This guide will walk you through all details relating to the Roobet withdrawal and deposit, all supported payment methods, limits, processing time, and more.

Roobet Minimum Withdrawal

Knowing the Roobet minimum withdrawal amount is important in planning your withdrawals effectively to prevent possible delays in receiving your winnings.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal UPI ₹500 Visa $10 (Approx ₹870) AstroPay $10 (Approx ₹870) Skrill $10 (Approx ₹870) Neteller $10 (Approx ₹870) Bitcoin $10 (Approx ₹870) Ethereum $10 (Approx ₹870) Litecoin $10 (Approx ₹870) Tether $10 (Approx ₹870)

Fiat withdrawals have a higher minimum withdrawal of $15 (Approx ₹1300) than cryptocurrency withdrawals, with the maximum daily withdrawal capped at $10,000 (approx ₹8,75,000) for conventional methods

Roobet Deposit Methods

Roobet supports a wide variety of deposit methods tailored to support players from diverse locations with varying preferences. The site supports both conventional and contemporary payment options so that everyone has a convenient way to top up their account, with reasonable Roobet deposit times. Whether you like using conventional payment methods or new-age cryptocurrency transactions, Roobet has secure routes for depositing funds for everyone. While making your first ever deposit on Roobet, do not forget to use the Roobet promo code which will be useful for some added incentives in the welcome bonus.

Conventional deposit methods that are supported include:

UPI

Visa

AstroPay

Skrill

Neteller

Cryptocurrency deposit methods on the platform include:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tether

Roobet Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit on Roobet varies depending on your selected payment method, anywhere between ₹500 to ₹850 for most options. This variety makes it possible for casual and serious bettors alike to join in based on their comfort levels and betting tendencies.



Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount UPI ₹500 Visa $10 (Approx ₹870) AstroPay $10 (Approx ₹870) Skrill $10 (Approx ₹870) Neteller $10 (Approx ₹870) Bitcoin $10 (Approx ₹870) Ethereum $10 (Approx ₹870) Litecoin $10 (Approx ₹870) Tether $10 (Approx ₹870)

When buying cryptocurrency directly on Roobet, there can be extra fees of up to 3.5% added, effectively increasing the minimum requirement. Bear these charges in mind when making your Roobet deposit. The Roobet deposit time for processing the transaction is instantaneous for most methods.

How to Deposit Money on Roobet?

Depositing money on Roobet is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Account Access

Log into your verified Roobet account and navigate to the wallet section from your dashboard. If you haven't signed up, you can go through our Roobet registration guide to help you with that.

Step 2: Select Deposit Method

Choose your preferred payment option from the available methods in your region.

Step 3: Enter Amount

Input your desired deposit amount, ensuring it meets the minimum requirements for your chosen method.

Step 4: Complete Transaction

Follow the payment provider's instructions to authorize and complete your Roobet deposit.

How to Deposit Money on Roobet with UPI?

For users from India, UPI deposits provide a familiar and simple payment channel. In order to deposit with UPI, you need to:

Go to the Deposit section. Choose UPI as the deposit option. Input your desired amount. Proceed with the on-screen instructions to make the payment using your preferred UPI app (GPay, PhonePe, etc.)

How to Withdraw Money on Roobet?

Withdrawal on Roobet involves account validation and satisfying withdrawal requirements. You need to:

Go to your wallet. Choose withdrawal. Select a method. Input the amount. Approve the transaction.

Processing is instant, although the Roobet withdrawal time to complete the transactions depends on the payment method and could take anywhere between a few minutes to 1-3 working days. Keep in mind the Roobet minimum withdrawal, which is listed above for all methods.

Roobet Withdrawal Issues and Problems

Common issues of withdrawal on Roobet include:

Insufficiency of balance on your wallet.

Requirements for pending verifications.

Network overload for cryptocurrency transactions, increasing the Roobet withdrawal time.

Geographic payment method limitations.

Most problems resolve through waiting for blockchain confirmations or via customer support's help. Roobet offers customer support via email and live chat. You can also check the extensive FAQ section on their website to find quick fixes for common issues.

Roobet First Deposit Bonus

New players can claim the Roobet Sports Welcome Bonus of ₹410 Free Bet + 20% Cashback on Total Losses. Deposits between ₹837 and ₹8,374 are eligible for the free bet, wherein cashback is only eligible for sportsbook losses in the first seven days.

Maximum cashback is capped at ₹83,736. All you need to do in order to secure the offer is complete the Roobet registration process. Readers can check our Roobet promo code guide to learn more about the welcome bonus and associated terms and conditions.

Roobet Payments Problems and Issues

Payment process difficulties might be caused by network overload, especially on cryptocurrency transactions during high season. The Roobet withdrawal period can take longer than usual if blockchain networks have high traffic volumes. Some users also face issues with payment method availability depending on their locations, necessitating different strategies for successful transactions.

Transaction fees are another factor to consider, as Roobet processing payments can involve fees that depend on timing and payment method choice. Some methods provide feeless processing, but others charge fees that impact the final transaction value.

Roobet Payments Summary

The Roobet deposit and withdrawal system highlights the platform's focus on supporting varied user preferences without compromising security standards. A Roobet minimum withdrawal of $10 (approx ₹870) for most Roobet payment methods presents a threshold that remains viable for most bettors.

The balance of flexibility of deposits and security of withdrawals provides a system that accommodates proper betting habits. Digital currencies usually have faster completion rates regardless of possible network lag, and Roobet seems to have embraced that as they go forward.

Roobet Payments FAQs

Here are the FAQs:

How do I deposit money on Roobet?

Log in to your Roobet wallet, choose a deposit option, input the amount that satisfies minimum requirements, and finish the payment procedure through your chosen intermediary.

What is the Roobet minimum deposit?

Minimum deposit on Roobet varies from ₹500 for options like UPI to $10 (approx ₹850) for e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

How do I withdraw from Roobet?

Go to your Roobet wallet, click on withdrawal, pick your method, input an amount that is equivalent to or greater than the Roobet minimum withdrawal amount, and confirm the transaction.

How much time does it take to withdraw from Roobet?

Withdrawals are processed instantly for most methods. However, the time it takes to reach your account differs, from immediate for certain cryptocurrencies to 1-3 business days for other methods, based on network traffic and processing needs.

What are the common Roobet payment problems I might face?

Commonly faced issues include delays in verification, network traffic disrupting crypto transactions, and geographic payment method constraints.