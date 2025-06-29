12Bet App Download Guide for Android and iOS

12Bet is an online gambling brand providing sports betting and casino gaming services across Europe and Asia Pacific. Discover everything you need to know about the 12Bet app and how to download it on Android and iOS devices.

12Bet App Information & System Requirements

Below you can find all of the information regarding the 12Bet app specifications:

APK File Size: 40 MB

40 MB Operating System Support: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Android Compatibility: Android 4.4 and above

Android 4.4 and above iOS Compatibility: iOS 8 and later

iOS 8 and later Sports Welcome Bonus: 100% up to ₹6,000

Casino Welcome Bonus: 100% up to ₹5,100

100% up to ₹5,100 Hindi Language Support: Yes

Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods: Visa, Mastercard, UPI, Cryptocurrency, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Express Pay and more

12Bet App Download Link: 12bet.apk

How to Download 12Bet App on Android

The 12Bet app is not available through the Google Play Store, so you’ll need to get the 12Bet APK download. The 12Bet app is also only available on devices running Android 4.4 or later operating systems. To get the 12bet app download for Android:

Download the APK: Visit the 12Bet website and select the Download For Android button at the top of the page. The download will begin automatically. Install the APK: Find the 12Bet APK in your device’s downloads folder and tap on the file to start the installation. Allow Unknown Sources: Ensure your device allows installations from unknown sources. Your device may automatically prompt you when the installation starts. If not, open your Settings app, navigate to Security > Unknown Sources, and toggle to Enable. Register or Sign In: With the 12Bet app installed, tap the app icon on your phone's homescreen. If you have an account, sign in. If not, create a new account within the app.

Is It Safe to Download and Install the 12Bet APK File?

Android users must use the 12bet APK download because the app isn’t available in the Google Play Store. Downloading and installing APK files is generally secure, provided you only download them from official sources. For example, the 12Bet APK file is secure when downloaded from the official 12Bet website.

How to Download 12Bet App on iOS

The 12bet app download for iOS is available on the App Store. That means it’s quick and easy to download the 12Bet app on your iPhone or iPad. The 12Bet app download is only compatible with iPhones or iPads running iOS 8 or later. To download the 12Bet iOS app:

Download the App: To download the 12Bet app, search for ‘12Bet’ in your App Store or use the official 12Bet download link. For the latter, visit the 12Bet app download website and select the Download For iOS button at the top of the page. Trust the Developer: Before downloading, confirm that you trust the app developer. You may need to manually approve the developer. To do so, open your Settings app and navigate to General > Profiles & Device Management. Find 12Bet and toggle to trusted. Install the App: Return to the downloaded file and click it to begin the installation process. Register or Sign In: With the app installed, locate the 12Bet app on your iOS device's home screen. Click on the app to launch it. Sign in if you have an existing 12Bet account, or create a new account within the app.

Editor’s Verdict on 12Bet Mobile App

The 12Bet mobile app is a good option for people who enjoy sports betting and casino gaming. It provides access to a vast range of sports markets, in-match betting and granular wager options.

The 12Bet app is easy to navigate, featuring clear labels and a visually appealing colour scheme. The app runs smoothly, allowing you to browse your favourite sports and casino games and easily monitor your ongoing wagers. It’s also easy to discover active promotions, account options and the Help Centre at any time.

Despite those positives, 12Bet’s casino offers a limited choice of games compared to other options on the market. It also only has a handful of live casino games to choose from.

12Bet Mobile App Welcome Bonus for New Players

The 12Bet mobile app provides a welcome bonus for new players, including:

Sports Bonus: New 12Bet app sports betting users get a 100% welcome bonus when they deposit a minimum of ₹500 and up to ₹6,000. In other words, if you sign up for 12Bet and deposit ₹2,000, you’ll receive a welcome bonus of ₹2,000. You’ll then have ₹4,000 available in your wallet. The rollover requirement, which means the amount you can wager before withdrawing bonus funds and winnings, is 12x.

Casino Bonus: New 12Bet app casino game players get a 100% welcome bonus when they deposit at least ₹500 and up to ₹5,100. Therefore, if you sign up for 12Bet casino and deposit ₹2,000, you’ll receive a welcome bonus of ₹2,000. That means you’ll have ₹4,000 available to use in the 12Bet casino. The rollover requirement is 20x.

12Bet App Login & Registration

It’s easy to register for sports betting and casino games directly via the 12Bet app. If you already have a 12Bet account, simply select the 'Login' button on the app and enter your credentials. Follow these quick steps to register for 12Bet:

Open the 12Bet App: Open the 12Bet app and select Register. Begin Registration: Fill out a short form that includes your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Complete Registration: Check the box to accept the terms of use and click the Complete Registration button to create your 12Bet account. Confirm Account: Check your email or phone for a notification to confirm your account. Account Verification: 12Bet will initiate a verification process to ensure the security of your account and simplify the withdrawal process.

Key Features of the 12Bet App

The 12Bet app offers plenty of features for sports betting and casino lovers, including:

Sports Betting Markets: 12Bet offers access to sports betting across various popular sports events and competitions, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, Kabaddi, and horse racing. Sports fans can place wagers on the correct match outcomes, individual goal scorers, the number of yellow cards, corners, wickets taken and runs scored by individual players.

Casino and Live Casino: The 12Bet app also offers plenty for casino lovers. 12Bet is home to casino, slot machines, arcade fishing and lottery games. That includes popular games like Baccarat, Bingo, Craps, Jackpots, Keno and Poker.

In-Play Betting and Live Streaming: You can also bet on matches already in progress. It's easy to navigate in-game betting, and 12Bet live streams some events directly in the app.

You can also bet on matches already in progress. It’s easy to navigate in-game betting, and 12Bet live streams some events directly in the app. Payment Methods Available in India: 12Bet accepts deposits and withdrawals through popular Indian payment methods. That includes Visa and Mastercard bank cards, as well as UPI, Cryptocurrency, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Express Pay and more.

12Bet accepts deposits and withdrawals through popular Indian payment methods. That includes Visa and Mastercard bank cards, as well as UPI, Cryptocurrency, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Express Pay and more. Speed and Performance on Mobile: The 12Bet mobile app is fast, intuitive and highly responsive. This makes the app ideal for betting on in-play events and tracking ongoing wagers.

How to Update the 12Bet App

It’s crucial to ensure the 12Bet app is updated with the latest version to avoid any security concerns and ensure you have access to the latest features. Follow these steps to keep your app updated:

Auto-update via App Store:

The iOS 12Bet app will automatically update when a new version is available.

Ensure you have auto-updates enabled and the app will update.

Manual update for APK:

A notification will appear in your 12Bet app when a new Android version is available. Follow these steps:

Follow the link in the notification to manually update the app. Upon opening the link, download the apk again. Open the apk and a prompt will appear for the app update. Install the update and open the newly updated app.

12Bet Mobile App vs Mobile Site

Mobile phone users can access 12Bet via the app or through their web browser. Here are the pros and cons of each:

12Bet Mobile App

Pros: The 12Bet app is convenient and accessible for users to place bets at any time. The app is quick and responsive, providing a smooth experience. It also provides notifications on live events and the latest bonuses and promotions, and allows you to customize the look and feel to your preferences.

The 12Bet app is convenient and accessible for users to place bets at any time. The app is quick and responsive, providing a smooth experience. It also provides notifications on live events and the latest bonuses and promotions, and allows you to customize the look and feel to your preferences. Cons: However, the app may not be the best option for people who have limited storage on their mobile device.

12Bet Mobile Site

Pros: The 12Bet mobile site, which offers the benefit of not having to download and update an app. The website works on any device with a web browser, which is ideal if you often switch devices and is especially easy to navigate the casino games.

The 12Bet mobile site, which offers the benefit of not having to download and update an app. The website works on any device with a web browser, which is ideal if you often switch devices and is especially easy to navigate the casino games. Cons: However, you may not receive notifications through the website. And the website may run slower than the app.

12bet App Download – Common Issues & Fixes

Follow the instructions carefully and allow apps from unknown sources to avoid any installation problems. Any errors, such as lags or app crashes, can be fixed by deleting the app and reinstalling the official version from the 12Bet website. If errors persist, contact 12Bet’s customer support team.

Final Verdict – Should You Download the 12bet App in India?

The 12Bet mobile app is a good choice for sports betting and casino game players. The 12Bet app is best suited to people who enjoy placing wagers on a wide range of sports and in-game cricket and football betting. However, 12Bet falls short in terms of the number of casino and live casino games compared to other options on the market.