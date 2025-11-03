Stake.com Minimum Withdrawal for Indian Players

Stake is a leading player in the online gambling industry, providing sports betting and online casino services to countries all over the world in 15 languages. The company, founded in 2017, offers competitive odds across major sporting competitions and events, as well as regular bonuses and promotions. This Stake.com review will explore how to withdraw funds and any limitations on accessing funds.

One of the biggest player concerns is whether you’ll face extra costs and how to withdraw money from Stake.com. The platform takes payment requests with a ₹500 minimum withdrawal, but you may not always receive your requested funds immediately.

Payment Method Stake.com Withdrawal Time Minimum Withdrawal on Stake.com Maximum Withdrawal on Stake.com Withdrawal Fee Bank Transfer Up to 3 days ₹1,000 No limit No fees Cryptocurrencies Instant to 1 hour ₹500 No limit Blockchain fees Neteller A few hours ₹500 No limit No fees Skrill A few hours ₹500 No limit No fees UPI Instant to 24 hours ₹500 No limit No fees VISA/Mastercard 2-5 days ₹500 No limit Fees may apply

What Are the Withdrawal Methods Available on Stake.com?

Stake.com withdrawals enable Indian bettors to request funds to be paid out to a wide range of financial services, including:

Bank transfers

Credit and debit cards, including VISA and Mastercard

Cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

E-Wallets, such as ecoPayz, Neteller and Skrill

Unified Payment Interfaces, including Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe

If you want to read a comprehensive Stake review that covers everything about the platform, we have covered it for you.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Withdraw Money from Stake.com?

Stake has a straightforward payment process, enabling you to easily request withdrawals of the funds you’ve won on the site. Here’s how to withdraw money from Stake.com:

Step 1: Visit the Stake.com Website

Start your Stake.com withdrawal by visiting the company’s website and logging in to your account.

Step 2: Go to Your Stake.com Wallet

Next, access your wallet by opening the Vault section of the Stake.com website. Bear in mind, you’ll need to have at least the ₹500 minimum withdrawal on Stake.com to be able to request a withdrawal.

Step 3: Select Your Preferred Payment Method

In order to gain your Stake.com withdrawal, you’ll need to confirm your preferred how to withdraw money from Stake.com approach. To do so, select the payment method you want to receive your funds in from the list of available options.

Step 4: Select Your Stake.com Withdrawal Funds

With your payment method selected, enter the amount of money you want to withdraw, ensuring it exceeds the ₹500 minimum withdrawal on Stake.com.

Step 5: Confirm Your Stake.com Withdrawal

Confirm your Stake.com withdrawal request by entering your account password and selecting the ‘Withdrawal to Wallet’ button. If possible, bolster the security of your withdrawal by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA).

Step 6: Receive Your Funds

Your withdrawal request should see funds reach your bank account, e-wallet or cryptocurrency account anywhere from instantly to within a few days. In the unlikely event that you suffer the issue of a Stake.com withdrawal approved but not received, contact Stake.com’s customer support team.

How to Withdraw Bonus Amount in Stake.com?

There are several welcome bonuses available to boost your first deposit during the Stake.com registration process. However, before thinking about how to withdraw bonus amount in Stake.com, it’s crucial to understand the company’s wagering requirements. The Stake.com welcome bonuses are restricted by the following criteria:

Indian residents aged over 18.

A minimum deposit of ₹500.

The bonus must be claimed within 24 hours of registering a new Stake.com account.

Wagering requirements must be fulfilled within 7 days of registration.

Offers are subject to Stake.com’s general terms and conditions.

With those wagering requirements considered, Stake.com offers competitive welcome bonuses for new members. You can claim a 200% welcome bonus on top of your first deposit, using the Stake.com bonus code GLSTAKE during the registration process.

The 200% welcome bonus is applicable to deposits of up to ₹120,000. In other words, if you register a new account and deposit ₹120,000, you’ll receive an additional ₹240,000 as a welcome bonus. That’ll give you a total wallet of ₹360,000.

Stake.com Withdrawal Rules and Conditions

Everything you need to know about accessing your funds and managing your account is covered in the Stake.com withdrawal rules and conditions on the company’s website. The lengthy terms and conditions cover everything from account requirements and user responsibilities to software and technology issues. In terms of withdrawals, Stake’s rules and conditions include:

Identity confirmation: Stake reserves the right to request users provide Know Your Customer documentation to determine their identity and location before delivering on a withdrawal request. The company also has the right to disclose user information in compliance with legal processes.

Activity investigations: Stake has the right to investigate users suspected of engaging in illegal gaming activity or violating its terms of service and applicable laws and regulations. These investigations may delay or affect withdrawals and access to sports betting and casino games.

Multiple withdrawals: If a user has multiple withdrawals pending, Stake may reject them all and request the user to perform one withdrawal equivalent to the total sum.

Withdrawal fees: Stake reserves the right to charge fees on withdrawal requests. Users are advised to check if their preferred payment method carries additional charges, and Stake isn’t responsible for any third-party charges.

Crypto withdrawals: Users requesting payment to a cryptocurrency account must wager 100% of the value of their deposit. Any crypto withdrawal requests must be made to a stated crypto wallet address.

Stake.com bonuses: Stake also states that it may offer various bonuses and promotions at its discretion.

Stake.com Withdrawal Issues and Problems

In the event of withdrawal issues and problems, it’s vital to know how to respond. A few potential Stake.com withdrawal issues include:

Stake withdrawal is approved but not received: A potential challenge when requesting a payment is seeing your Stake.com withdrawal approved but not received. In this event, check that you selected the correct payment method or account and how long it takes to process requests. If funds still haven’t arrived, contact Stake’s customer support team.

Identity verification: One reason for your withdrawal request being slowed down or rejected is Stake’s identity verification process. The company may request KYC documentation to prove you are who you say you are.

Credit card delay: Stake.com withdrawal times are longer for credit and debit cards than other payment methods like bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Editor’s Verdict on Stake.com Withdrawal Process

The Stake.com withdrawal process enables Indian bettors to request payments to a wide range of popular financial services. That includes bank transfers, credit and debit cards and numerous cryptocurrencies and e-wallets. The broker also doesn’t have a Stake.com maximum withdrawal per day, enabling users to withdraw their earned funds at any time. Bettors can also boost their first deposits with a significant 200% welcome bonus, which can be withdrawn provided they comply with the wagering requirements.

However, credit and debit card payments can take longer to process than other payment methods. The welcome bonus duration only lasts for seven days, and the wagering requirements can be quite strict.

FAQs about Stake.com Withdrawal

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on Stake.com?

The Stake.com minimum withdrawal is ₹500.

What is the Stake.com maximum withdrawal per day?

There is no limit on the Stake.com maximum withdrawal per day.

What do I do if my withdrawal request is pending?

If your payment request is pending or your Stake.com withdrawal approved but not received, check that you selected the correct payment method and how long it takes to process.

How much time does it take to withdraw from Stake?

How much time Stake.com take to withdraw money depends on your preferred payment method. Stake.com withdrawals to cryptocurrencies and e-wallets can be processed instantly or within 24 hours, bank transfers can take up to three days, and requests to credit or debit cards can take up to five days.

