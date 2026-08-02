Current Parimatch Promo Codes and Welcome Offers for August 2026

Parimatch is currently one of the most popular betting sites in India. You can sign up on Parimatch to place bets on the Champions League, regular fixtures in the Premier League etc. Before you sign up with the platform, you can use the Parimatch promo code GOALPARI depending on if you are more interested in sports betting or casino offering.

Offer Type Offer Details Parimatch Promo Code Exclusive Parimatch Sports Welcome Bonus 150% Bonus up to ₹50,000 plus ₹300 Freebet GOALPARI Parimatch Casino Welcome Bonus 100% Deposit Bonus up to ₹200,000 plus extra spins on select games CASIPARI

Parimatch Exclusive Sports Welcome Offer Breakdown

The Parimatch sports welcome bonus has been crafted bearing in mind the needs of first-time bettors. New users can get a 150% welcome bonus worth up to ₹50,000 on their first deposit, coupled with 5 extra gifts. Here’s every key aspect of the offer that you need to bear in mind before proceeding:

Promo Code:GOALPARI

Welcome Bonus: 150% Bonus up to ₹50,000 plus ₹300 Freebet

150% Bonus up to ₹50,000 plus ₹300 Freebet Exclusive Offer: Yes, this is an exclusive deal

Yes, this is an exclusive deal Minimum Deposit: ₹100

₹100 Wagering Requirement: 16x

16x Bonus Expiry: 3 days

3 days Minimum Odds: 1.96 for single bets

Example: How much bonus will you get?

Let’s say you deposit ₹1000 as your first deposit. With the 150% bonus, you’ll get an additional ₹1500 bringing your total wallet balance to ₹2500. Plus, you’ll receive ₹300 Freebet to use on any eligible sports event.

The maximum bonus you can claim is ₹50,000, so even if you deposit more, that’s the limit of the extra funds you’ll receive.

Editor’s Verdict on using Parimatch Promo Code

What works in favour of this Parimatch promo code is how simple it is. You apply the code, the bonus shows up, and the terms are clear from the beginning. There’s no second set of conditions popping up after you’ve already deposited.

The 150% bonus fits well with longer series and ongoing tournaments, where bets are spread across several days. You’re not boxed into putting everything on one match. The bonus has to be played through 16x within 3 days.

On paper, that might sound heavy. In practice, if you’re already placing regular bets across multiple matches, it usually clears on its own. You don’t feel forced into chasing extreme odds just to finish it quickly.

Parimatch doesn’t try to overdo things with flashy promises. The bonus behaves the way it should, the platform runs smoothly, and nothing feels like it’s designed to trip you up mid-way. Over time, that kind of consistency matters more than hype. The Parimatch promo code GOALPARI gives you flexibility, keeps the rules clear, and works well with a packed sports calendar.

Pros and Cons of Using Parimatch Promo Code

To understand more about the brand, you can check out our comprehensive Parimatch review. When you’re eyeing the promo code, it’s essential to weigh both the benefits and the limitations. While the Parimatch promo code offers some solid perks, understanding the terms will ensure you get the most out of it.

Pros

A wide selection of sports to bet on, from football to cricket, giving you loads of options.

Get a 150% bonus up to ₹50,000 + ₹300 Freebet to boost your play right from the start.

Cons

16x wagering requirement within 3 days, which might be tough for some players to clear.

Minimum odds of 1.96 for single bets, which is higher compared to many other platforms.

How to use promo code on Parimatch in India - Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re new to the platform and want to claim the bonus using the Parimatch bonus code, follow this simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the Parimatch Website & Open the Registration Form

Once you're on the website or Parimatch app, look for the ‘Register’ button on the top right corner. Clicking on it will open the registration form where you need to provide your details.

Step 2: Choose your Registration Method & Enter your Personal Information

Parimatch allows you to register using either your phone number or email address. Pick the option that suits you best.

You’ll be asked to fill in some basic details including:

Full Name (As per your ID)

(As per your ID) Date of Birth (To confirm you’re at least 18 years old)

(To confirm you’re at least 18 years old) Email Address

Phone Number

Step 3: Set up your Account Credentials & Enter the Parimatch Promo Code

Create a strong password to keep your account secure.

Ensure your contact details are correct as Parimatch will later use them for KYC purpose.

To activate your welcome bonus, type in the promo code GOALPARI in the designated field. This will unlock the 150% bonus up to ₹50,000 for you.

Before proceeding, confirm that you are at least 18 years old and accept the terms and conditions. You may also need to enable the bonus offer during registration.

Step 4: Complete the Parimatch Signup Process

Once you’ve filled in all the details and checked everything, click on the ‘Sign Up’ button to finalize your account creation.

Step 5: Verify your Account & Complete KYC

Parimatch may require email or phone verification. Check your inbox or SMS for a verification link or code and follow the instructions to activate your account.

Step 6: Make Your First Deposit & Claim the Bonus

Now that your account is ready:

Head to the deposit section and choose your preferred payment method.

Make a minimum deposit of ₹100 (or more for a bigger bonus).

Your 150% welcome bonus will be credited automatically.

Parimatch Cricket Betting Markets

Bettors can explore several popular betting options available on Parimatch. Here are some of the commonly offered cricket betting markets:

Match Winner

Top Batsman

Top Bowler

Total Runs (Over/Under)

Player to Hit Most Sixes

Common FAQs about Parimatch Promo Code

Below are some of the most commonly asked questions:

What is the Parimatch promo code today for new players?

The Parimatch bet promo code for new players is GOALPARI. Using this code, you can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹70,000 along with ₹300 Freebet when you sign up and make your first deposit.

What are the wagering requirements to withdraw the Parimatch bonus?

To withdraw the bonus funds and any winnings, users must complete a 16x wagering requirement on the bonus amount. Qualifying wagers must be placed on single bets with minimum odds of 1.96. For example, if a user receives a ₹1,500 bonus, they must place ₹24,000 worth of bets at odds of 1.96 or higher before cashing out.

What is the minimum deposit to trigger the 150% offer?

The barrier to entry is extremely accessible. Users only need to make a minimum first deposit of ₹100 to trigger the 150% match. Even with just ₹100, the user will receive a ₹150 bonus, bringing their total starting wallet balance to ₹250.

How do I unlock and use the ₹300 Freebet?

The ₹300 Freebet is bundled with the 150% deposit match and is credited alongside the extra funds. Once triggered by using the GOALPARI code and making the qualifying deposit, the free bet can be used on any eligible sports event on the platform.

How long is the welcome bonus valid before it expires?

This is the most critical condition for users to note: the bonus carries a strict 3-day expiration window. Bettors have exactly 3 days from the time of the deposit to fulfill the 16x wagering requirement on single bets. If the requirement is not met within this timeframe, the bonus funds will expire.

What are the deposit methods available on Parimatch?

Parimatch supports a variety of deposit options, including UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Net Banking, debit/credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Is betting legal on Parimatch in India?

Parimatch holds a Curacao license, and thus operates as an offshore bookmaker, They are compliant with international betting regulations and are still accessible to players in India.

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