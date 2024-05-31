Fun88 App Download Guide: Fun88 APK & iOS Latest Version

The Fun88 app is the fastest way to access a wide variety of betting markets at competitive odds in India. Let’s explore everything about the app..

Fun88 App Overview

Before we go into the details of the Fun88 mobile app in India, we can give you an overview. To begin with, the operator offers downloadable apps for both Android and iOS.

Our experts believe the apps are sized accordingly not to take up too much space on your device. Check out the table below where we’ve listed the most important details about the Fun88 betting app.

Current Version of the Application 1.6.3 APK Filesize 43.02 MB Installed Client Size 64.99 MB Cost Free OS Support Android, iOS Welcome Bonus 300% Welcome Bonus up to ₹15,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, Netbanking, GPay, Local Bank Transfer, etc. Download Link Fun88.apk

How to Download Fun88 APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Before you can enjoy the betting options, you must complete the Fun88 app download. In other words, you need to do the Fun88 APK download as Google Play Store doesn’t allow gambling apps in India.

Besides, you’ll need help downloading the Fun88 APK latest version as it involves a few additional steps. Here are the steps outlined for you.

Step 1: Allow Unknown App Installations

In case you didn’t know, Android devices will not allow you to install APK files that are not downloaded from the Google Play Store. Yet, you can do it by simply enabling it from the settings.

So, go to your device’s settings and open the “Security and Privacy” option. There, you’ll find the option to enable “Install Unknown Apps”.

Step 2: Scan the QR Code on Fun88 Website

Once you enable unknown app installs, visit the Fun88 website on your desktop. Then, look in the main menu, and you’ll find the “App Download” option. In fact, you’ll also find a QR code. Then, scan it with your Android phone, and it’ll take you to the Fun88 app download page.

Step 3: Download the APK File

Eventually, the APK will start downloading automatically. You may also get a push notification about the safety of the source. Unless you want otherwise, agree that you still want to download.

Installation of Fun88 APK for Android

Finally, you have the APK file downloaded on your phone. Typically, you would find the download completed notification after you swipe down. Here, simply tap on it and a new application installation prompt will come up.

If you can’t find the notification, however, visit the default download location of your device to find the APK file. Tap on it and agree that you want to install it. Once the installation is completed, open the app to log in or register a new account.

Fun88 App for Android

Here, the Fun88 APK download in India offers all the features that you find otherwise on the desktop site. For example, you get to explore the available sports markets from BetB2B, Saba Sports, and Fun88 Sport.

Then, there are cricket betting markets for big events like IPL and international matches. Also, you get a wide range of withdrawal methods on the Fun88 betting app after you win some bets or complete wagering for the bonuses.

System Requirements for Fun88 APK

Android Version Android 8.0 or above RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1 GHz or higher Memory Space At least 100 MB

Supported Android Devices

Samsung: Galaxy S Series, Galaxy A Series, M Series

Xiaomi: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11

Oppo: Find X7 Ultra, A60, Reno12, A18, F25 Pro

Vivo: Y Series, X Series, V Series

Fun88 iOS App

Once you complete the Fun88 download for iOS, you’ll find it just as functional as the Android version. Of course, the interface is slightly different as it’s a different ecosystem. However, you get the same sports and markets to bet on. The app also includes casino games, live casino games, as well as all the payment methods for Indian bettors.

How to Download the Fun88 App for iOS?

Unlike the Android app, the Fun88 download for iOS is officially available on the App Store. As the Apple ecosystem doesn’t allow third-party IPA files to be installed. Here are the steps.

Open the App Store on your iPhone/iPad. Search Fun88 on the search bar. Locate the right app and press download. Once the download is completed, install the app.

Fun88 iOS App System Requirements

Wondering what the minimum system requirements are for the Fun88 betting app in India? Check out the table below.

iOS Version iOS 8.0 and higher RAM At least 1 GB Memory Space At least 100 MB Processor 1 GHz or not

Supported iOS devices for Fun88 App

iPhone: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE

iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini

How to Update and Download the Fun88 App Latest Version?

While visiting the official website, you’ll find the Fun88 APK latest version. Although the current one is 1.6.3, Fun88 will keep improving the platform by releasing updates.

In order to update, you can either enable the auto-update feature of the app or manually update from the settings. Of course, you can check back on our site from time to time to make sure you have the latest version.

Fun88 Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

As long as you’re a new bettor, Fun88 has a sports welcome bonus for you. While there are no exclusive offers for app users, the array of available promotions can keep you engaged.

First, you have the 1st deposit bonus, which is a 300% match up to ₹15,000. You must deposit at least ₹500 within 24 hours of registration. Additionally, you need to meet all the bonus T&Cs to be able to collect the bonus in full.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount 1st deposit bonus 300% up to ₹15,000 ₹500

How to Avail Fun88 Mobile App Bonus?

So, how do you avail the bonus at Fun88? These are the steps.

Firstly, register and log in to your Fun88 account. Then, make your first deposit according to the minimum deposit requirement. Visit the “My Promotions” section of your app interface and choose the bonus.

Here, you don’t have to use any Fun88 bonus code to claim the offers on the website. However, you can get exclusive offers if you use codes you can find on our website.

Fun88 Mobile Site vs Fun88 APK: Which One to Choose?

Similarly to the desktop site, there’s a mobile site for Indian bettors as well, where you can access all the sports markets and casino games without downloading the app. If we have to pick between the downloadable app and the mobile site, we have to go with the app as it's more optimised and convenient. Also, the biggest advantage is that you don’t have to log in every time you want to place bets, and you get live notifications too.

How to Create a New Account on Fun88 App?

In short, you can only access the betting options after you create an account at Fun88. Here, we have the steps on how to do it from the app.

Firstly, download and install the app following our guide. Then, open the app and tap the “Register” button in the top right corner. Also, you may choose between “Get ID instantly on WhatsApp” or go for the traditional route. On the other hand, for the traditional registration, enter your phone number and assign a password. Lastly, press the “Register” button at the bottom of the form.

In case you’re a new user, you’re eligible for the 300% welcome bonus. Once your Fun88 registration is complete, you should verify your account right away. This involves submitting a few documents to verify your identity, residence in India, and credit/debit cards registered in your name.

How to Log In to the Fun88 APK?

Eventually, you’ll need to log into your Fun88 app account to place bets on real money events. Here’s how to do it.

Firstly, open the app on your phone and tap “Login”. Then, enter your phone number or username. It’s the same one you used during registration. Eventually, enter your password. You may check the “Remember Me” box if you don’t want to input the credentials every time you log in. Finally, press the “Login” button to get into your account.

Betting Options on Fun88 Mobile App

The betting options on Fun88 app are indeed comparable to the best betting platforms available in India. In fact, we’re going to shed light on a few available features below.

Live Betting

In case you didn’t know, live betting is a stand-out feature of Fun88 mobile app in India. When we’re writing this, you can bet on:

Football

Cricket

Tennis

Ice Hockey

Volleyball

Casino Games

In addition to betting options, the Fun88 mobile platform offers a wide range of casino games, including slots, card games, instant games, and TV games. In fact, each of the sections contains a hefty selection of games to keep things fresh for you. Also, the operator adds new games every month to keep up with the changing trends.

Live Casino

To begin with, the live chat is a major highlight of the app. Hence, you get to enjoy games such as Lightning Roulette, Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, etc. Moreover, lots of unique and high-profile games are available for you to play. As these games are supplied by industry veterans like Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Sexy Gaming, Amazing Gaming, etc, the experience is very seamless and authentic.

How to Place a Bet on Fun88 Betting App?

Here, follow the steps below to place your first bet once you successfully complete the Fun88 APK download.

Firstly, log in to your account. Then, from the A-Z sports list, choose an event you’re interested in. Next, choose the match and, eventually, the specific market. Tap on the market to add it to your bet slip. Edit the bet slip to add more selections, or enter how much you want to bet. Finally, confirm your bet slip.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Fun88 App

Payment Method Minimum Deposit UPI ₹100 ₹800 Netbanking ₹100 ₹800 Gpay ₹100 ₹800 Paytm ₹100 ₹800 PhonePe ₹100 ₹800 Cryptocurrency ₹20,000 ₹800 Astropay ₹200 ₹800 Sticpay ₹1,000 ₹800 Credit/Debit Card ₹1,000 ₹800 Local Bank Transfer ₹1,000 ₹800 Payz ₹100 ₹2,000

Best Features of Fun88 APK

To begin with, the Fun88 app offers seamless betting opportunities. Of course, we like some features more than others. With this in mind, here’s a quick overview.

Smooth Interface

Firstly, the app interface is well-optimised and runs smoothly across all compatible devices. Moreover, you get to access it anywhere, at any time.

Seamless Payments

Similarly to the website, you can make all the payments and cash out your winnings from the app seamlessly. In fact, the same array of payment methods are available for both platforms.

Live Betting

Finally, the Fun88 betting app lets you bet on live markets instantly. Moreover, you get to stream certain events directly from the app.

Fun88 App Customer Service

Of course, on the desktop platform of Fun88, you’ll find the live chat widget in the bottom right corner. Similarly, the Fun88 mobile app has a support widget on the interface. Once you tap it, it’ll take you to the support page where you need to enter your username to start a chat.

In addition to the 24/7 live chat, you may reach out to the support team via the following methods:

WhatsApp: +639954792164

Telegram: t.me/fun88indianchannel

Email: cs@fun88india.com

Phone: +91 22 5032 3347

To conclude, our experience with the customer support team has been fairly positive. In fact, our experts tested the live chat, Whatsapp, Telegram, and email channels to check the turnaround time and accuracy of the responses. Overall, the Fun88 betting app performed well across our queries.

Fun88 App Summary

Overall, the Fun88 betting app is a good way to engage with the betting markets available in India. Moreover, the app is optimised, smooth, and free of glitches according to our findings. Lastly, you get all of the sports betting markets along with the competitive odds on the app interface.

Fun88 App FAQs

Is it legal to download Fun88 app in India?

Specifically, Indian law doesn’t regulate online gambling. It’s safe and legal for bettors to download apps from offshore betting companies. As the Fun88 app falls in the same category, it’s legal.

How to install the Fun88 APK?

You need to download the APK file from the Fun88 website on your Android phone and install it. However, you need to enable app installations from unknown sources before you can do it.

How to update the Fun88 app?

You have two options. You can either enable auto-update on the app or manually look for new versions. In fact, we recommend setting it to auto-update so that you’re always getting the latest details.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount in the Fun88 app?

The minimum withdrawal amount on the Fun88 app is indeed ₹800. However, it may be different for different payment methods. You may check the payment section of the app or contact customer support to know the exact amount.

What are the reasons for Fun88 app installation issues on my phone?

In short, some common reasons for Fun88 app installation issues on your phone include outdated OS, not enough space, not enough RAM, etc. Be sure to check the system requirements and whether your device meets them or not beforehand.