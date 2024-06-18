Stake.com Review and Ratings for India

Stake.com has become a top player in the online gambling world. Our Stake review explores what the operator provides, including banking options.

+

We rate Stake.com 9.5 out of 10 by considering parameters such as its casino offering, sportsbook, and more. We will break down this review score all across the review.

Stake Review for India

Stake India is a perfect choice for gamblers looking for a crypto-focused betting site. Its vast sportsbook provides competitive odds on numerous sports.

The operator also shines for its feature-rich casino section, which comes with live dealer games, slots, and, provably fair titles. We’ll cover the pros and cons of the platform further down below.

What We Like About Stake

Let's take a detailed look at some of the biggest advantages of the platform.

Massive gaming library

Stake Casino provides something for every user - from table games to live dealer experiences.

Crypto friendly

The bookie focuses on cryptocurrencies, allowing safe and fast transactions.

Good range of bonuses and a VIP program

Other standout features are its VIP program and good bonus offers for existing and newly registered gamblers.

Provably fair games

Stake.com provides provably fair games where users can mathematically verify the randomness of results.

High betting limits and competitive odds

Stake.com is famous for its competitive odds on its sportsbook. It is also an ideal option for high rollers with accommodating limits.

What We Don’t Like About Stake

Although Stake has built a strong reputation, there is room for improvement. Some of the cons we found during our Stake review are:

Absence of the app

At present, the operator does not support a mobile app.

Restricted traditional banking options

Although Stake accepts a broad range of cryptocurrencies, traditional payment options are limited.

Poor response time

A few members complained of delayed response time from the customer support team.

Stake Welcome Bonus Review

Stake offers a registration bonus, which is similar for both new casino and sports members. Its 200% deposit bonus up to ₹100,000. You can apply Stake promo code STKGOAL for registration. If the policy changes, in the future, we will definitely update you.

The rollover requirement is 40x (deposit+bonus). The qualifying deposit amount is ₹500. Canvassing can result in disqualifying you from the bonus and account shutdown.

Stake Offers Offer Details Bonus Sports Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 STKGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 STKGOAL

Our Stake bonus review is 10 out of 10 for its features, such as fair terms and a high match percentage.

Stake.com Sportsbook Review

Stake.com sportsbook stands in the crowd for its competitive odds and comprehensive coverage. Gamblers can explore a wide assortment of sports from the most famous leagues like football and baseball to niche offerings such as eSports and Cricket.

We will delve deeper into its unique features in the following sections.

Stake Football Review

Our Stake review found the football section quite commendable. It covers major leagues like Serie A, La Liga, English Premier League, etc. Stake also provides a vast array of betting markets within each football match.

It allows users to wager on total goals, winners, or even particular goal scorers. This wide selection caters to every preference and style. It makes Stake.com a perfect destination for all your football betting needs.

Sports Betting Markets

Whether you are an eSports fan or a die-hard NBA enthusiast, Stake.com provides exciting ways to engage with your favourite sports. It covers famous betting markets that extend beyond the basics.

For instance, in football, users can delve into handicap bets or predict the winner at full-time and half-time.

Stake Odds

Stake provides competitive rates across a broad assortment of sports for better returns.

For instance, imagine a football match where other betting sites have 2.10 odds for the favourite and 1.80 odds for the underdog.

Stake might present odds of 2.15 for the favourite and 2.00 for the underdog, enhancing its appeal to bettors looking for diverse betting opportunities.

Stake Live Betting

The platform does not disappoint with its live betting section. This option allows players to bet on matches as they unfold with up-to-date odds.

Although live streaming is not currently available for every event, Stake provides this option for select matches. The operator also offers real-time scores and stats to keep its members in the loop.

Our Stake review rating for its sportsbook is 10 out of 10.

Stake.com Casino Review

Stake's casino section provides a huge variety of games and even provably fair titles to ensure transparency to the members. The rich gaming library, combined with bonuses and a user-friendly interface, makes it a perfect option for both serious and casual players.

Stake Casino Games

Stake's casino section is categorised into the following:

Stake originals - Hilo, Dice, Keno, etc.

Slots - Sugar Rush 1000, Fire in the Hole 2, Fire Portals, etc.

Live casino - Dragon Tiger, Deal or No Deal, Bac Bo, etc.

Game shows - Stock Market, Monopoly, Mega Ball 100X, etc.

Stake exclusives - Area 69, Shadow Strike, Maximus, etc.

New releases - Wildies, Jaguar Riches, Sword of Arthur, etc.

While reviewing the casino games, we found slots to be the biggest category. Besides this, the operator has a list of popular software developers in stock:

Stake

ELK Studios

Red Tiger

Push Gaming

Evolution

Pragmatic Play, etc.

Although the casino games are good, the variety of live table games could require a slight improvement.

Stake Live Casino

Stake.com provides a wide range of live dealer games, such as:

Cash or Crash

Red Door Roulette

Video Poker

Super Andar Bahar

Side Bet City

Football Studio, etc.

Users can access this section directly on the web browser of their smartphones. Our experts rate Stake Live Casino for its immersive experience and a wide range of classic table games.

Overall, we give Stake Casino an impressive rating of 9 out of 10.

Stake Withdrawal Review

Our Stake India review found that Stake transactions are categorised into crypto and local currency. We can say Stake.com primarily uses cryptos for deposits and withdrawals. However, users may also see traditional options depending on their location.

The minimum deposit amount for using UPI is ₹500. The most famous payment option is using the preferred cryptocurrency.

Various cryptocurrency options include:

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Bitcoin

Ethereum, etc.

Stake’s focus on crypto transactions ensures safe and speedy withdrawals. Also, taking out winnings is a relatively simple process. However, the processing speed can differ depending on the selected withdrawal method.

Although stake.com does not have hidden charges for transactions, basic blockchain network fees may apply. To initiate withdrawals, users need to complete their KYC verification process first.

For this, they will usually need to submit an identity proof and proof of address. There are a total of four verification levels. Limits increase when the tier of verification increases.

Stake.com supports 7 international currencies such as:

INR

ARS

JPY

CLP

CAD

BRL

PEN

Besides this, it is important to be familiar with the wagering requirement before you fund an account using your local currency.

Overall, our Stake withdrawals review was good. We give a near-perfect score of 10 out of 10 for the withdrawals section and a 9 out of 10 for the payments section.

Stake App Review

Stake mobile allows users to access the official website directly using their mobile browser. It removes the need to download a mobile app. Within a few seconds, players can access every feature value on the desktop version quickly.

Furthermore, the responsive design makes the website compatible across different devices.

We can say although Stake has no native app, the platform aced the mobile experience with its responsive design.

Overall, we rate Stake mobile experience 10 out of 10.

Stake.com Customer Support

Stake provides help to its members through its contact form, FAQ section and live chat. While reviewing its help center section, our team found a slow response time.

Users can check their how-to guides and other resources available at their site. Apart from this, Stake has an active online community that is available 24*7 to assist fellow gamblers.

We rate Stake customer service 9 out of 10, acknowledging its potential for improving live chat support.

Stake Review Conclusion

Stake.com is a great platform for both casino enthusiasts and sports bettors. Its strengths lie in its massive sports betting options, substantial bonuses and user-friendliness.

Besides this, Stake excels in near-instant cryptocurrency withdrawals. However, we found limitations such as restrictive traditional payment options depending on the location and lack of a Stake app.

Furthermore, we discovered a delayed response time of customer support during the Stake bookmaker review. Improving the live chat support would improve the overall experience and give users a more instant way to address their worries. Offering traditional payment options and a mobile app would cater to a wide user base.

Overall, stake.com has turned itself into a reliable option in the online gambling space. Its mobile experience is a main example of how a responsive website design can replace a mobile app. Our Stake review has earned an impressive 9.5 rating out of 10.

FAQs about Stake Review

Dig into more details about Stake.com in this section.

Is Stake legal in India?

Stake.com's legality in India is a grey area. Although no federal law bans online gambling, the rules are complex.

Is it safe to bet on Stake?

Yes. The platform is totally safe and has SSL encryption and a Curacao licence. Using cryptocurrency means users do not have to input their banking information. There is also no requirement to depend on third parties such as banks or other payment providers.

What payment methods can I use on Stake?

Stake.com provides a wide assortment of banking options to users. It includes famous cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, etc.) and fiat options (like UPI, bank transfers, etc.)

Who is the owner of Stake?

Australian entrepreneurs Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven are the owners of Stake.com. Since 2017, they have grown their company into a top player in the online gambling world.