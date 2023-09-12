In this review of football betting sites, I list the best football betting sites in India and dive into the factors to look for while choosing one.

We listed the top 10 football sites for betting in India, taking into consideration the six parameters: markets, odds, bonuses, coverage, live betting, and live streaming.

1xbet: Best bonus for football bets

Betway: Great event coverage

Indibet: Best for multiple bets

22bet: Great for streaming

Stake.com: Best for crypto bets

Paripesa: Multiple football offers

10cric: Best for live betting

20bet: Football-focused bookmaker

Fun88 - Quick customer support

Rajabets - Competitive odds

Best Football betting sites

In the following table, I have listed what I consider to be the best betting sites for soccer in India:

Top 5 football betting sites: My Favourite

In this section, I take a closer look at the top 5 of the best football betting sites:

1xbet Football

1xbet is a prime destination for football betting with numerous betting markets on offer. With an intuitively designed interface, the operator’s live betting platform provides comprehensive stats. Punters can use the in-depth analysis of data and a plethora of additional information to help make prudent betting decisions.

Best Football Betting Features:

Using the quick bet feature, punters would need only a single click to place a bet Punters can use the bet builder feature to craft their own bets. Punters without funds in their accounts can still bet, thanks to the Advance Bet feature.

Pros Cons Vast weekend match schedule Slow withdrawals "Match of the Day" segment No live support Numerous live betting markets

Betway

While naming the most popular football betting platforms in India, Betway is among the first that I can recall. Competitive odds, large markets, and the most popular competitions contribute to the operator’s reputation. The bookmaker facilitates betting on every major football tournament, including popular European leagues.

Best Football Betting Features:

Punters can use the Bet Builder feature to create the perfect wager on available matches.

The Edit Bet feature allows punters to increase the stake in their pre-match or live bets. They can also, remove, add, or swap betting choices.

Punters can follow the match as it happens with the Live Streaming feature.( Events available for streaming may depend on your location. Further, players must have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.)

Pros Cons Option to check statistics and data Not many regular bonus updates Live betting options No live support Football tips on the website

22Bet

Among online bookmakers, 22bet has earned a place for itself among football bettors with its advanced features and services. Football punters can choose from a gamut of international and domestic competitions that are divided further into numerous betting markets. The operator offers competitive odds on its live betting platform and allows betting on the go with a mobile app downloadable to Android and iOS devices.

Best Football Betting Features:

The bet constructor feature helps punters in the creation of chain bets and accumulators, using combinations of selected results. Punters can also use the feature to make single bets on live matches, while enjoying better odds on pre-set stakes.

Punters can follow the actions of teams thanks to a virtual projection of the playing area facilitated by the 22zone feature. The feature also helps provide on prevailing weather conditions during a game.

Pros Cons Boosted betting odds Offers for existing customers are lacking Special football offers No live support Football tips on the website

Betwinner

More and more Indian football punters are gravitating towards Betwinner to bet on domestic and international tournaments and matches. The burgeoning popularity of the operator’s betting platform can be attributed to its numerous features. These include a cash-out option and multi-live streaming.

Best Football Betting Features:

Betwinner offers a cash-out option known as “Bet Slip Sale.” Punters can use the feature to perform a partial or full sale of their betting slip.

The operator uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver a quality live-streaming feature.

Pros Cons Relaxed live betting environment "ZONE" Cash-out option limitations Various betting types Football tips on the website

MostBet

Mostbet lays out a red carpet welcome for punters from India. Launched in 2009, this is one of the most experienced bookmakers in the business. On this platform, football punters can bet on the world’s most popular football events. The operator offers several bonuses and rewards to reward both new and existing punters.

Best Football Betting Features:

The operator offers dynamic statistics that are split into various phases of a match

Punters can follow a match as it happens thanks to the display of critical live action on a virtual playing field

Pros Cons Competitive live odds No live stream Easy website functionality Bet Builder and Edit are absent

My Rankings for Football Betting Sites in India - By Category

I have ranked all the popular sites in India based on various categories. These include football betting markets, football betting odds, bonuses, apps, live betting, live streaming, and new football betting sites.

Football betting markets

Punters look for numerous football betting markets and are attracted to the sites that offer the greatest variety. Apart from the usual ones such as Full-time Result, Total Goals, and Handicaps, punters also look for niche markets. These include Anytime goalscorer, Total Corners, Draw No Bet, and Double Chance, among others.

We recommend: Betwinner

I have found that Betwinner offers all the football betting markets that I am interested in as a punter. These include 1×2, Asian Total, Double Chance, Asian Handicap, Total, Handicap, 1st Half/2nd Half, Next Goal, Bookings, Corners and more.

Football betting odds

Punters would like to optimize their winnings. The best way to do so is to zero in on a betting site that offers competitive odds. Some sites offer better odds than others by reducing their margins.

We recommend Betway for the best football betting odds

As an independent odds compiler, Betwinner can reduce its margins. The ability to offer more competitive odds is further enhanced by the operator’s global reach. But remember that they can change at any moment.

Bonuses

Punters are attracted by good bonus offers. They look for sites that reward both new and existing customers.

We recommend 10CRIC for the best special bonuses

10CRIC’s sign-up 100% match deposit bonus offer of up to 30000 compares favourably with that of any rival site. Apart from the bonus amount, users can also claim a free bet.

The minimum qualifying deposit is relatively low. The wagering requirement of having to bet 7X times the bonus plus deposit amount is not too stringent. The operator gives sufficient time to fulfill the requirement as the offer is valid for 90 days. Also, the qualifying odds of 1.80 are reasonable.

The operator also rewards existing users via a loyalty club. The more customers play, the more loyalty points they can earn and use to win prizes. The loyalty club incentive is additional to promotions run by the operator from time to time.

Betting App

Punters looking for a football betting app download that can be done on both iOS and Android platforms. The app must offer access to numerous betting markets and a long list of payment options. Users must be able to place pre-match wagers as well as in-play bets on a great live betting platform that is enhanced by rich features.

We recommend 22bet as best football betting app

The operator's betting app offers users a wide range of betting markets. The app has a user-friendly interface that allows even newbie users to navigate easily through its features. There are many bonuses and promos on offer, including bet boosts. The app provides a secure betting environment thanks to the use of encryption technology.

Live betting

The live betting platform of a site is a major attraction for punters who prefer in-play betting. Football fanatics follow every minute of a game and like to predict every twist and turn of an ongoing match.

We recommend 1xbet as the best live betting platform

1xbet has enhanced its live betting platform with numerous rich features. These include:

A quick bet feature that allows punters to place a bet with a single click

A builder feature that helps punters to craft their own bets.

An Advance bet feature that allows punters without funds in their account to continue to place bets.

Live streaming

Punters who engage in live betting are attracted to football betting websites that offer live streaming of matches. Users can make informed betting decisions based on the events as they unfold.

1xbet is recommended for live-streaming

1xBet’s live streaming service allows punters to watch ongoing football events in real time. The operator offers the HD quality live streaming service to all registered users for free. Users don’t have to pay any special subscription or use any special promo code to access the feature.

New football betting sites

Many new football betting sites are launching to fulfill the needs of a growing betting market in India. To be able to compete with existing operators, these new sites must offer the best features. These include a welcome bonus, numerous betting markets, a feature-rich live betting platform, and competitive betting odds.

Indibet is recommended as the best new football betting website

Indibet, one of the more recently launched online betting sites in India, ticks most of the boxes. Licensed by the Curacao Gambling Commission, the site offers a safe and secure betting environment with SSL encryption technology. The operator offers a plethora of football betting markets. It has a good live betting platform enhanced by live streaming and statistical analysis to help punters.

How to choose the best football betting website?

Below, I have listed numerous factors you must consider when you want to choose the best football betting sites:

1. Safety and security

The most important factor to consider is whether your information is safe and secure. The best bookmakers use state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect user information. Such protection must especially secure a user’s payment information.

2. Fast pay-outs

How fast are the payouts at the betting site you are evaluating? As a punter, you would want to bet on a platform that ensures the smooth withdrawal of your winnings. Any unwanted delay would discourage you from betting further on the site. Having said that, be warned that you must verify your account before you can withdraw from a betting site.

3. Special offers

The best football betting sites make special offers during major competitions. Such offer can be in the form of an odds boost. Compare various betting platforms to see which one has the best special offers going for major football events. These could include the World Cup and the Champions League, among others.

4. Variety of promotions

Some online betting sites offer promotions only to new users. Others make various offers to motivate both new and existing players. For instance, existing users of a betting site would want loyalty bonuses. These could be cashback or free bets. Similarly, new users would want to match deposit bonus offers without overly stringent wagering conditions.

5. Live betting and in-play options

The live betting platform offered can be the difference between a good and a bad football betting site. A great site would offer numerous rich features to enhance the in-play betting experience. Some sites have live streaming of matches. Others use live animation technology to simulate the action on the field. Many great bookmakers offer statistical analysis to facilitate informed betting decisions.

Some good sites offer cash-back options to help punters optimize their returns from betting. Still others offer a quick bet and bet builder features to enhance the betting experience. Other features that punters demand include dynamic odds, a high payout rate, and varied betting markets.

Is Online Football Betting Legal in India?

There is no federal law in India that deems online betting illegal. However, states are allowed to make their own gambling laws. As such, a few states have passed laws to restrict online gambling.

Except in these states, online football betting is considered legal in India. However, to be considered legit, a betting site must satisfy a few requirements. To begin with, the site must allow users from India to create sportsbook accounts. Secondly, the operator must accept deposits in Indian rupees. Any online gambling site licensed by a globally recognized regulator that satisfies these norms is considered a legitimate entity in India.

Football Betting Sites FAQ

In this final segment of my review, I answer some frequently asked questions:

What is the best football betting site in India?

There are numerous good betting sites in India, including 1xbet, bet365, and 22bet among others. In my view, the best football prediction site is 1xbet with its feature rich live betting platform.

How to earn money on a football betting site?

A punter can make various types of bets on football events on the best football betting sites. These may include single bets, accumulators and system bets. However, there are no guarantees.

What are the most popular payment methods used on football betting sites?

The most trusted and well-known banking methods for deposits and withdrawals are UPI modes, E-Wallets, and Bank Transfer.