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Best Football Betting Sites in India Ranked for Popular Tournaments

League Recommended Football Betting Sites Welcome Offer Key Features 2026-27 English Premier League (EPL) 1xBet 400% up to ₹70,000 with the 1xBet promo code Over 300 Premier League betting markets per match and competitive odds across all fixtures. La Liga Dafabet 200% up to ₹20,000 Specialized betting options and in-depth statistics for La Liga matches. UEFA Champions League (UCL) Stake.com 200% up to ₹120,000 Robust live betting options and comprehensive betting markets for Champions League. Serie A 4Rabet 230% up to ₹23,000 Numerous betting markets for Serie A and competitive odds structure. Bundesliga Megapari 200% up to ₹49,000 Competitive odds, in-depth statistics, and specialised betting options for Bundesliga matches.

How Did We Choose the Best 6 Football Betting Sites?

If you enjoy in-play action, several live betting sites provide great football odds and real-time updates. Our shortlisting process included comprehensive testing on various parameters for football gambling sites. Here’s why each of the football betting sites made it to our list.

1xBet

Extensive coverage of 100+ football leagues globally

Over 150 betting markets for top matches

Competitive odds relative to industry standards

Live streaming option for select matches

Ideal for English Premier League (EPL) betting

Stake.com

Simple, intuitive interface built for football bettors

Competitive odds for all top leagues

Wide pre-match and live betting options

Cryptocurrency payment options

Ideal for UEFA Champions League betting

Parimatch

Simple, clean interface

Great mobile experience for betting on the go

Extensive live betting section

24/7 customer support in multiple languages

Ideal for World Cup 2026 betting

Dafabet

Established reputation in the Asian betting market

Competitive odds especially for Asian handicap markets

Fast withdrawal processing

Strong European football league focus

Ideal for La Liga betting

4Rabet

Indian user-focused customer support

Smooth deposits and withdrawals

Several secure payment methods for Indian users

Routine football accumulator offers

Ideal for Serie A betting

Megapari

Competitive odds

Extensive live betting markets with live streaming

Support for fiat and cryptocurrency payments

Smooth mobile app experience

Ideal for Bundesliga betting

How to Bet on Football Online?

By following the steps given below, you will be able to kick-start your betting journey using football betting sites securely and efficiently and be able to bet on football online:

Select a reputable platform: Choose from recognised football bookmakers that are registered and regulated. Avoid platforms that have a shady reputation. Create an account: Complete the registration process by filling up your details and verifying your identity. Use our exclusive promo codes for each operator to claim a welcome offer during registration. Deposit funds: Select the payment method that you are comfortable with and deposit funds into your betting account. Deposits are quick, usually instantaneous. Explore the various football markets: Get accustomed with different betting options like match results, over/under goals, both teams to score, etc. Start betting once you have a fair idea of football markets. Research beforehand: Study team performance, head-to-head, and other necessary facts. There is no football prediction site out there, do your own research. Place your first bet: Choose your desired market, input stake amount, and finalize your bet. Think carefully before placing that first bet. Practice good gambling habits: Install deposit limits and never try to chase your losses. Always bet responsibly.

Most Popular Football Tournaments to Bet On

Indian bettors have heightened interests in the following football tournaments and as a result, these are the most popular competitions to bet on:

English Premier League

Champions League

La Liga

Bundesliga

Serie A

Indian Super League

World Cup

Copa America

FA Cup

International friendlies

Popular Football Betting Markets

Football provides varied betting options other than straightforward match outcomes:

1X2 (Match Result): Placing a bet on home win, draw, or away win

Over/Under Goals: Betting on the aggregate number of goals scored

Both Teams to Score: Betting on whether both teams score

Handicap Betting: Granting a virtual advantage or disadvantage to one team

Correct Score: Forecasting the precise final score

First/Anytime Goalscorer: Betting on who will score first or at any time

Half-Time/Full-Time: Forecasting both half-time and full-time outcome

Asian Handicap: Modified handicap betting most commonly found in Asian markets

Accumulator Bets: Joining various selections into one bet

Our Criteria & Parameters for Choosing Sites for Football Betting

In judging online football betting sites for Indian users, these are the most important parameters we have considered in our comprehensive review:

Football Betting Market Range: The range and depth of football betting markets offered, from global international tournaments to domestic leagues.

Competitive Odds: Examining margin and comparing odds among sites to determine websites that provide the best value for football punters.

Mobile Experience: Judging both app and mobile browser performance dedicated to football betting functionality.

Live Betting & Streaming: Assessing in-play betting opportunities and availability of live match streams for football matches.

Payment Methods: Analyzing the variety of deposit and withdrawal methods supported by Indian users, including fees and processing time.

FAQs about Football Gambling Sites

If you are interested in knowing more about football bookmakers in India, we have you covered.

Is football betting legal in India?

Indian players can safely bet on football in India with reputable offshore betting sites that own international licenses.

How do football betting odds work?

Football odds represent the chances of an outcome and influence possible payouts. To find out your potential winnings on a bet, multiply your stake by the decimal odds. More odds reflect less likely outcomes with greater possible returns.

Which are the best Premier League betting sites for 2026-27 season?

For the new Premier League season, 1xBet, Stake, and Dafabet rank among the top choices. We'd put 1xBet at the top as it delivers extensive football odds, live betting markets, and match specials. 1xbet is also currently running a 'Goalless Football Offer' where you get a bonus of up to ₹2045 if the first half of a football match ends 0-0.

Which are the 3 best football gambling sites in India?

According to our thorough analysis, 1xBet, Parimatch, and Dafabet provide the best football gambling sites to Indian users. The three sites are smooth with fast load-times, offering a pleasant on-the-go betting experience. Their simple mobile interfaces are well-optimized specifically for Indian bettors.