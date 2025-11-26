Best Crypto Betting Sites Offers You Shouldn't Miss In November 2025

To make it easier for players to choose the right crypto betting site in India, we’ve handpicked a list of the top options currently available for Indian users along with dedicated offers.

*Sourced and verified by Goal.

Ranking the Top 10 Crypto Betting Sites in India

As crypto betting continues to grow rapidly in India, more bettors are choosing digital currencies for quicker, safer, and more private transactions. Below are some of the top crypto-friendly betting sites that welcome Indian players and deliver great features for crypto users:

Stake

Stake leads our list of crypto betting sites with its comprehensive platform that supports over 20 cryptocurrencies. The platform offers a 200% welcome bonus up to ₹120,000 for new users. Stake doesn’t have a minimum amount for any cryptocurrency deposit, making it accessible to a wide range of bettors with varying betting strategies. If you prefer traditional payment methods, you can explore the best betting sites with INR support.

The platform operates with a Curacao gaming licence and provides instant withdrawals for cryptocurrency transactions. Stake accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, and many other popular digital currencies, making it one of the best crypto sports betting sites available to Indian players. Users new to cryptocurrency can expect a learning curve, as it may take some time to get accustomed to crypto betting.

Pros Cons Supports 20+ cryptocurrencies. High 40x wagering requirement on welcome bonus. Instant crypto withdrawals. No minimum amount for crypto deposits. Strong security measures to ensure safe transactions.

BC.GAME

BC.GAME stands out with support for over 140 different cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most diverse crypto bookmakers. The site offers a unique four-tier welcome bonus system, starting with a bonus up to 100%, plus 20 Free Bets for sports betting. Some crypto sportsbooks also feature among the best betting apps in India for 2025.

BC.Game runs a daily crypto betting contest as well and rewards users who make the highest deposits. BC.GAME processes deposits instantly and supports major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

Pros Cons 140+ cryptocurrency options. High minimum deposit amount (₹841.08) for welcome bonus. Unique four-tier welcome bonus. Site navigation may feel complex for newcomers. Instant transactions. UPI support for Indian players.

Shuffle

Launched in 2023, Shuffle has quickly established itself as a leading crypto betting destination for Indian bettors. The platform offers a 100% welcome bonus up to ₹86,000 and supports 17 different cryptocurrencies.

Besides major cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Shuffle also has their native $SHFL token, offering incentives for token holders - like free entry to lucky draws. Shuffle’s casino section features exclusive games like Dice, Crash, Mines and HiLo. These games are developed in-house and can’t be found elsewhere.

Pros Cons Exclusive $SHFL token that incentivises holders. High minimum deposit requirement (₹1,700) for welcome bonus. 17 different cryptocurrencies supported. Relatively new platform, lacking long-term reputation of competitors sites. Exclusive casino gaming titles. 24/7 customer support.

1xBet

1xBet is one of the best betting sites in India that has now embraced cryptocurrency transactions. 1xBet accepts popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Litecoin.

New users can claim a 150% welcome bonus worth up to ₹66,000 on their first deposit. 1xBet is ideal for crypto bettors who want a safe, reputed platform that seamlessly blends secure crypto transactions. While 1xBet is known for its wide range of crypto options, its inclusion among reliable UPI betting sites makes it even more appealing to Indian players.

Pros Cons Reputed brand that is popular amongst Indian bettors. Limited crypto variety compared to crypto-focused competitors. Extensive sportsbook. Website navigation feels cluttered. Rapid crypto transactions with support for top currencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, and more. Competitive welcome bonus.

4rabet

4rabet has become a trusted choice for Indian bettors, especially those who want to combine sports betting with the convenience of cryptocurrency. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Litecoin, and several other digital currencies.

New players can unlock a 230% welcome bonus up to ₹23,000, making it one of the more generous bonus offers among Indian-friendly crypto sportsbooks. Alongside cricket and football, 4rabet also covers kabaddi, esports, and dozens of international sports markets, ensuring a well-rounded betting experience.

Pros Cons Supports BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC and more. Bonus cap is lower compared to global crypto-first brands. Fast deposits and withdrawals. Website design can feel busy at times. Wide coverage of Indian favourites like cricket and kabaddi.

Latest Crypto Betting Bonuses for Indian Players (This Week)

Crypto betting sites offer several bonuses and cashbacks that are claimable via cryptocurrency. Such promotions typically include refunds, early payouts, free bets and more. Some of the top crypto sportsbooks now offer features usually found on cash out betting sites giving you more control over your bets. Here are some of the top crypto betting bonuses currently available.

Rajabets 20% Crypto Deposit Sports Bonus

To avail this offer, you need to make a minimum deposit of ₹200 using any of the crypto methods available on the platform. You can get a maximum bonus upto ₹5,000 in a day. The wagering requirements need to be completed within 7 days.

TapTap 30% USDT Special Redeposit Bonus Offer

TapTap is running this 30% deposit bonus offer if you use USDT (Tether) to make the deposit. The max amount you can avail using this offer is 1000 USDT (roughly ₹85,000) as listed on the TapTap website.

Dafabet 50% FDB up to 10 mBTC on first Bitcoin Deposit

If you were for a bitcoin centric offer, Dafabet offers you a 50% first deposit bonus exclusively for players who chose Bitcoin (mBTC) as the currency during registration. Players can get a max bonus up to 10 mBTC. 1 BTC equals to 1000 mBTC, so it makes up for a pretty great crypto betting offer.

Step-by-Step Guide to Purchasing and Depositing with Cryptocurrency in India

Choose a Crypto Exchange: Pick an exchange with fast INR deposits, low fees, and popular coins (USDT, BTC, ETH). Sign up and complete verification: Register on the exchange. Verify identity with PAN or Aadhaar and your selfie. Link your bank account for deposits. Deposit INR: Fund your account via UPI, IMPS/NEFT, or card. Ensure the funds appear in your exchange wallet. Buy Cryptocurrency: Purchase your chosen coin. Enter the amount and confirm the transaction. Deposit to betting site: Copy the platform’s crypto deposit address. Send crypto from your exchange wallet. Confirm via Two Factor Authentication and wait for blockchain confirmation.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Betting Using Crypto Methods

Crypto sports betting offers several benefits but also carries with it a certain degree of risk that bettors should consider before proceeding.

Advantages:

Enhanced Security - Blockchain technology provides tamper-proof transaction records.

- Blockchain technology provides tamper-proof transaction records. Faster Transactions - Most crypto deposits and withdrawals are processed within minutes, often instantaneously. Hence, sites that accept cryptocurrencies are among the best instant withdrawal betting sites in India.

- Most crypto deposits and withdrawals are processed within minutes, often instantaneously. Hence, sites that accept cryptocurrencies are among the best instant withdrawal betting sites in India. Lower Fees - Cryptocurrency transactions typically cost less than traditional banking methods.

- Cryptocurrency transactions typically cost less than traditional banking methods. Increased Privacy - Crypto betting allows greater anonymity compared to traditional payment methods.

- Crypto betting allows greater anonymity compared to traditional payment methods. Global Access - Many crypto betting sites operate internationally without geographic restrictions.

- Many crypto betting sites operate internationally without geographic restrictions. Instant Availability - Funds are immediately available for betting after confirmation.

Disadvantages:

Price Volatility - Cryptocurrency values can fluctuate dramatically, affecting your bankroll.

- Cryptocurrency values can fluctuate dramatically, affecting your bankroll. Limited Acceptance - Not all betting sites accept cryptocurrency payments.

- Not all betting sites accept cryptocurrency payments. Technical Complexity - Requires understanding of wallets, private keys, and blockchain networks.

- Requires understanding of wallets, private keys, and blockchain networks. Irreversible Transactions - Crypto transactions cannot be reversed if mistakes occur.

- Crypto transactions cannot be reversed if mistakes occur. Regulatory Uncertainty - Changing laws may affect crypto gambling availability.

Best Bitcoin Betting Apps for Cricket

Here are the top bitcoin betting platforms that offer a great cricket betting section:

4Rabet - Offers comprehensive cricket coverage with live betting options and unique promotions for major tournaments like IPL. BC.GAME - Extensive cricket betting markets including live betting, with support for 150+ cryptocurrencies. Shuffle - Mobile site with PWA capabilities offers a high-quality cricket betting interface with instant payouts and excellent optimisation for live cricket betting. 1xBet - One of the best crypto cricket betting sites covering a wide array of tournaments, from international events to local leagues.

Top Wallet Options for Betting with Cryptocurrency in India

Choosing the right crypto wallet can significantly enhance your overall crypto betting experience. Here are some of the top crypto wallets for betting in India:

Best Wallet - The overall top choice for crypto casinos and sportsbooks.

MetaMask - A widely used browser-based wallet, ideal for betting with Ethereum.

Phantom - Excellent self-custody option for gambling with Solana and SPL tokens.

Trust Wallet - A versatile multi-chain wallet suitable for various online gambling platforms.

Exodus – A decentralized wallet available on mobile and desktop, supporting over 50 networks.

Most Popular Crypto Methods Used on Betting Sites

The most commonly accepted digital currencies on Indian betting sites that accept crypto include:

Bitcoin (BTC) - The most widely accepted cryptocurrency, though with higher transaction fees.

- The most widely accepted cryptocurrency, though with higher transaction fees. Ethereum (ETH) - Fast transactions with lower fees than Bitcoin.

- Fast transactions with lower fees than Bitcoin. Litecoin (LTC) - Known for quick and cost-effective transactions.

- Known for quick and cost-effective transactions. Tether (USDT) - Stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, reducing volatility risks.

- Stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, reducing volatility risks. Dogecoin (DOGE) - Popular for its low transaction costs and fast processing.

How We Test and Compare Crypto Betting Platforms

Our evaluation process for crypto betting sites involves comprehensive testing across multiple criteria to ensure we recommend only the most reliable platforms.

Security and Licensing

We verify each platform's licensing status, SSL encryption implementation, and blockchain security measures. Only sites with proper gambling licences and robust security protocols make our list.

Cryptocurrency Support

We assess the variety of accepted cryptocurrencies, transaction speeds, minimum deposit requirements, and network fees. Sites supporting multiple coins with competitive fees rank higher in our assessment.

User Experience

Our team evaluates platform navigation, mobile compatibility, betting interface design, and overall ease of use. We prioritise sites that offer intuitive experiences for both crypto newcomers and experienced users.

Bonus Terms and Promotions

We analyse welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, wagering requirements, and withdrawal conditions. Transparent bonus terms and fair wagering requirements are essential criteria for our recommendations.

Customer Support Quality

We test customer support responsiveness and available contact methods for cryptocurrency transactions. 24/7 support availability is a major point that we consider for our review.

More Insights and FAQs about Bitcoin Betting Sites

Here are the most important FAQs about sites for crypto betting:

Which are the best crypto betting sites in India?

The best crypto betting sites in India are Stake, BC.GAME, Shuffle, 4rabet and 1xBet. These platforms offer excellent cryptocurrency support, competitive bonuses, and comprehensive sports betting options tailored for Indian players.

Is crypto betting legal in India?

International operators like Stake, BC.Game and others offer multiple currencies on their platforms, including crypto, and provide an overall secure experience.

Which are the best bitcoin betting sites?

The top Bitcoin betting sites include Stake with 20+ cryptocurrency options, BC.GAME supporting 140+ digital currencies, and Shuffle offering their exclusive crypto token. These platforms provide secure Bitcoin transactions, competitive odds, and crypto-specific promotions.