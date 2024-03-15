Best Cricket Betting Sites in India

Online Cricket Betting Sites Ranked and Reviewed

In this section of our review of the betting sites, we consider some prominent ones that we rank among the best. In our view, these are the best options for cricket punters in India.

1xBet: Best Variety of Cricket Betting Markets

Undoubtedly, this operator has a great live online cricket betting platform. For instance, 1xBet provides dynamic cricket betting odds and live broadcasts of high quality. Consequently, this enhances the live betting experience of users.

Adding to a wide coverage of cricket events, the bookmaker offers a range of betting markets. Importantly, the operator runs cricket related promotions – including cricket free bet offers – from time to time.

Under the operator’s welcome bonus offer, new users can get 120% of the first deposit up to ₹49,000. The minimum deposit requirement is just ₹200. Likewise, the wagering requirement is reasonable. Before they can withdraw the bonus, new users must bet 5 times the deposit plus bonus amount. In keeping with the requirement, the best must be accumulator bets attracting odds of 1.40 or higher.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide range of markets for cricket betting in IPL Does not provide live streaming for all matches Intuitive design allows easy navigation

Parimatch: Comprehensive Cricket Betting Platform

Among online betting sites, this cricket betting website offers wide coverage of events and betting markets. Additionally, the platform includes a live betting environment enhanced with such features as live streaming and cash-out options. Furthermore, the IPL coverage is impressive.

Unsurprisingly, the bookmaker’s welcome bonus ranks among the best in the industry. Firstly, a new user can get a bonus of 150% of their initial deposit up to ₹30,000. Secondly, the minimum qualifying deposit is ₹200. Thirdly, under the wagering requirement, users must bet 16 times the bonus on single bets with minimum odds of 1.70. Finally, the validity period of 14 days is sufficiently long.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cash out options Account verification is time-consuming Comprehensive coverage of IPL

Stake: Intuitively Designed Betting Platform

Of all the cricket gambling sites, this sportsbook offers excellent coverage of cricket. Combining to create a great cricket betting environment, a range of betting lines feature alongside competitive odds and user-friendly design. Additionally, there is a live betting platform.

To motivate new users, the betting site offers a 200% match deposit bonus of up to ₹100,000. Among the offer’s features, the minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500. Under the wagering requirement, punters must bet 40 times the deposit plus the bonus amount.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting markets Wagering requirement for the welcome bonus User intuitive design

Mostbet: Great Live Cricket Betting Platform

Predictably, this bookmaker ranks among the best cricket match betting sites. In keeping with the reputation, it provides wide coverage of cricket tournaments. Further, it offers a wide range of betting markets.

Additionally, the operator’s live betting platform includes virtual fields when live events are on. Consequently, this allows users to make informed in-play betting decisions. Further enhancing the betting experience, the operator offers cash-out options and a one-click betting feature.

As an incentive to new punters, the site offers a welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹34,000. Importantly, the offer involves a minimum qualifying deposit of ₹300. Under the wagering requirement, punters must place 5 times the bonus in accumulator bets at odds of 1.40.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cash out options Statistics not available for in-play betting One-click betting feature

Paripesa: Extensive Range of Cricket Betting Markets

For a great cricket satta online experience, look no farther. On this bookmaker’s site, punters can find different betting types including match winner, total fours, total sixes, top batter and top bowler. Importantly, competitive odds and a decent live betting platform are devised to attract users.

Apart from various India-friendly payment options, the betting site allows cryptocurrency payments. Bilingual in nature, this India-friendly site also offers Hindi language support.

As an incentive to new users, the site offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹10,400. Notably, the minimum qualifying deposit is quite low at ₹80. Likewise, the wagering requirement - 5 times the bonus in accumulator bets at odds of 1.40 – is not very stringent.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide variety of cricket betting markets Customer support options do not include FAQs Bilingual site with Hindi language support

10CRIC: Lots of Cricket Betting Offers

Quite apparently, this betting site is the most India-friendly of all. As such, it provides great coverage of cricket as well as India-friendly payment options. Along with the coverage of all major competitions, the operator has competitive odds.

As motivation for new users, the site has a welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹15,000. Importantly, the offer involves a minimum qualifying deposit.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons India-friendly betting platform Cluttered design can confuse new users Low margins and boosted odds

BC.Game: Crypto-Friendly Cricket Betting Site

Advertising a cricket friendly attitude, this bookmaker facilitates cricket betting with a wide coverage of events. Furthermore, it provides a variety of betting options. Interestingly, the site has a betting dashboard that displays all of a punter’s open bets in a single place.

A user friendly innovation, a rapid bet feature allows bet placement with a few taps. Consequently, punters can place wagers more efficiently. Optimised for mobile phones, the betting site allows payments via cryptocurrency options.

Importantly, the operator has a welcome bonus offer. Under the offer, a user can get a 180% match deposit bonus of up to 20000 BCD.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Rapid bet feature Wagering requirement for welcome bonus Cryptocurrency payments facilitated

Dafabet: Boosted Odds for Cricket

Known for its wide range of betting markets, this is another useful cricket betting platform. Among others, the markets include tournament winner, match winner, top batter, tied match and exact score.

Featuring live streaming of matches, the site has a live betting platform. Consequently, punters who love virtual cricket betting will love this bookmaker’s offerings.

Offering a red carpet to new users, the operator has a welcome bonus. Consequently, new users can get 160% up to 16,000 if they meet all the requirements specified.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons The payout percentage Cluttered design Multiple welcome bonus options

Indibet: High-Quality Cricket Live Streaming

To engage in cricket satta online, look no further than this operator that offers a variety of cricket betting markets. Importantly, there are fancy markets relating to speculative outcomes. Additionally, there are fixed markets relating to predictable outcomes.

Furthermore, the site has a good in-play betting platform. Importantly, the bookmaker offers a sports welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹12,500.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide range of betting markets for cricket Does not provide live streaming for all matches Intuitive design allows easy navigation

Fun88: Live Betting Exchange

Among cricket match betting sites, this one offers extensive cricket coverage including a wide variety of betting markets. The secure betting platform offers competitive odds for in-play betting.

Apart from powerbet and cash-out options, live streaming enhances the live betting experience of punters. Additionally, punters are also offered statistical information they can use to make informed bets.

As an incentive to new users, there is a welcome bonus of ₹250. While the offer is not among the highest, the minimum qualifying deposit of ₹1,000 is relatively high.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Power Bet and cash out features Does not have betting apps. Statistical analysis to aid in-play betting

Rajabets: Bilingual Cricket Betting Option for Indian Users

Among cricket gambling sites, this one has a comprehensive betting platform. Importantly, the live betting platform on the site is enhanced via live streaming of matches, cash-out options and dynamic odds.

Among the features, live updates and stats help punters to make informed betting decisions. Further, by using different bet types, punters can make multi-bets on this gambling platform.

Additionally, the operator provides an Android app, with push notifications sent to users about various updates. Notably, this bookmaker is among the few to make cricket free bet offers on occasion.

To motivate new users, the operator has a welcome bonus offer of 150% up to ₹100,000. Importantly, the offer comes with a low minimum qualifying deposit of ₹200. Additionally, users must fulfil a wagering requirement. Under the requirement, they must wager 20 times the deposit plus bonus amount, within 30 days. Importantly, such wagers must attract minimum odds of 1.90.

While the amount is large, the deposit requirement is relatively low. Quite user friendly, the wagering requirement is not too steep. Moreover, users are given sufficient time to fulfil it.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Live updates and stats No app for iOS devices Android app with push notifications

22Bet: Best Mobile App for Cricket Betting

This cricket betting website that allows virtual cricket betting has a wide coverage of competitions and events. Furthermore, the intuitive design of the site allows punters easy access to cricket matches to bet on. Importantly, there is a separate tab that encourages them to focus exclusively on cricket.

To highlight the user-friendly design, the moment users log in to the site, they can see cricket odds displayed prominently. Thus, punters can choose their favourite cricket events and place bets, using diverse betting options. If you are looking for IPL satta apps, 22Bet provides a well optimized app.

As an incentive, new users can get a 100% welcome bonus offer of up to ₹11,000. While this amount is relatively low, the minimum qualifying deposit of ₹80 is also quite low. To fulfil a wagering condition, users must wager 5 times the bonus amount. Importantly. These must be accumulator bets at odds of 1.40 or higher.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Intuitive design facilitates easy navigation Relatively low welcome bonus offer Great mobile app

Bettilt: New Cricket Betting Platform

Another addition to our roster of cricket betting sites, Bettilt stands out for many reasons. To begin with, it has a welcome bonus offer. Interestingly, the operator advertises the offer as 370% up to ₹37,000 plus 3 free bets. The minimum deposit is ₹250, The offer is spread across a user’s first three deposits.

Additionally, the site offers users other cricket-related promotions. For instance, cricket punters can get a weekly sports bonus offer of 30%. Likewise, punters can use a VIP program with cashback and reload offers.

India-friendly to the core, Bettilt offers a Hindi version of its site. Bettilt offers live betting options. Additionally, the site offers competitive odds to enhance the betting experience. Importantly, the operator has a comprehensive coverage of the IPL.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons A great live cricket betting platform Design is a bit cluttered. Comprehensive coverage of IPL.

Top Betting Sites for IPL

Since IPL is the biggest tournament for cricket bettors, we have made a list of top three platforms for betting on IPL. If you want to know more about IPL betting sites, we have a detailed guide.

1xBet: 100+ markets for every IPL game

Parimatch: Most competitive match odds for IPL

BC.Game: Best Cryptocurrency betting site for IPL

How to Bet on Cricket?

The following is a quick guide on how to bet on cricket:

Step 1: Register with a good cricket betting site

Step 2: Log into your account and go to your preferred cricket event

Step 3: Click on the betting market and then tap on the cricket odds

Step 4: Enter your stake and confirm the cricket bet

Now you have to wait for the outcome whether if you bet wins or not.

Most Popular Cricket Bet Types

Among the most popular betting markets in cricket, the following are prominently offered:

Total runs in an innings/match

Total wickets

Outright winner

Total fours

Total sixes

Top batter

Top bowler

Highest opening partnership

Player of the match

Runs in the next over

Fall of next wicket

Our Criteria for Choosing a Cricket Betting Site

Among our criteria for choosing a cricket betting site, the following are the most important:

Licence and Regulation

Importantly, a preferred cricket betting site should possess a betting licence from a globally recognized agency. For instance, the UK Gambling Commission is a world-renowned regulator and licensing authority.

Interface and Design

Unsurprisingly, even new users would want a cricket betting site that is easy to navigate. Consequently, betting sites aim for an intuitive design. Thus, punters can place wagers on their preferred cricket matches by using only a few clicks.

Coverage of Cricket Betting

Importantly, a punter on the site must be able to wager on all major domestic and international matches. Furthermore, the site must also give the punter a wide choice of betting markets.

Live Betting Platform & Live Streaming

Naturally, most cricket punters like placing in-play bets. However, they can make better informed live bets provided the site also provides live streaming of matches.

Competitive Odds

Expectedly, punters are interested in betting sites that offer competitive odds. Consequently, a site reduces its margins to boost the odds offered. Thus, a potential higher payout percentage becomes possible.

Welcome Bonus

Typically, a prospective new user would look for a match deposit bonus. Importantly, such an offer must have a low first deposit requirement. Furthermore, the user would also expect less stringent wagering requirements.

Popular Cricket Tournaments to Bet On

The best cricket betting sites boast a wide coverage of popular cricket tournaments worldwide. These include:

ICC Tournaments, including ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC World Test Championship.

Bilateral international tournaments between nations, such as the Ashes test series between England and Australia.

Regional tournaments such as the Asia Cup conducted by the Asian Cricket Council

Domestic tournaments such as India’s Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, Pakistan’s National T20 Cup, Australia’s Sheffield Shield, and England’s County Championship.

Domestic T20 Leagues, including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, and Big Bash League (Australia). Other popular leagues include Vitality Blast (England), Caribbean Premier League (West Indies) and Mzansi Super League (South Africa).

Cricket Betting Sites Summary

In this review, we have covered the best options for punters who wish to place a cricket bet online. A common feature of these sites is their comprehensive coverage of cricket. This includes both competitions and betting markets.

Additionally, the sites have great live betting features. Apparently, most sites offer live streaming and cash-out options. Furthermore, most offer competitive odds. In sum, these sites go the extra mile in providing an enjoyable betting environment.

Cricket Betting Sites FAQs

In this section of our review of cricket betting sites, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Is online cricket betting legal in India?

In the absence of any federal laws to prohibit online betting, online cricket betting is legal in India. However, the betting sites must comply with any legal requirements of the country.

Which is the best cricket betting site?

Undoubtedly, there are several great betting sites. In our view, Parimatch fulfils every criterion of a great betting platform.

Which are the top 3 IPL betting sites?

After in-depth research, we have rated 1xBet, Parimatch and 22Bet among the top IPL betting sites.

How to place bets on cricket matches?

To place a bet on cricket matches, first register with a good cricket betting site. Next, on the site’s sportsbook menu, you must identify the cricket event you wish to bet on. Thereafter, click on the odds next to the event, Automatically, the bet will get added to the bet slip. When you enter your stake and confirm the bet, the bet will be placed successfully.

Do the cricket betting sites accept Indian Rupees?

For a cricket betting site to be considered legitimate in India, the site must allow Indian users to register. Furthermore, the site must accept deposits in Indian rupees.