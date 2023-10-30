If you want the best betting apps in India, check out our online betting guide by sports betting professionals. Choose the app that suits your needs.

Best Online Betting Apps in India for Android and iOS

Operator Features Download Link 1xBet Easy registration and verification

Excellent live streaming

Numerous payment modes Download Now Parimatch Availability of bonuses

Live notifications

Top customer care support Download Now Mostbet Live streaming on popular events

Secure deposit methods

Best for virtual sports Download Now 10Cric Smooth layout

Availability of competitive odds

Quick withdrawals Download Now Paripesa Loyalty Scheme

App available in Hindi

Accepts cryptocurrencies Download Now 22bet Multiple sports betting markets

Live betting options

Reasonable odds Download Now Fun88 Regular bonuses

Betting exchange

Multiple betting options Download Now

Top 10 Betting Apps In India: My Personal Experience

I will offer my perspective on the ten best betting apps India for gamers. These apps provide a broad selection of sports markets, competitive odds, and user-friendly interfaces.

Use these trustworthy and best legal betting apps in India to improve your online betting experience.

#1 1xBet: Best Indian Betting App

Downloading the 1xBet app provides several advantages and features that improve your online betting experience. The software has an easy-to-use design that allows you to switch between different marketplaces and events effortlessly.

Several sports betting alternatives are available, including pre-match bets, virtual sports, and live betting.

One of 1xBet's distinguishing features is its global coverage of sporting events. Popular sports, such as cricket and football, have competitive odds. You can place cricket bets on the IPL, Cricket World Cup and other popular T20 tournaments on 1xbet.

Furthermore, the app has a live streaming option that allows you to watch sports in real-time.

By providing safe payment methods, speedy withdrawals, and 24/7 customer service, the app offers a smooth betting experience.

What can be improved?

The layout could be more organized

1xBet App Bonus

The welcome bonus is a 130% initial deposit match up to ₹26,000 that unlocks when you enter the 1xbet promo code 1GOALIN.

To get the bonus, a new user must make a qualifying deposit of at least ₹75. Each accumulator must include three or more events. Three events in each accumulator must have odds of at least 1.40.

My Rating: 4.9/5

Get 1xBet Bonus >>

#2 Parimatch: Popular Betting App for Indians

The Parimatch app is the best since the program functions without a hitch. One can directly download the app link from the bookmakers' websites, and the download is simple to complete on a device.

Many bettors have registered with Parimatch from every corner of the world, and many also use the Parimatch app on mobile. As many reputable gaming regulators license it, users may be sure that Parimatch is secure.

You can quickly place sports bets on the popular football leagues using the Parimatch app.

What can be improved?

Account can only be verified with Aadhar card

Parimatch App Bonus

Parimatch often features various promotional offers for its both new and existing customers. You will have to apply the Parimatch bonus code while signing up on the app.

Right now, eligible new players can get an exclusive 150% welcome bonus up to ₹30,000 plus ₹250 free bet using GOALPARI.

My Rating: 4.8/5

Get Parimatch Bonus >>

#3 Mostbet: Competitive App Bonus For T20 Betting

As a licensed bookmaker offers the Mostbet app, you can rest assured that you won't need to bother about security when using it.

You can make live bets using the Mostbet app, which will increase the excitement and let you see the game's outcome in real time via a top-notch internet broadcast.

The software is significantly more straightforward because it supports Hindi and rupee deposits.

You can quickly deposit using the Mostbet app because it requires a 100 rupee minimum deposit. You can only make deposits in the Mostbet app using tried-and-true payment methods like PayTM, UPI, e-wallets, PhonePe, and others!

What can be improved?

Slower customer care support response

Mostbet App Bonus

At registration, all new users can select a sports bonus on Mostbet. To avail the app bonus, you will need to apply Mostbet bonus code during account registration. Thanks to this promotion, all new users will be eligible for a 150% bonus of deposit up to ₹34,000 on using MOSTGOAL code.

My Rating: 4.8/5

Get Mostbet Bonus >>

#4 10Cric: India's Favorite Betting App

One betting app created exclusively for Indian gamers is 10Cric. It is devoted to the type of wagering that Indian gamblers are accustomed to. Its comprehensive platform provides a variety of alternatives, including sports betting and live events.

Users have an advantage when betting with 10Cric's competitive odds. They can activate fingerprint authentication to increase security.

For Indian users, the app's support of payment options, including UPI, Visa, Mastercard, Astropay, and Net Banking, makes transactions simple.

Players may contact the support staff through the in-app chat function, assuring quick assistance. The 10CRIC app also provides unique promotions, such as free bets, cashback, and spins, to improve user experience.

What can be improved?

It does not offer instant withdrawals.

10Cric App Bonus

Newly registered players can pursue the following bonus: 200% up to ₹32,000 + ₹500 free bet with min. deposit ₹250 using the code CRICGOAL.

In addition to this one, lots of other promos await them both on the site and in the app.

My Rating: 4.7/5

Get 10Cric Bonus >>

#5 Dafabet: Reliable Betting App & Exchange

Dafabet is one of the best betting apps in India and other regions around Asia. Dafabet is licensed and regulated in several jurisdictions and is considered safe.

The app has a highly user-friendly UI. No matter the device used to place bets, switching between the Dafabet app and website is relatively simple because of their comparable layouts.

Indians who prefer betting on the Dafabet app get access to many prestigious live sporting events and a wide range of betting options.

Users of the Dafabet app for Android and iOS will also discover that the download process is swift and straightforward, enabling them to start using it immediately.

What can be improved?

Few bettors found difficulties with registration.

Dafabet App Bonus

New players of Dafabet are eligible for a 200% welcome bonus up to ₹20,000 on the first deposit. The minimum deposit for this promo is ₹1000.

My Rating: 4.6/5

Get Dafabet Bonus >>

#6 22Bet: Easy to Use App

Indian football bettors may download the 22bet app to their Android phones and tablets. A direct download link is available .

Another plus is that the software, compatible with various Android devices, does not require routine updating.

The Curacao Gaming Commission oversees and regulates 22bet, making it safe and secure for Indian sports lovers. The 22bet app download will only take up a little space on a smartphone because the file size is small.

Bettors will likely discover something interesting because hundreds of sporting events are available on the 22bet app.

What can be improved?

The wagering requirements of the welcome bonus could have been low.

22bet App Bonus

For sports betting, you can check out the 100% bonus of up to ₹10,000. You will need to deposit at least ₹80.

The wagering requirement is five times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. There is also a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet.

My Rating: 4.5/5

Get 22bet Bonus >>

#7 Fun88: Great Betting Exchange

With its many features and a wide variety of wagering alternatives, Fun88 is a well-known international brand in the gaming industry.

The platform, regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, has been a reliable sports betting medium for over ten years. Most of Fun88's customers are Indian gamers, which is evident in its selection of wagers.

The app supports instant deposits and accepts all standard payment options, including Skrill and bank transfers in Indian currency.

It also has a betting market where you can compete with other bettors, which gives its already diverse offering another depth. The website allows various financial options, including cryptocurrency and Indian-friendly payment systems like UPI.

What can be improved?

The app's layout could be more seamless.

Fun88 App Bonus

When you sign up with Fun88, you will be qualified for a 250% welcome bonus on sports. You must deposit ₹100 into your account to qualify for the bonus.

My Rating: 4.5/5

Get Fun88 Bonus >>

#8 BetWinner: Huge Range of Betting Options

The BetWinner app provides everything you need, making it one of India's most popular sports betting programs. This comparatively young software, founded in 2018, has established itself in the online gaming industry.

It offers a wide variety of markets and bets. There is something for every player thanks to BetWinner's several marketplaces.

The betting coverage offered by BetWinner is outstanding, and using their betting app to select the markets you want is simple. This variety of opportunities is undoubtedly BetWinner's USP.

What can be improved?

Customer service should have been faster and more responsive.

BetWinner App Bonus

When you sign up with BetWinner, you get a 100% bonus on your first deposit up to a maximum of ₹10,400. A minimum deposit of ₹80 is needed to activate the bonus.

My Rating: 4.3/5

Get Betwinner Bonus >>

#9 Paripesa: Rich Football Betting Market

Installing the Paripesa app on your mobile device would allow bettors to use all its features and advantages. The app precisely duplicates the features of the official website.

Numerous sports, including football, hundreds of betting opportunities, a wide range of gaming entertainment options, and bonuses are all waiting for you.

You will have choices for quick and secure deposits and withdrawals. You may take advantage of live betting, LINE streaming. The software is continually updated with new features and functionalities to outperform its rivals' offerings in the betting industry.

What can be improved?

Phone support could have been made available.

PariPesa App Bonus

Punters can claim a welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹8,000 after meeting all the T&Cs. The minimum deposit for this bonus is ₹80.

My Rating: 4.2/5

Get Paripesa Bonus >>

#10 20bet: Competitive Odds On App

When you download the 20bet app, you are entitled to a complete sportsbook, live streaming, exciting bonuses, and dependable customer service. It's a user-friendly and feature-rich platform for sports bettors.

The app is regulated by reputed gaming authorities such as Curacao. Additionally, encryption is in place to safeguard the financial data of customers who make deposits into their bookmaker accounts.

Users can wager in Indian rupees after downloading the app. A variety of local payment options may also be used to both deposit money and withdraw it.

What can be improved?

There should have been more bonuses.

20bet App Bonus

If you have just joined 20bet, you can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to ₹10,000 plus 25% Jeton bonus on daily deposits.

My Rating: 4.1/5

Get 20Bet Bonus >>

Top Cricket Betting Apps In India

1xBet: Best cricket betting app 10Cric: Most competitive IPL odds betting app Parimatch: Betting app with fastest withdrawals Mostbet: App with an amazing cricket betting bonus Fun88: Great cricket exchange

How to Choose the Best Betting App India?

Are you searching for the best betting apps in India? Here is a simple checklist to choose the best betting app in India.

Licensing

Find apps that have been granted a license and are subject to regulation by recognized organizations like the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority.

Licensed apps provide a better degree of security and fair play. They provide a dispute resolution option as well.

A critical step in assuring a secure and reliable betting experience is checking a betting app's licensing credentials.

Easy to Download

Look for the best betting apps in India that are easily accessible on well-known app shops like the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. An uncomplicated installation process is guaranteed via a user-friendly and straightforward app.

This feature ensures the software is well maintained and updated often, providing a flawless betting experience.

Prioritizing betting apps that are simple to download might help you start your betting activities faster and with less effort.

Quick Login

You must consider the simplicity and quickness of the login process. Best betting apps in India with convenient login alternatives, such as fingerprint or face recognition technologies, should be sought.

You can easily access your account with the help of these tools, which will save you time and effort.

The convenience and effectiveness of an all bet app that prioritizes quick login and allows you to place bets immediately.

Bonuses and Offers

Ensure that the operator is fair and that many deals are accessible. New customers may join a reputable app and get a welcome bonus after meeting the T&Cs.

They may also take advantage of additional promotions, such as matching bonuses, free bets, and cashbacks.

However, these top-rated bookies are distinguished by more than just the many bonus options they provide. Additionally, their offers are subject to acceptable terms and restrictions.

Competitive Odds

The odds are significant because they determine how much of a chance you have of winning – the higher the odds, the higher the potential returns.

You should also look into the marketplaces that are open for betting. Players may choose from a variety of bet types at the top operators.

Leading bookmakers also provide a live betting area where customers may wager on events as they are happening.

Customer Support

A betting site's customer support will influence how you will receive assistance. Therefore, always choose a sportsbook operator with a responsive customer care team.

The best sports betting software supports users via live chat, email, and phone. There may be a part of their website dedicated to frequently asked questions.

Comparing 5 Best Betting Apps in India: My Thoughts

When comparing 1xBet, Parimatch, Mostbet, 10Cric, and 22Bet, it's vital to evaluate elements like user experience, odds, available markets, and customer care.

While each app has unique advantages, our research concludes that 1xBet is the best betting app in the world.

Compared to 1xBet, 22bet is less experienced. The payment methods, applications, features, and perks vary.

With its enormous selection of sports markets and betting possibilities, 1xBet and Parimatch almost have the same number of betting markets. Both feature rewarding bonuses, like a welcome offer, cashback, and free bets.

The sportsbook delights gamblers with over 1,000 daily events in various sports. You will not find such considerable coverage at Mostbet. Furthermore, 1xBet provides the best live betting experience, which is available around the clock and has over 30 markets for each event.

The bookie created a convenient mobile betting app for gamers on the go. When we compared the 1XBet app to Mostbet and 10Cric, we found that it performed effortlessly and flawlessly. The app is easy to download and has more appealing features.

Bettors may have a pleasurable betting experience because of the platform's user-friendly design and adaptive layout.

In addition, 1xBet offers appealing bonuses, secure payment methods, and a committed customer service crew. These elements make 1xBet a top option for gamblers seeking a trustworthy and pleasurable experience.

How to Use a Betting App?

The steps to use a betting app are very simple.

Step 1: Download the app

Visit the app's official website and follow the instructions to download it. Because the software is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, betting will always be simple and convenient.

Step 2: Open an account

Open the app and select the "Register" or "Sign Up" icon to sign up for the service.

To finish the registration process, enter the necessary data, including your email address, password, and personal information, and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Place a Bet

Open the app and sign into your account to place a wager. Look through the offered sports and choose the one you wish to wager on.

Select the individual game or event, choose your preferred result, add your stake, and then confirm your wager.

Step 4: Make Payments

Go to the "Cashier" area to deposit or withdraw money from the app after logging into your account.

To complete the purchase, pick your preferred payment option, enter the appropriate amount, and follow the on-screen directions.

Pros and Cons of Using a Sports Betting App in India?

Indian bettors now have access to mobile betting due to football betting apps. The following are some of the main justifications for using the best betting apps in India:

You may access various markets for each game using the best betting apps in India. There are several alternatives accessible for Indian bettors.

Betting software provides simple banking options that simplify deposits and withdrawals. The most widely used payment methods include prepaid cards, UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets.

Several betting sites offer real-time data analysis to help you choose your bets wisely. This covers statistics on individuals' and teams' most recent performances and patterns from earlier games.

The top betting sites provide more significant rewards. Welcome offers, reload bonuses, referral programs, and loyalty benefits exist.

Drawbacks of using a Sports Betting App

Chance of developing an addiction or engaging in reckless gambling

Potential security risks if using unreliable software or platform

The possibility of running into technical difficulties or bugs that could affect the user experience.

What Are the Legal Betting Apps in India? Are They Safe?

Popular and new betting apps have become popular in India because of their legality and safety. These apps are legitimate since they accept Indian players and enable transactions in Indian Rupees (INR).

Furthermore, they secure player safety by applying strict security measures and employing encrypted technology to protect personal and financial information.

Likewise, these betting apps India frequently combine with well-known Indian payment systems, making it easy for users to deposit and receive payments.

Top betting apps in India provide a secure and dependable platform for Indian players to enjoy their betting activities by combining legal acceptance, safety precautions, and compatibility with Indian payment methods.

Indian Betting Apps FAQs

We have added some of the essential questions regarding the Indian betting app.

Which is the safest betting app in India?

Parimatch and 1xBet are among the safest and best betting apps in India accessible, given their solid reputation and dedication to player protection.

Which online betting app is best in India?

1xBet provides diverse sports betting options, competitive odds, and an easy-to-use interface.

Which app is best for football betting?

The 22bet app is well-known for its sports betting choices, which include a large selection of markets and reasonable odds for football fans.