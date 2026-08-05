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Expert Rankings of Best Betting Apps in India (List for August 2026)

Each app was reviewed on key factors like speed, interface, UPI and wallet support, bonuses, and overall usability. Based on this, we’ve ranked the best betting apps by category so you can pick what suits you.

Category Best Betting App Why It Stands Out Best Progressive Web App Stake Consistent high end experience with enhanced security features. Best Dedicated Betting App 1xBet Combines extensive sports coverage, reliable UPI payments, and comprehensive cricket betting options. Best Android App Parimatch Fast load times on Android, thanks to its intuitive app design. Easy-to-navigate betting slips further improve the experience. Best iOS App Melbet Smooth iOS integration, efficient memory usage, and excellent responsiveness on iPhone and iPad devices. Fastest Withdrawals via App Dafabet UPI withdrawals are processed within 1–2 hours consistently, with an automated verification system. Best App for Live Betting Mostbet Comprehensive in-play markets with features like Bet Insurance and reliable streaming integration for live events Best App for Cricket Betting 4rabet Out of all popular cricket betting apps, 4rabet has special cricket focus with ball-by-ball betting, extensive tournament coverage, and expert match predictions Best New Betting App BateryBet Best new betting app for Indian players with a smooth 50 MB installation size and dedicated stats tab to crunch data for players

Top 10 Betting Apps in India - Special Bookmaker Apps List for Android and iOS

Below, we have compared the 10 best betting apps in India on several parametres. The parametres include Android and iOS availability, in addition to the app size and welcome offer. All parametres that are important when selecting the best betting app for your needs.

Betting App Android App iOS App App Size (Approx.) Welcome Offer #1 1xBet Yes Yes 78 MB (Android), 250 MB (iOS) Use Code 1APP for 400% bonus up to ₹70,000 #2 Megapari Yes Yes N/A 200% up to ₹49,000 #3 Dafabet Yes Yes 37.6 MB (Android), 70 MB (iOS) 200% up to ₹20,000 #4 Mostbet Yes Yes 25 MB (Android), 200 MB (iOS) 150% up to ₹55,000 + ₹250 Free Spins #5 Melbet Yes Yes N/A Use Code MELGOALIN for 200% up to ₹60,000 #6 Puntit Yes Yes 45 MB (Android), N/A (iOS) 200% up to ₹80,000 #7 BC.Game Yes Yes 26.8 MB (Android), 53.8 MB (iOS) 500% Deposit Bonus Each Month #8 Parimatch Yes Yes 120 MB (Android), 137 MB (iOS) 100% up to ₹70,000 + Extra Gifts #9 Indibet Yes Yes N/A 250% up to ₹25,000 #10 Betvibe Yes Yes 107.8 MB (Android), 165 MB (iOS) Use Code GOALVIBE for 100% up to ₹40,000

Mini Reviews and Analysis of Top Online Betting Apps in India

The best betting apps in India provide more than convenience. They provide a fast experience, UPI checkout, and personalized features. These leading brands are designed to make your mobile betting smoother, faster, and focused on what really matters to you.

In the following sections, we explain the reasons why we have selected each of the betting apps in the top 10.

1: Stake

Stake offers a unique approach to mobile betting through its optimized mobile website, accessible via any browser on Android or iOS devices. Unlike traditional apps, there's no need to download anything, which eliminates concerns about storage space or unauthorized app versions posing security threats. This streamlined access ensures a consistent and up-to-date experience for all users.

While there is no standalone Stake app available, the mobile site functions with the efficiency of an app, featuring Progressive Web App (PWA) characteristics. This allows users to enjoy fast performance and instant access to new features without the hassles of app store approvals.

Pros Cons No storage space required No dedicated app Consistent experience on all devices Performance might vary slightly depending on the browser used Enhanced security with HTTPS protocols

2: 1xBet

1xBet online betting app is available for Android (v5.0+) and iOS (v12.0+) with fast in-play updates and customizable multi-view game trackers. Bet slips are compact and with one-tap placement. The app also allows biometric login (fingerprint/Face ID), expanding security options for you.

1xBet app allows INR deposits through UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, and Gpay, with a minimum deposit of ₹300 to avail a 400% welcome offer up to ₹70,000 welcome bonus. Withdrawals can be done between the ₹500–1,000 range, with most processing completed within 24 hours.

The site features strong cricket markets, live-streaming, multi-currency options, and new promos generally available locally. There might be occasional delays in KYC verification and customer support response (especially in regional languages).

Pros Cons Extensive sports betting options Heavy app size on iOS devices Multi-language support Complex navigation for beginners Fast UPI payments

3: 4rabet

The 4rabet app is available as APK version 2.1 for Android and in a dedicated iOS app on its official site. It requires Android 6.0+ approximately and iOS 12.0 or above. The 4rabet betting app has a smooth navigation with quick changes between sports or live gameplay. It has no biometric login.

Withdrawals generally take a few days to settle. However, the login process and navigation sometimes stall during peak times in live games.

Pros Cons Lightweight and fast installation Delays in withdrawals flagged by some users Strong focus on Indian sports, especially cricket Festival-themed promotions

4: BateryBet

BateryBet has a small Android application of 50 MB for the APK. It is designed to work well on older phones with Android 5.0, but Android 8.1 or higher works best. The Baterybet app is smooth and feels clean. There is no delay in switching between the sportsbook and casino.

There is no fingerprint or face unlock, but there is PIN and password access to secure your app. Automatic updates are enabled, so you do not have to keep reinstalling the application anytime there is a new version.

The Baterybet app accepts INR with UPI and Paytm transactions, ₹300 minimum deposit, and an upfront sports welcome bonus of 500% match up to ₹1,50,000 plus free spins.

Pros Cons In-built stats center for data driven bets Fewer banking options compared to competitors WhatsApp customer support Comprehensive domestic cricket coverage

5: Mostbet

Android App version 7.4.2 supports Android 5.0+, iOS version about 4.15 (~39 MB) for iOS 11.0+ (latest iOS 17.3 supported). User interface on Mostbet app is stable, lightweight, and works well even on older devices; supports fingerprint biometric log-in.

Mostbet accepts INR through UPI, Paytm, NetBanking, Skrill, card & crypto; instant deposits with rupee wallet option. You may feel the UI is cluttered and the casino section less clear than a sportsbook.

Pros Cons Advanced filtering and search options Cryptocurrency payments may be confusing Comprehensive cricket statistics Limited live streaming coverage Dedicated Indian customer support

6: Rajabets

Just like Stake, Rajabets offers no dedicated app. Nevertheless, Rajabets is also running a highly optimised mobile website with Progressive Web App (PWA) characteristics.

Whilst the downside is the lack of a dedicated app, it also means that the mobile site runs smoothly as the app won't take up a lot of space on your phone.

The PWA impresses with its sleek design and comprehensive coverage of all major sports, complemented by a variety of features that keep the experience engaging and dynamic. Especially the focus on Aviator betting is popular with Indian bettors.

Pros Cons Great for Aviator betting No dedicated app Fast Progressive Web App Lacks certain payment methods Great for promotions

7: Dafabet

Dafabet has a dedicated mobile application for Android (v5.0+) and iOS, available only through the official site. The Dafabet app runs smoothly even on older devices. Transitions between sportsbook, casino, and live bets are seamless, but there is no biometric login. You must enter a PIN, login and account credentials.

You can deposit and withdraw in INR using UPI, RuPay, NetBanking, Visa, and Skrill. Minimum deposits are around ₹500. You can receive a 200% deposit match up to ₹20,000 welcome bonus.

Withdrawal requests take 1–4 banking days, with a minimum withdrawal request of ₹300 or ₹500, depending on the method.

Pros Cons Biggest live betting exchange Basic interface design Quick customer support response Reliable UPI transactions

8: BC.Game

The BC.Game app presents a comprehensive solution for Indian users, offering a broad spectrum of sports betting options alongside a rich selection of popular casino games.

The app excels in fast loading times and seamless navigation, making it accessible even on mid-range devices. The user interface is designed for simplicity and ease of use, eliminating any cumbersome navigation issues.

BC.Game boasts no lag when transitioning between in-game live betting and casino games, maintaining a steady refresh rate even during peak usage periods. This ensures an uninterrupted and engaging experience for all users.

Pros Cons Fast loading times and seamless navigation Android users must manually download the APK from the BC.Game site Quick and secure transactions directly through the app Welcome bonus a little to complex 24/7 customer support

9: Puntit

The Puntit native app supports Android 7.0+ operating systems and runs well on devices with at least 1 GB of RAM. The user interface is clean, loads quickly, and is user-friendly in navigation.

However, biometric login (using fingerprint or Face ID) is not available. The only available means to authenticate for your Account is by standard PIN/password means. There is no app available for iOS devices either.

Puntit offers INR deposits and withdrawals, with options for funding accounts via Paytm, GPay, NetBanking, e-wallets, and crypto, with a minimum deposit of ₹500. The gaming category provides a very deep choice of IPL, kabaddi, and more, with the availability of bet boosts and Lucky Dip features.

The current withdrawal processing time (using IMPS/netbanking or via crypto) is generally in the range of 24 hours.

Pros Cons Works well on slower connections Limited promotional offers Covers domestic cricket tournaments Basic user interface design Low minimum deposit requirements

10: Parimatch

Parimatch's Android and iOS apps are compatible with Android 4.0+ (ideally Android 5.0) and iOS 10.0+. The Parimatch app features smooth animations, live match-tracking, and quick bet placement. Biometric log-in is not available, but the app has integrated KYC for Aadhaar/PAN.

Parimatch accepts INR and is compatible with deposits from UPI, Paytm, and PhonePe and the Parimatch app is considered one of the top gambling apps in India. Withdrawals are usually processed very quickly, but can slow down during busy IPL days. However, it still lacks biometric integration support, and support for regional languages is limited.

Pros Cons Comprehensive sports coverage The app occasionally crashes on older Android versions Excellent kabaddi betting options Limited regional language options Detailed match statistics

Legal Betting Apps in India Explained: Safety and Compliance

All the betting apps highlighted in this article are safe and available to use for Indian users. All operators meet international compliance standards by being internationally licensed.

Below, we have highlighted the international betting licenses each of the betting apps highlighted in this article holds:

Melbet: Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority

Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority 1xBet: Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board

Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board 4raBet: Curaçao eGaming License

Curaçao eGaming License BateryBet: Licensed by the Curaçao Gambling Authority

Licensed by the Curaçao Gambling Authority Mostbet: Curaçao eGaming License

Curaçao eGaming License Rajabets: Curaçao eGaming License

Curaçao eGaming License Dafabet: Curaçao eGaming License

Curaçao eGaming License BC.Game: Curaçao eGaming License

Curaçao eGaming License Puntit: Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board

Licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board Parimatch: Curaçao eGaming License

Betting Apps vs Betting Sites: Key Feature Differences

When betting online, you can either do it through a betting app or through an online gambling website. Here’s a comparison of both experiences:

Feature Mobile App Website Accessibility Instant access with one tap Requires browser navigation Notifications Push alerts for matches and offers Email notifications only. Data Usage Typically uses less data More data intensive Storage Requires device space No storage needed Updates Requires manual or auto-updates Always up-to-date Interface Optimised for smaller screens Big screen experience Performance Faster loading and navigation May be slower on mobile devices Battery Consumption Higher battery usage Lower battery impact

How to Download Gambling Apps on Android and iOS Devices

Downloading a betting app with welcome bonus is fairly straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step installation guide for both Android and iOS.

Android Installation

Go to the bookmaker's website using your smartphone browser. Click on the mobile application section. Download APK file (allow installation from untrusted sources in settings). Open downloaded file to start installing. Complete installation and login to avail of your account.

The only exception here is Puntit, since they do not have a native app for Android and iOS. Instead, you will need to visit the Puntit website, then tap the ‘Share’ button on the browser menu. Proceed to click on the “Add to Home Screen” option. You have the option of choosing a name for the app shortcut, or you can simply keep the default name. Finish the process by clicking on ‘Add.’

iOS Installation

Go to the bookmaker's website using Safari browser. Click on the iOS app download area. Proceed with instructions given (there are some apps that will need configuration profile installation). Complete installation through Settings. Open the app and log in to your account.

Once again, the only exception here is Puntit. Repeat the same procedure stated above in the ‘Android Installation’ section.

New Betting Apps to Use in 2026

Some of the best new betting apps currently available in India are as follows:

Nextbet – Advanced live betting and virtual sports betting options with rich features. 12bet –“Boosted Odds” feature enables users to enhance potential winnings on select events. Shuffle.com – Crypto-friendly bookmaker with a modern user experience.

Top Football Betting Apps to Use in August 2026

Mobile betting is the new favorite for most Indian punters. The following football betting sites are noted for their football betting features on mobile:

1xBet: Includes a specialized football section with easy access to real-time games and stats. The app features smooth navigation between pre-match and real-time betting markets. Melbet: Melbet app offers a wonderful mobile view and provides a smooth on-the-go betting experience with tons of interesting markets. Parimatch: Provides a streamlined betting experience with rapid bet placement and convenient access to football markets. Live score updates and push notifications improve the user experience. Megapari: Offers access to all football betting features on the desktop site, including live streaming of chosen matches and detailed statistics. Dafabet: Has a football-centric interface with rapid access to popular markets and strong live betting options.

Our Criteria for Reviewing Sports Betting Apps

While testing betting apps for the Indian market, we examine several aspects affecting functionality, dependability, and overall user experience.

Market Coverage – We check how many sports are offered, the variety of betting options, and whether major leagues like IPL, EPL, and UEFA are covered.

– We check how many sports are offered, the variety of betting options, and whether major leagues like IPL, EPL, and UEFA are covered. Payment Integration – We look for smooth support of Indian payment methods like UPI, Paytm, and NetBanking, along with fast deposit and withdrawal times.

– We look for smooth support of Indian payment methods like UPI, Paytm, and NetBanking, along with fast deposit and withdrawal times. Mobile Performance – We test app speed, stability during live betting, and how much storage space the app uses on both Android and iOS devices.

– We test app speed, stability during live betting, and how much storage space the app uses on both Android and iOS devices. User Interface – We evaluate how easy the app is to navigate, how smooth the bet slip process is, and how beginner-friendly the overall layout feels.

Popular Payment Methods Used on Betting Apps in India

A concern for many Indian betting app users is whether the betting app in question indeed offers reliable payment and withdrawal methods. Ensuring secure and efficient transactions is crucial for a seamless betting experience.

Fortunately, many betting platforms in India support a variety of payment methods that are not only trustworthy but also cater to the preferences of their users.

Below, we have highlighted the most reliable and popular betting app payment methods in India:

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) : UPI has rapidly become one of the most popular payment methods in India due to its simplicity and efficiency. Users can transfer funds directly from their bank accounts with just a phone number or virtual payment address.

: UPI has rapidly become one of the most popular payment methods in India due to its simplicity and efficiency. Users can transfer funds directly from their bank accounts with just a phone number or virtual payment address. Net Banking : For those who prefer traditional banking methods, net banking allows direct transfers from users' bank accounts to the betting platform. It provides a secure channel for transactions and is widely accepted across numerous apps.

: For those who prefer traditional banking methods, net banking allows direct transfers from users' bank accounts to the betting platform. It provides a secure channel for transactions and is widely accepted across numerous apps. Paytm : As one of India's leading digital wallets, Paytm offers a convenient and fast way to deposit and withdraw funds. Many betting apps integrate Paytm due to its extensive user base and security measures.

: As one of India's leading digital wallets, Paytm offers a convenient and fast way to deposit and withdraw funds. Many betting apps integrate Paytm due to its extensive user base and security measures. Google Pay : Another popular UPI-based method, Google Pay offers seamless transactions through its user-friendly mobile app. Its integration with betting apps ensures a quick and secure payment process.

: Another popular UPI-based method, Google Pay offers seamless transactions through its user-friendly mobile app. Its integration with betting apps ensures a quick and secure payment process. PhonePe : Similar to Google Pay, PhonePe is a UPI-based payment app that facilitates easy and secure transactions. Its widespread adoption among Indian users makes it a preferred choice on many betting platforms.

: Similar to Google Pay, PhonePe is a UPI-based payment app that facilitates easy and secure transactions. Its widespread adoption among Indian users makes it a preferred choice on many betting platforms. Credit/Debit Cards : Most international and local betting apps accept Visa and MasterCard among other credit and debit cards, providing a straightforward option for users who prefer traditional card payments.

: Most international and local betting apps accept Visa and MasterCard among other credit and debit cards, providing a straightforward option for users who prefer traditional card payments. E-Wallets (like Skrill and Neteller): These are favored by users looking for additional layers of security and privacy. Many betting apps support e-wallets, allowing for quick and mostly fee-free transactions.

How to Claim Welcome Bonus on Betting App?

Obtaining welcome bonuses on apps to bet generally involves a set procedure. Download and install the online betting app of your choice. Sign up for a new account by completing the registration process. During registration, enter the relevant promo code for the operator.

Then, deposit the required minimum amount to qualify. Bet the qualifying amount in accordance with offer terms. Fulfill all wagering requirements as stated. Meet all terms and conditions, like minimum odds. Make sure to check for the expiration date of the offer.

Common FAQs about Best Betting Apps

Here are the most important FAQs:

What are the top 10 betting apps in India during August 2026?

According to our latest research, the best betting apps in India are Stake, 1xBet, 4raBet, BateryBet, Mostbet, Rajabets, Dafabet, BC.Game, Puntit, and Parimatch. These apps are ranked according to their market reach, mobile betting efficiency, payment methods, and general user experience.

Are these online betting apps legal and safe to use in India?

The sports betting apps in India that we have mentioned are offshore and holds an international license. Hence, these apps are still accessible to users in India.

How do I download betting apps on Android if they aren't on the Play Store

Yes, it is fairly easy to download bookmaker apps. While iOS users may find some betting apps available on the App Store, Android users will need to download an APK file from the bookmaker’s website in order to proceed with the installation. Step-by-step installation guides are available on every bookmaker’s website.

Can I deposit and withdraw using UPI on these apps?

Yes, you can. The betting apps that we have mentioned support localized Indian payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, including UPI.

Which is the best betting app specifically for cricket and the IPL?

You will find cricket betting markets on all the apps that we have mentioned. However, 4rabet stands out amongst all the apps for their strong focus and localised touch on cricket and the IPL.