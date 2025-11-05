1xBet Minimum Withdrawal for Indian Players

1xBet supports multiple withdrawal methods for Indian players. 1xBet’s withdrawal options make it a strong contender on the list of instant withdrawal betting sites for users who want rapid access to their funds. The processing times and the minimum or maximum amounts that can be withdrawn depend on the withdrawal method chosen. Let’s take a look at the 1xBet minimum withdrawal amount for each method, as well as the maximum limits and processing times:

Withdrawal Method Processing Time Minimum/Maximum Withdrawal UPI 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹550 / ₹50,000 PhonePe 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1000 / ₹50,000 Google Pay 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1000 / ₹50,000 Paytm 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1000 / ₹50,000 NEFT 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1000 / ₹50,000 Bank Transfer 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1500 / ₹50,000 IMPS 15 minutes - 24 hours ₹1000 / ₹1,00,000 Net Banking Up to 2 days ₹500 / ₹50,000

What Are the Withdrawal Methods Available on 1xBet?

1xBet has various withdrawal methods that players can use while withdrawing funds from the platform. These are the withdrawal methods available on 1xBet:

UPI

PhonePe

Google Pay

Paytm

NEFT

Bank Transfer

IMPS

Net Banking

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Withdraw Money from 1xBet?

“How to withdraw money from 1xBet” is a commonly asked question. Users can withdraw money from their 1xBet betting account by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Log in to Your Account

Go to the official 1xBet website or open the app on your device. Then sign into your 1xBet account using the credentials that you initially used while logging in.

Go to “My Account” Section

Now navigate to the “My Account” section of your 1xBet account. Go to the “Withdraw Funds” section.

Enter Desired Withdrawal Amount

Now you need to enter the amount that you want to withdraw from your betting funds.

Select Withdrawal Method

It is usually advised to withdraw via the same method that you used while depositing funds. Therefore, if you had initially deposited using UPI details, a pop-up will appear on the screen asking for the same details.

Approve Transaction

On confirming the transaction, you have to wait for the funds to hit your account, depending on the processing time of the method chosen by you.

Withdrawing funds from your 1xBet account is very simple if you just follow the steps mentioned above.

How to Withdraw Bonus Amount on 1xBet?

1xBet is currently running one of the best sports betting offers available in the market. Using the exclusive promo code 1GOALIN during the 1xBet registration, new users can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹66,000 on their first qualifying deposit.

It is important to note that users will only be able to withdraw their bonus amount by making a successful qualifying deposit and fulfilling the wagering requirements. Such requirements include a 9x turnover requirement in accumulator bets. Each accumulator must contain at least three selections, and each bet must have odds of 1.40 or more.

Once all terms are met, users will be credited with bonus funds based on their deposit amount, which they can then proceed to withdraw. To check the full details of the wagering requirements, please visit our 1xBet promo code page.

1xBet Withdrawal Rules and Conditions

There are some rules and conditions that users must keep in mind before they withdraw money from their 1xBet betting account. Let’s take a look at what they are:

Retaining the Same Payment Methods - It is important to note that 1xBet makes it clear that users must only withdraw funds using the same payment method that they used while depositing funds into their betting account. In case you have used multiple payment methods for multiple deposits, make sure that your withdrawal method aligns with those deposits. Only Use an Account Registered Under Your Name for Transactions - 1xBet holds the right to decline any transactions that were not made directly under the registered account holder’s name. Make sure not to use anyone else’s bank account while making transactions. Document Requests for Fund Withdrawals - 1xBet can ask for documents for the purpose of user identity verification during the time of fund withdrawals. These could be documents such as a passport or a driver’s licence, the ones validating the payment methods used, or any other relevant documents that were required while using the platform. They should be submitted to 1xBet within one month of the date of the request. On failing to do so, the withdrawal process may be suspended, leading to a potential forfeiture of the funds. Lack of Compliance - If the user fails to adhere to 1xBet's terms, like, trying to request a withdrawal before placing a bet, 1xBet can refuse that user from making a withdrawal.

1xBet Withdrawal Issues and Problems

Here are some common withdrawal issues and problems that 1xBet users often face while withdrawing funds. We have also listed how you can troubleshoot the problems. Let’s take a look at them:

Meeting Wagering Requirements - It is very important for users to meet the wagering requirements and withdraw bonus funds from the welcome offers accordingly.



Solution: Make sure to check all criteria like minimum deposit, minimum odds, turnover requirements, and accumulator selection requirements. Withdrawal Limits - Users often fail to check the withdrawal limit of their chosen payment method. Each payment method has a specific minimum and maximum withdrawal amount cap that users must adhere to while withdrawing funds.



Solution: Make sure to always check the withdrawal limitations of each payment method, each of which has been listed in this guide. These limitations can vary from time to time, so make sure to refer to this article from time to time. Withdrawal Blocked by Operator - This often happens when the operator detects fraudulent or suspicious activity on a user’s account. In this case, the operator immediately blocks the withdrawal process for security purposes.



Solution: In case this is a misunderstanding, you can communicate the same with the customer support team in writing, requesting them to unblock the withdrawal. For security purposes, you may be asked to verify your account by submitting the required documents. Data Entry Error - On entering the wrong account number or UPI ID, your withdrawal request may not get immediately processed.



Solution: To avoid such issues, make sure to always double-check when entering your payment details. You can also reach out to customer support for further assistance.

Editor’s Verdict on 1xBet Withdrawal Process

We tried the 1xBet withdrawal process ourselves to give you a glimpse of what our experience was like. After meeting all the wagering requirements and making sure that we adhered to all the terms of 1xBet withdrawal, we proceeded with the withdrawal steps. With a wide variety of payment methods, including UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, NEFT, Bank Transfer, IMPS, and Net Banking available, the withdrawal process is smooth for Indian users.

The minimum amount you can withdraw is ₹500 while the maximum is ₹1,00,000, giving users adequate choice for withdrawal amount. Most withdrawals are processed within 15 minutes to 24 hours, with Net Banking having a processing time of up to 2 days. If you encounter this particular issue “1xBet withdrawal approved but not received”, you can reach out to 1xBet’s customer support as multiple users have reported the same issue.

The verification system in place is extremely strict, which further ensures user security and safety. However, users have often noted the difficulty they face in sticking to the same payment method that they used while depositing funds. Customer support can also be worked upon to fast-forward verification procedures during withdrawals. For more information on 1xBet, check out our detailed 1xBet review.

Overall, 1xBet has a well-structured withdrawal system in place, which is efficient and ensures user safety. The availability of UPI withdrawal is particularly noteworthy, as not all betting sites provide that option. As always, players must always adhere to betting rules and regulations and always bet responsibly.

FAQs about 1xBet Withdrawal

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on 1xBet?

The minimum withdrawal on 1xBet is ₹500 for Net Banking.

What is the 1xBet maximum withdrawal per day?

The 1xBet maximum withdrawal per day is ₹1,00,000 for IMPS.

What do I do if my withdrawal request is pending?

If your 1xBet withdrawal request is pending, wait for the processing time of your chosen payment method to complete. Once it has been more than 24 hours, you can consider contacting customer support.

How much time does it take to withdraw money from 1xBet?

1xBet withdrawal time depends on the payment method that you have chosen. Usually, it ranges from 15 minutes to 24 hours, but Net Banking can take up to 2 days.