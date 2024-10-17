1win Promo Code: 1WINGL - 500% Bonus Up To ₹80,400

In this article, you’ll learn about the 1win promo code and how to get the 500% welcome offer.

1win Promo Code India: Latest Welcome Offers

1win has a welcome bonus package for new users to give them extra incentive to bet on their favorite sporting events. We have secured 1win promo codes 1WINGL for you to get the extra benefit.

1win Offers Bonus Details 1win Promo Code 1win Welcome Bonus 500% bonus up to ₹80,400 1WINGL Casino Bonus Deposit bonus up to ₹1,89,360 1WINGL

How to Use the 1win Promo Code?

In any case, you need to register an account with 1win to claim the welcome offers. Once you’re on the website or app, follow the steps below.

Find the “Registration” button and click/tap on it. Then, choose how you want to register. Currently, you can register with your social networks or make a quick sign-up. Provide the necessary details, i.e. your phone number, email address, and password. You should see a “Promocode” option under the fields. Click/tap it to enter the 1win promo code 1WINGL. Finally, choose the “Register” button to finalize the process. If you follow this process, the welcome offer will then be credited into your bonus account.

1win Sports Welcome Bonus

You can secure a more competitive bonus with the 1win promo code. With the 1win bonus code 1WINGL, you can claim a 500% sports welcome bonus of up to ₹80,400.

You can use the extra cash to deploy on your favorite events.

Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

You must also bet the bonus before you can withdraw it. Of course, don’t forget to use the 1win bonus code.

You can only use sports events with at least 3.00 or more in odds.

You must be 18 or older.

The maximum winnings possible from this bonus is ₹80,400.

Bonus funds are transferred to your main account based on your losses from the previous day. Depending on how much you lose, you can transfer up to 20% every day. The bookmaker doesn’t have regular wagering requirements that we see on other sites.

1win Casino Welcome Bonus

As shown above, 1win also offers a casino bonus for newcomers. This is a package offer where you get matched deposits on your first four. In total, you can get up to ₹1,89,360. The following points explain how it progresses.

1st deposit: 200% match bonus

2nd deposit: 150% match bonus

3rd deposit: 100% match bonus

4th deposit: 50% match bonus

The wagering requirements, however, are quite different from those of other platforms in India. Eventually, funds from your bonus account are automatically transferred to your main account if you incur losses on casino games the day before. Depending on how much you lose altogether, you can get up to 20% of bonus funds transferred to your main account.

Additional 1win Promotions

Besides welcome offers, 1win offers multiple ongoing promotions including free spins, casino cashback, free bets, etc. Let’s discuss them in a bit more detail.

Free Spins for Deposit

Following a minimum deposit, you can get 70 free spins to try on casino games. Be that as it may, the free spins are valid for 48 hours after they’re credited to your account. You don’t need to use any 1win bonus code today to activate this offer.

Cashback up to 30% On a Casino

Based on all your losses in slot games over a week, you can get up to 30% cashback at the present time. Of course, the more you lose, the bigger the cashback percentage.

Most importantly, the funds are readily available in your main account without the need for any wagering.

Pros and Cons of Using 1win Bonus Code

The bonus code for 1win comes with both pros and cons. Let’s go over them briefly.

Pros

Good bonus amount

Extra bonus with 1WINGL promo code

Available for all sports betting markets

Cons

Complicated wagering rules like a 1% bonus transfer to the main account

1win Sports Betting Options

Once you log into your 1win account, you can find the “Sports” option in the main menu. On the left side of the screen, the available sports for betting are listed. You can bet on popular sports, such as cricket, football, volleyball, bandy, table tennis, e-football, baseball, boxing, and so on.

If you’re a fan of football, 1win has practically everything you can ask for. You get to bet on popular tournaments like the Premier League, Indian Super League, Champions League, Europa League and other top leagues.

Moreover, for any given tournament, you can expect a wide variety of betting markets. Besides the typical 1x2, you can bet on total goals, handicap, double chance, draw no bet, 1st goal, correct score, and plenty of other markets.

Besides fixed-odds betting, 1win also offers live betting. You can see the “Live Event List” right under the main menu. At this point, you can bet on cricket, football, e-football, basketball, tennis, badminton, snooker, darts, and lots of other sports. The operator also offers live streaming on selected events that you can only access after signing in.

1win Payment Methods

Getting the 1win promo code offer requires a real money deposit from you. Before you can sign up, you should always make sure that the operator offers payment methods you have access to.

To make deposits and withdrawals streamlined, 1win has assembled popular payment methods in India. As a result, all deposits are instantly credited to your main account.

Withdrawals, however, are relatively slow, as they can take up to 5 days to process. Find the table below with the available payment methods in India.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Visa/Mastercard ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days GPay ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days Apple Pay ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days AstroPay ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days JCB ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days MuchBetter ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days WebMoney ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days Payeer ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days Skrill ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days Bitcoin ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days Tether ₹300/₹500 Instant/Up to 5 days

1win Promo Code Review

Overall, the welcome bonus deal with 1win bonus code is good for new bettors. As a matter of fact, it allows them additional funds to explore sports events.

Besides the welcome offer, the operator offers plenty of ongoing promotions. You can get free spins, free bets, cashback, and other rewards from these promos.

The live betting feature along with live casino games keep you on the edge of your seat as these are great additions to regular fixed-odds bets and RNG games. Moreover, the platform offers downloadable apps for Android and iOS to make your betting journey more streamlined.

1win Bonus Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the promo code for 1win?

At the present time, the promo code is 1WINGL to activate the 1win welcome bonus for sports. You can enter the deposit bonus code on the registration form.

What are the 1win welcome bonus details?

Sports customers can get a 500% welcome bonus up to ₹80,400 in bonuses. Casino customers, on the other hand, can get up to ₹1,89,360 to use on casino games.

Is 1win legal in India?

Yes, 1win is legal in India as the brand boasts a license from the Curacao government. Although Indian laws don’t regulate online gambling, there are no provisions stopping you from signing up.

How do I get in contact with 1win Customer Support?

1win offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and telephone concurrently. For this purpose, look at the bottom left corner of the site to find the options.

How to get extra bonus using the 1win referral code?

Once you enter the 1win referral code during registration, the extra bonus will be credited to your account automatically.