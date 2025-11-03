In this 1xBet registration guide, we explain thoroughly how to sign up on one of India’s top betting sites: registration, verification, bonuses, etc.

1xBet Registration - Step-by-Step

Registering on 1xBet is only a matter of minutes. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the official 1xBet website. Click on the green "Registration" button in the top-right corner of the page. Choose your desired registration mode i.e. email, phone, one-click or social networks and messengers. Fill in the 1xbet promo code 1GOALIN to avail a 150% welcome bonus up to ₹66,000. Enter all necessary information correctly and press "Register" to set up your account.

Each option comes with varying benefits. While email and phone registration are secure options, one-click registration provides the quickest account creation experience.

1xBet Registration by Email

Click "Registration" and choose "By Email." Select "India" as your country and "INR" as your currency. Fill in your personal information including: First and last name (according to official documents).

Verified email address.

Mobile number.

Birth date.

Residential city. Choose a strong password of minimum 8 characters containing both letters and numbers. Fill in promo code 1GOALIN in the space provided. Check all information and click on "Register".

You will get a verification email to confirm your account. Click on the verification link to finalise the 1xBet account opening process.

1xBet Registration by Phone Number

1xBet registration by phone number is one of the safest ways as it allows users to avail instant verification. Here’s what you need to do:

Choose "By Phone" from the available registration options. Select India (+91) as your country code. Input your mobile number without the country code. Choose INR as your desired currency. Add promo code 1GOALIN to get the welcome bonus. Click "Register" and wait for the SMS verification code. Enter the code you received to complete registration.

This process confirms your phone number immediately, avoiding potential future login issues.

1xBet Account Verification Process

The account verification process is mandatory for all users and conforms to regulatory procedures. The process should be completed within 24-72 hours after submitting the required documents.

Verification steps:

Log into your account and go to "My Account" section. Click on "Personal Details" or search for verification messages. Fill in all mandatory personal details fields. Upload the required documents as indicated. Wait for the security team to verify your submission.

The verification process helps filter out fraudulent users and helps keep your account secure. Once your account is verified, you will have complete access to deposit and withdrawal services.

Documents Required to Verify the 1xBet Account

To successfully complete the 1xBet account registration, you will need to verify your account by submitting the following:

Identity verification:

Government-issued photo identification (passport, driving licence, or Aadhaar card).

Clear copies with all corners and details clearly visible.

Document to be valid and not expired.

Address verification:

Latest utility bill (water, gas, electricity) that is not more than 3 months old.

Bank statements of the past 3 months.

Official government correspondence showing your address.

Additional requirements (if asked):

Selfie with your ID document.

Proof of ownership of payment method.

Extra documentation for further security verification.

How Can I Sign up on the 1xBet App?

The 1xBet app registration process is similar to the desktop version. To register on the app, follow these steps:

Download the official 1xBet app. Launch the app and click on "Registration." Select your preferred method of registration. Enter promo code 1GOALIN to access the welcome bonus. Fill in all mandatory information and click on “Submit” to complete the 1xBet app registration.

The mobile app provides the same signup experience as the desktop, making sure that there is parity in user experience across all platforms.

1xBet Registration Bonus

New users can claim the 1xBet registration bonus after signing up on either the website or the mobile app. 1xBet has a welcome bonus for both sports betting and casino. Here are the details of both offers:

Sports betting welcome bonus: 150% up to ₹66,000 with the promo code 1GOALIN

Casino welcome bonus: Welcome Package up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 FS with the promo code 1GLCS

From my experience with the 1xBet sign-up bonus, I consider the welcome package to be well thought out for Indian punters. The 150% up to ₹66,000 bonus with the code 1GOALIN offers value, particularly in comparison to other bookmaker websites.

One thing I like is how transparent the bonus terms are - no sneaky clauses that tend to ensnare newcomers. The 9x wagering requirement is fair too, compared to market standards of 10x and above for welcome offers.

The ₹200 minimum deposit requirement makes it suitable for casual bettors while the maximum cap accommodates high-rollers. All in all, it's a good offer that provides real value if used judiciously.

1xBet Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

These are the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus:

Available to: New players aged 18 and over.

Minimum deposit: ₹200.

Wagering requirement: 9x on accumulator bets.

Each accumulator must contain at least 3 selections.

Minimum odds of 1.40 per selection required.

Bonus cannot be withdrawn until wagering requirements are met.

Account must be fully verified before bonus activation.

How to Do 1xBet Login?

After completing your 1xBet login registration, signing in to your account is straightforward:

Desktop login steps:

Visit the official 1xBet website. Click the "Login" button at the top-right corner. Enter your account ID, email, or phone number. Enter your password. Click "Login" to log into your account.

Mobile app login:

After completing the 1xBet login registration process, launch the 1xBet app. Click on the login icon on the main page. Enter your email/phone/ID and password. Click "Login" to continue.

You may also use social media login options such as Google or Telegram for quicker access.

Things to Watch out for during 1xBet Account Registration

A few key points will aid in hassle-free 1xBet registration:

Proper Information: Provide all personal information as it appears on your official documents. Any difference can lead to verification delay or account blocking.

Currency Choice: Select INR during registration since a change in currency later needs a query to customer service and might not always be feasible.

Promo Code Timing: Enter the promo code 1GOALIN during registration, not later. Forgetting this will make you forfeit the welcome bonus.

Email Verification: Look for verification emails in your spam folder and finish email verification quickly to avoid account restrictions.

Phone Number Accuracy: Make sure your mobile number is valid and reachable since it will be used for security authentication and account recovery.

Careful verification of all details prior to submission averts the above mentioned issues.

Editor’s Final Opinion on 1xBet Registration Process

Having completed the 1xBet online registration myself, I found it incredibly easy to do in comparison to other Indian betting sites. The various registration options suit different users' needs, with the email option offering optimal security and convenience.

The verification process on the platform, although detailed, is essential for regulatory compliance and security of users. The transparency in terms of bonuses and the ease of instructions given during registration was most noteworthy.

The 1xBet bonus of up to ₹66,000 with the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN is one of the best welcome offers currently available in the Indian market. The bonus terms are transparent and easy to understand. To learn more about the offer, you can check out our 1xBet review.

One of the problems I faced was the initial loading time on the website during busy hours, which sometimes demanded patience. Nevertheless, the mobile app itself worked well throughout, offering a solid backup for account login and sign-up.

The extensive documentation for 1xBet online registration verification, initially appears too much, but eventually pays off in terms of account security and seamless withdrawal procedures upon completion.

People Also Ask

Here are the FAQs:

How do I sign up on 1xBet?

Go to the 1xBet site, click "Registration," select your desired method (phone, email, or one-click), input necessary information, insert promo code 1GOALIN, and finalise the process.

Is 1xBet registration legal in India?

1xBet is an international bookmaker holding a Curacao gaming licence. Hence, Indian players are not banned from placing bets on the platform.

How much is the 1xBet signup bonus?

By using the promo code 1GOALIN during the 1xBet signup process and meeting the terms, new users can get a 150% welcome bonus worth up to ₹66,000.

What is the 1xBet registration promo code?

1GOALIN is the 1xBet registration promo code. It unlocks an exclusive 150% bonus up to ₹66,000 for new users.

What documents are required to verify the 1xBet account?

You require a photo ID issued by the government (passport, licence, or Aadhaar), a proof of address (utility bill or bank statement of previous 3 months), and occasionally a selfie with your ID.