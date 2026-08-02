*Sourced and verified by Goal.
Best Football Betting Sites in India Ranked for Popular Tournaments
|League
|Recommended Football Betting Sites
|Welcome Offer
|Key Features
|2026-27 English Premier League (EPL)
|400% up to ₹70,000 with the 1xBet promo code
|Over 300 Premier League betting markets per match and competitive odds across all fixtures.
|La Liga
|200% up to ₹20,000
|Specialized betting options and in-depth statistics for La Liga matches.
|UEFA Champions League (UCL)
|200% up to ₹120,000
|Robust live betting options and comprehensive betting markets for Champions League.
|Serie A
|230% up to ₹23,000
|Numerous betting markets for Serie A and competitive odds structure.
|Bundesliga
|200% up to ₹49,000
|Competitive odds, in-depth statistics, and specialised betting options for Bundesliga matches.
How Did We Choose the Best 6 Football Betting Sites?
If you enjoy in-play action, several live betting sites provide great football odds and real-time updates. Our shortlisting process included comprehensive testing on various parameters for football gambling sites. Here’s why each of the football betting sites made it to our list.
1xBet
- Extensive coverage of 100+ football leagues globally
- Over 150 betting markets for top matches
- Competitive odds relative to industry standards
- Live streaming option for select matches
- Ideal for English Premier League (EPL) betting
Stake.com
- Simple, intuitive interface built for football bettors
- Competitive odds for all top leagues
- Wide pre-match and live betting options
- Cryptocurrency payment options
- Ideal for UEFA Champions League betting
Parimatch
- Simple, clean interface
- Great mobile experience for betting on the go
- Extensive live betting section
- 24/7 customer support in multiple languages
- Ideal for World Cup 2026 betting
Dafabet
- Established reputation in the Asian betting market
- Competitive odds especially for Asian handicap markets
- Fast withdrawal processing
- Strong European football league focus
- Ideal for La Liga betting
4Rabet
- Indian user-focused customer support
- Smooth deposits and withdrawals
- Several secure payment methods for Indian users
- Routine football accumulator offers
- Ideal for Serie A betting
Megapari
- Competitive odds
- Extensive live betting markets with live streaming
- Support for fiat and cryptocurrency payments
- Smooth mobile app experience
- Ideal for Bundesliga betting
How to Bet on Football Online?
By following the steps given below, you will be able to kick-start your betting journey using football betting sites securely and efficiently and be able to bet on football online:
- Select a reputable platform: Choose from recognised football bookmakers that are registered and regulated. Avoid platforms that have a shady reputation.
- Create an account: Complete the registration process by filling up your details and verifying your identity. Use our exclusive promo codes for each operator to claim a welcome offer during registration.
- Deposit funds: Select the payment method that you are comfortable with and deposit funds into your betting account. Deposits are quick, usually instantaneous.
- Explore the various football markets: Get accustomed with different betting options like match results, over/under goals, both teams to score, etc. Start betting once you have a fair idea of football markets.
- Research beforehand: Study team performance, head-to-head, and other necessary facts. There is no football prediction site out there, do your own research.
- Place your first bet: Choose your desired market, input stake amount, and finalize your bet. Think carefully before placing that first bet.
- Practice good gambling habits: Install deposit limits and never try to chase your losses. Always bet responsibly.
Most Popular Football Tournaments to Bet On
Indian bettors have heightened interests in the following football tournaments and as a result, these are the most popular competitions to bet on:
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- Indian Super League
- World Cup
- Copa America
- FA Cup
- International friendlies
Popular Football Betting Markets
Football provides varied betting options other than straightforward match outcomes:
- 1X2 (Match Result): Placing a bet on home win, draw, or away win
- Over/Under Goals: Betting on the aggregate number of goals scored
- Both Teams to Score: Betting on whether both teams score
- Handicap Betting: Granting a virtual advantage or disadvantage to one team
- Correct Score: Forecasting the precise final score
- First/Anytime Goalscorer: Betting on who will score first or at any time
- Half-Time/Full-Time: Forecasting both half-time and full-time outcome
- Asian Handicap: Modified handicap betting most commonly found in Asian markets
- Accumulator Bets: Joining various selections into one bet
Our Criteria & Parameters for Choosing Sites for Football Betting
In judging online football betting sites for Indian users, these are the most important parameters we have considered in our comprehensive review:
- Football Betting Market Range: The range and depth of football betting markets offered, from global international tournaments to domestic leagues.
- Competitive Odds: Examining margin and comparing odds among sites to determine websites that provide the best value for football punters.
- Mobile Experience: Judging both app and mobile browser performance dedicated to football betting functionality.
- Live Betting & Streaming: Assessing in-play betting opportunities and availability of live match streams for football matches.
- Payment Methods: Analyzing the variety of deposit and withdrawal methods supported by Indian users, including fees and processing time.
FAQs about Football Gambling Sites
If you are interested in knowing more about football bookmakers in India, we have you covered.
Is football betting legal in India?
Indian players can safely bet on football in India with reputable offshore betting sites that own international licenses.
How do football betting odds work?
Football odds represent the chances of an outcome and influence possible payouts. To find out your potential winnings on a bet, multiply your stake by the decimal odds. More odds reflect less likely outcomes with greater possible returns.
Which are the best Premier League betting sites for 2026-27 season?
For the new Premier League season, 1xBet, Stake, and Dafabet rank among the top choices. We'd put 1xBet at the top as it delivers extensive football odds, live betting markets, and match specials. 1xbet is also currently running a 'Goalless Football Offer' where you get a bonus of up to ₹2045 if the first half of a football match ends 0-0.
Which are the 3 best football gambling sites in India?
According to our thorough analysis, 1xBet, Parimatch, and Dafabet provide the best football gambling sites to Indian users. The three sites are smooth with fast load-times, offering a pleasant on-the-go betting experience. Their simple mobile interfaces are well-optimized specifically for Indian bettors.