Disclaimer: 10CRIC is not operating in India and therefore does not accept new players. We suggest you to visit 4Rabet instead for an exclusive Sports Welcome bonus.

Active 10CRIC Bonus Codes for August 2026

Here’s a brief summary of the latest 10CRIC bonus codes that are currently active. First-time bettors can use our exclusive bonus codes during registration to secure the welcome offer. 10CRIC’s sports welcome bonus can be used for betting on popular sporting events like the 2025-26 Premier League, Champions League, and more.

10CRIC Sports Welcome Bonus : Use the code AFF1**** to get a 150% bonus up to ₹40,000 plus up to ₹1000 free bet

: Use the code AFF1**** to get a 150% bonus up to ₹40,000 plus up to ₹1000 free bet 10CRIC Casino Welcome Bonus: Use the code AFF1**** to get a 150% bonus up to ₹40,000.

10CRIC Sports Welcome Bonus Details for New Users

Promo Code AFF1**** Welcome Bonus 150% bonus up to ₹40,000 Minimum Deposit Amount ₹500 Wagering Turnover Requirement 20x Bonus Expiration Time 15 days Minimum Odds 2.00 Exclusive Welcome Offer No

New users must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the 10CRIC welcome bonus. After fulfilling all wagering requirements, you will get a 150% bonus up to ₹40,000.

For instance, a ₹1,000 deposit using this offer will generate ₹1,500 in bonus funds, resulting in a total of ₹2,500 that you can start betting with on 10CRIC. The minimum deposit required to qualify for this offer is ₹500.

10CRIC Bonus Terms & Conditions

Only new users over 18 years old and residents of India can avail the 10CRIC promo code offer.

The 10CRIC minimum deposit to qualify for the offer is ₹500.

Users must bet 20 times the deposit and bonus amount on sports bets that attract odds of 2.00 or higher, excluding handicap bets (except 3-way-handicap) and Draw No Bet bets.

The offer is subject to the general terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site.

10CRIC Promo Code Guide: How to Unlock Your Bonus in Easy Steps

Using the 10CRIC bonus code only takes you a few minutes. You need to follow the terms and conditions and make sure that your payment method is in place in order to get started with your betting journey.

Visit the 10CRIC website and click on the “Join Now” button. You’ll be directed to a page where you have to enter your details like name, phone number and email address. Read the terms and conditions carefully and proceed by clicking the “Join Now” Button. The bookmaker will now send you a verification code. Post-verification, your account will be created. Once you have a registered account on 10CRIC, set up your payment method. Don’t forget to choose ‘Rupees’ as your preferred currency. While making your first deposit, you will find an option to enter the promo code. Enter the promo code in order to avail the welcome offer.

Once you complete the above steps, the bonus will be credited to your account.

What Are Our Thoughts About the Exclusive Bonus?

When considering the 10CRIC bonus code, there are several advantages and a few drawbacks to keep in mind.

10CRIC Bonus Pros 10CRIC Cons Qualifying deposit is set at a friendly ₹250 or more, no big commitment Wagering condition set at 18x, making the entire a bit strict for new bettors Exclusive welcome bonus deal that you won't find elsewhere

Author’s Opinion on Bonus Code for 10CRIC

The 10CRIC bonus code is a pretty solid deal for anyone looking to dip their toes into betting. With a super low minimum deposit of just ₹500, it's inviting for newcomers who don't want to risk too much upfront.

That said, one thing we'd love to see improved is the bonus wagering condition. With that set at 20x, it can feel a bit rushed. Lowering that would make the experience even better.

Overall, 10CRIC does a great job of welcoming new players and providing a rewarding platform for sports enthusiasts.

Other 10Cric Promotions For New and Existing Players

Promotional Offer Offer Details CPL Early Payout Offer Get early payout if your selected team is batting first and reaches 210 runs in the first inning or if your selected team is fielding first, and the opponent scores 115 runs or fewer in the entire inning Crypto Extra Bonus Offer Deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether into your 10CRIC wallet and receive a 5% bonus on up to 10 deposits per month Combo Boost Boost your winnings by placing combo bets and increase winnings anywhere between 7% and 90% Super Combo Insurance Secure your combo bet with Super Combo Insurance. If one selection loses, get up to ₹10,000 back as a Free Bet. Place a ₹500+ combo bet with at least five selections to qualify.

FAQs

In this section, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Does 10CRIC offer a promo code for new users?

Yes, 10CRIC is offering the promo code AFF1****, which unlocks a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹40,000 for first-time bettors on their first deposit.

Is it possible to withdraw funds won from a 10CRIC promo code bonus?

Yes, funds won from a 10CRIC promo code bonus can be withdrawn if you rollover the bonus amount 20 times within 15 days of bonus getting activated.

How to get in touch with the 10CRIC customer service team?

You can either drop an email on their support email ID for your queries or use their 24/7 live chat support.