface and operation, ensuring it is user-friendly and responsive. The top bookies concentrate on live betting alternatives and provide a dynamic and interactive experience.

Online Betting Sites FAQ

In this section, I have answered some of the most frequently asked questions by Indian gamblers.

What is the No 1 betting site?

1xBet is one of the most popular betting sites in India. Our research shown that one of the reasons Indian players trust their bets with the brand is the favourable welcome offer with only 75 INR deposit.

Is online betting legal in India?

Online gambling is permitted in India. There are no severe restrictions against online betting platforms. Indians can gamble on international online betting sites that accept Indian rupees. Ensure that you choose a reputable and licensed betting site.

Which are the best betting sites in India?

The top 3 popular online betting websites in India include 1xbet, Mostbet, and Parimatch. They are renowned for their extensive selection of sports betting possibilities, competitive odds, and dependable customer assistance.