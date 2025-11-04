Is 4Rabet Legal in India? Latest Update Indian Players Should Know

Yes, 4Rabet is an international bookmaker having a valid Curaçao eGaming licence. Therefore, it is safe for Indian bettors to place bets on the platform.

4Rabet fully supports transactions in Indian Rupees (INR), making it more accessible for Indian users. Popular payment methods in India like UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Netbanking are supported by the platform. Apart from that, 4Rabet also supports transactions in cryptocurrencies, which makes it more relevant for users who prefer digital currencies.

Bettors registering for the first time can use the 4Rabet promo code GOAL4RA to claim a 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000. 4Rabet also has a casino welcome bonus offering the same bonus percentage and amount that can be claimed using the promo code GL4RA.

The platform is highly appreciated amongst Indian users due to the availability of various cricket and football markets on the platform. The platform’s clean interface is beginner-friendly, making it a go-to choice for new bettors.

Final Editor's Verdict: Is 4Rabet Legit or Not?

Founded in 2018, 4Rabet has garnered a strong reputation over the years. They are an international bookmaker with a valid Curaçao eGaming licence, which rubberstamps the platform’s authenticity and trustworthiness.

Many bettors have often asked, “Is 4Rabet banned in India?” Since 4Rabet is an offshore bookmaker with an international licence, players in India can safely place bets on the platform. 4Rabet is a perfect choice for bettors looking for complete peace of mind when making transactions on the platform. It has robust measures in place to ensure safe and secure transactions.

Whether you're interested in betting on cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis, or exploring more sports betting options, 4Rabet is a go-to platform for many bettors. The site also offers various eSports betting markets and has a wide range of casino gaming options. Their diverse range of offerings ensures that there is something for everyone on the platform.

Is 4Rabet Safe? A Look at Its Security Features

Each betting site has its own set of security measures, and 4Rabet is no different. In order to ensure a safe betting experience for everyone, 4Rabet has a robust security setup in place.

Users often wonder, “Is 4Rabet safe?”. We can confidently answer that question with a resounding yes. Let’s take a look at why it is so:

International eGaming Licence: 4Rabet is an international bookmaker that has a Curaçao eGaming licence. This ensures the legitimacy of the online sportsbook and assures bettors that they adhere to standard betting regulations.

SSL Encryption: 4Rabet prioritises user safety by implementing advanced security measures, including SSL encryption on both its website and the mobile app. These protocols guarantee that all personal and financial data is securely stored and transmitted, protecting it from unauthorised access and cyber threats.

User Data Protection: 4Rabet does not share personal information of users, including e-wallets, with third parties. This ensures that financial transactions are secure.

Self-exclusion Tool: Betting can sometimes become overwhelming. 4Rabet has self-exclusion tools that have the ability to temporarily or permanently restrict users from accessing the platform.

Trusted payment methods: 4Rabet supports payment through various methods such as UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether).

With its robust security setup, 4Rabet provides Indian players with a safe, regulated, and reliable betting experience. Despite all these measures, remember to adhere to betting terms and conditions and always bet responsibly.

4Rabet app also delivers a seamless mobile betting experience on the go. Additionally, bettors can rely on the 4Rabet mobile site, which has PWA capabilities and mirrors the functionalities of an app.

FAQs about Legality of 4Rabet

Is 4Rabet banned in India?

4Rabet is safe for Indian users to bet on. They are an international bookmaker operating under a valid Curaçao eGaming licence. Therefore, local players can safely place bets on the platform.

Is 4Rabet safe to use for Indian players?

Yes, 4Rabet is safe for Indian players to use. The platform ensures secure payments, uses SSL encryption, and keeps the personal data of users safe. It also supports common Indian payment options like UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Netbanking.

Is 4Rabet safe to use?

Yes, 4Rabet is completely safe to use. It ensures secure payments, and keeps the personal data of users safe. The platform has an SSL encryption system in place on both its website and the mobile app, thus making sure that users have a safe and secure experience on the platform.