4Rabet Promo Code GOAL4RA: Get 230% Bonus Up to ₹23,000

Register at 4rabet with the promo code GOAL4RA and unlock a 230% welcome bonus up to ₹23,000.

The 4Rabet promo code GOAL4RA unlocks a 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000 for new users. Bettors who are looking to kick-start their sports-betting journey during IPL 2025 can do so by availing this offer.

In this article, we will cover all details associated with this offer, the relevant terms and conditions, other 4Rabet promotions, and more.

4Rabet Promo Code India: Latest Welcome Offers for IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 season is now underway and sports bettors in India can make the most of 4Rabet’s latest welcome offer to enhance their betting experience.

4Rabet Offers Offer Details 4rabet Promo Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000 GOAL4RA ₹10 Lakh IPL Turbo Battle Total Prize Pool worth ₹10,00,000, First Prize of ₹1,00,000 Claim Here Casino Welcome Bonus 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000 GL4RA

How to Use the 4Rabet Promo Code?

In order to use the 4Rabet promo code, you need to register first. Doing so is quick and easy. Follow the steps mentioned below to get started:

1. Go to the 4Rabet website and click on the registration button.

2. Enter your details, like email and phone number.

3. Set your password. Make sure it’s at least 15 characters long and has a combination of upper case, lower case letters, numbers and special characters.

4. Click on the “I have a promo code” option, then enter our exclusive promo code GOAL4RA.

5. Click on ‘Sign Up’ to complete the registration process.

Once done, you will be able to start placing your bets and be eligible for the 230% welcome bonus on your first deposit. Users must also complete KYC verification before withdrawing winnings derived from the welcome offer.

4Rabet Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The 4Rabet sports welcome bonus of 230% up to ₹23,000 can only be unlocked by using our exclusive promo code GOAL4RA. Otherwise, the default sports offer on 4Rabet’s website is a standard 100% up to ₹10,000, which is significantly lower.

There are some other sites claiming that 4Rabet is offering welcome bonuses worth between 700 - 830% which is completely false. 4Rabet’s team have officially confirmed to our Goal editorial team that such claims are misleading and wide off the mark.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

To be eligible for 4Rabet’s sports welcome bonus, one must fulfill all terms and conditions associated with the offer. They are as follows:

1. Minimum deposit required for this offer is ₹300.

2. Wagering requirement is seven times the bonus amount.

3. Bets must be of odds 1.5 or higher.

4. This offer cannot be combined with other 4Rabet promotions.

Editor’s Take on Promo Code for 4Rabet India

Our comprehensive assessment of the 4Rabet bonus code has led us to two findings.

First, our exclusive promo code GOAL4RA unlocks a first deposit bonus of 230% up to ₹23,000 - which is worth more than the standard welcome offer on their website.

Second, there is a lot of misinformation on the internet stating inflated welcome offers worth up to 830%, which is completely false and must be avoided. The information we provide is verified thoroughly with the bookmaker, so you can be assured of a safe betting experience by using our 4rabet promo code.

One aspect 4Rabet can improve upon is the website load time. It is well-designed and the interface seems smooth to the eye. However, it sometimes takes longer than expected to load certain pages even with high-speed internet, like betting markets for a game or an overview of a particular section - which slows down the overall betting experience.

4Rabet Casino Welcome Bonus

4Rabet also has a welcome offer dedicated to casino players in India. The details of the casino welcome offer are as follows:

4Rabet Casino Welcome Offer Details: 230% up to ₹23,000

Promo Code for 4Rabet: GL4RA

Minimum Deposit: ₹300

Wagering Requirements: 40x bonus amount

Popular Casino Games: Aviator, Jurassic Kingdom, Gates of Olympus 1000, Andar Bahar, Golden Chip Roulette

Other 4Rabet Promotional Offers for New & Existing Players

Besides the first deposit bonus we have stated above, 4Rabet also has some special promotional offers that cater to both new and existing players. Some of these offers are tailor-made for IPL 2025, which cricket fans will appreciate.

4Rabet Special Offer Offer Description ₹10 Lakh IPL Turbo Battle Minimum bet = ₹500. ₹1 = 10 points. So a bet of ₹500 is worth 5000 points. Happy Hours (21:00 to 23:00 IST) offer double points. Exclusive for non-VIP players, Total prize pool of ₹10,000,000. Top prize is ₹1,00,000. ₹555k VIP Turbo Challenge Minimum bet = ₹1000. Exclusive to VIP players. Points allocated based on wagered amount. Double points during Happy Hours (21:00 to 23:00 IST). Total Prize Pool worth up to ₹10,000,000 (depending on stage). IPL ₹450,000 Live Battle Minimum bet = ₹50. Open to all non-VIP players on 4Rabet’s live casino section. This promotion only applies to Winfinity, Ezugi, and CreedRoomz games. Points allocated based on wagered amount. Total Prize Pool is worth ₹450,000.

Pros and Cons of using Promo Code for 4Rabet

As per our assessment, the 4Rabet bonus code has its fair share of pros. Although, there are a couple of limitations.

Pros

The pros of the 4Rabet promo code are as follows:

Enhances value of welcome offer: The exclusive promo code GOAL4RA unlocks a 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000, compared to the standard 100% up to ₹10,000 offer on their website.

Fair wagering requirements of welcome offer: Compared to some other welcome offers currently available on the market, the welcome offer unlocked by the 4Rabet promo code are fair and realistic.

Broad catalogue of offers: After registration using the 4Rabet bonus code, bettors will also have access to a multitude of other special offers and promotions for both sports betting and casino.

Cons

There a couple of cons that bettors need to be aware of:

Slow load times: The 4Rabet website has slow load times for certain pages, despite having a good user-interface.

4Rabet Sports Betting Options

4Rabet has an extensive sportsbook with a plethora of sports betting options, catering to a diverse group of bettors. The platform offers both popular and niche sports, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Some of the sports available on 4Rabet are as follows:

Cricket: IPL 2025, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, Test matches

Football: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Champions League

Tennis: ATP and WTA competitions (including all Grand Slams)

Formula 1: All F1 GPs

MMA: All UFC pay-per-views

Niche sports include:

Futsal

Water Polo

Table tennis

Floorball

Kabaddi

4Rabet also has a live betting section that allows bettors to place bets in real-time. This option will interest bettors who prefer a dynamic way of placing bets, as they could potentially capitalize on changing odds based on the nature of live play.

Popular 4Rabet IPL 2025 Betting Markets

4Rabet has plenty of IPL 2025 betting markets on offer. Some of the most popular ones are:

Match winner

Coin toss winner

Total runs

Top batsman/bowler

Man of the match

First innings score

Total run outs

4Rabet Payment Methods

4Rabet supports all payment options that are the most prevalent in India. Deposit and withdrawal times for each method, alongside the minimum deposit and withdrawal amount, can be found in the table below.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time UPI ₹300 / ₹3,000 3-5 minutes for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals PayTM ₹500 / ₹1,000 Less than 1 minute for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals Google Pay ₹500 / ₹3,000 Less than 1 minute for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals PhonePe ₹300 / ₹3,000 5 mins for deposits ; up to 24 hours for withdrawals Visa ₹500 / ₹1,000 Instant for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals MasterCard ₹500 / ₹1,000 Instant for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals Netbanking ₹500 / ₹1,000 Instant for deposits; up to 24 hours for withdrawals Bitcoin (BTC) 0.0002 BTC Instantaneous transactions Ethereum (ETH) 0.02 ETH Instantaneous transactions Tether (USDT) 25 USDT Instantaneous transactions

4Rabet Promo Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the 4Rabet promo code today?

The currently active 4Rabet promo code is GOAL4RA for sports betting, and GL4RA for casino. Each 4Rabet deposit bonus code unlocks a 4Rabet welcome bonus worth 230% up to ₹23,000.

Is 4Rabet legal in India?

Yes, 4Rabet operates legally in India as it is an offshore bookmaker. There are currently no laws prohibiting online gambling in India. However, check local state regulations before proceeding.

How do I get in contact with 4Rabet customer support?

You can contact 4Rabet customer support via live chat on their website or app, or by email for detailed queries.

How do I deposit funds on 4Rabet?

To deposit funds on 4Rabet, log in to your account, navigate to the deposit section, select your payment method, enter the amount, and confirm the transactions. Deposits are processed instantly for most methods.