Claim Your Exclusive 1xBet Promo Code 2024: 1GOALIN for ₹66,000

Enter the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN upon registration to secure a 120% welcome bonus and claim up to ₹66,000 as your maximum reward.

Latest 1xBet Promo Codes & Welcome Offers

1xBet, renowned for its vast betting options, caters to both sports fans and casino players. We have bagged exclusive promo codes for players to avail and place bets on sports events. Below is a table detailing current promotions and the 1xBet bonus code to use:

1xBet Offers Bonus Details 1xBet Promo Code 1xBet Exclusive Bonus 120% up to ₹66,000 (Exclusive bonus available for all sports) 1GOALIN Casino Bonus Up to ₹1,30,000 + 150 FS 1GLCS

1xBet Exclusive Welcome Bonus Details: Get 120% up to ₹66,000

1xBet, a top-tier online betting service, presents a unique welcome offer for newcomers.

Register on their site with the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN to get an impressive 120% bonus on your first deposit, up to a ₹66,000 maximum, compared to the ₹33,000 maximum without the code.

To give an example, a first deposit of ₹1,000 at 1xBet will get you an extra ₹1,200 in bonus funds, totaling ₹2,200 to start your betting journey.

This special welcome bonus from 1xBet is a fantastic chance for new players to augment their funds and delve into the varied sports and casino games on offer.

How to Use the 1xBet Promo Code? A Step-by-Step Guide

Using the 1xBet bonus code is straightforward. Just adhere to these instructions below:

Navigate to 1xBet India's official site on any device: desktop, laptop, or mobile. Create a new 1xBet account. Input the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN where indicated. Fulfill the bonus conditions to get your bonus upon verifying your new account through email or SMS. Choose your preferred betting market and make a wager.

Remember, this bonus is valid for 30 days post-registration with 1xBet India.

1xBet Bonus Rules - Terms & Conditions

Key aspects of the welcome bonus T&Cs are as follows:

Eligibility for the bonus demands being 18 or older at the time of your 1xBet registration.

The required minimum deposit is ₹200.

The bonus needs to be wagered five times its amount. For sports betting, this means five times in accumulator bets.

Ensure your accumulator bet includes at least three events with a total odds of 1.40 or more.

Use the 1xBet welcome bonus code to successfully claim your bonus.

1xBet Promotions for New and Existing Players

Explore the current 1xBet promo code offers available for new and existing players. These promotions, thoughtfully selected, aim to enhance your betting experience with interesting opportunities.

1xBet Goalless Football

This famous bookmaker is providing an exciting promo for football lovers. It allows them to enjoy the full value of the initial lost stake or when the match ends in a hitless draw.

This offer is valid only for W1 or W2 betting options. The maximum compensation that a registered punter can receive is up to ₹1793 or it's equal in foreign currencies. This promotion excludes the stake placed with advance bets, bonus funds and wagers with promo codes.

This refund gets credited as a promo code that too within one day of settling the bet. You can read the full T&Cs of using code by visiting My Account > Account Settings > Promo code check.

1xBet TOTO Offer

1xBet offers a TOTO bet slip where you can earn bonuses. All you have to do is make a daily free prediction on a TOTO bet slip combining 12 specified events, and make one bet to get the chance to earn bonus points.

The more correct predictions you get in your TOTO bet slip, the more bonus points you will earn. The bonus points will be deposited to your Promo Code Store account where you will be able to redeem them.

1xBet Accumulator of the Day

On the 1xBet website, you may discover over 1,000 athletic events daily. Choose from various accumulators on the most thrilling sporting events of the day and place your wager. Your odds will rise by 10% if your Accumulator of the Day triumphs.

No Risk Bet (1xBet Free Bet)

No Risk Bet promotion is a ticket for registered punters to enjoy a risk-free betting experience. On the bookmaker’s site, simply wager on the correct score of the listed single live or pre-match UEFA match.

If the bet status comes as lost, you will get a free bet equal to your lost bet. The maximum refund is 50 USD. This free bet is credited in 1 day as a promo code after settling the stake.

Hyper Bonus 250%

1xBet offers registered bettors extra wins upon each successful accumulator bet. This reward has the potential to reach up to 250% of the winning.

To qualify for this 1xBet's accumulator betting promo, choose 4 or more events (maximum 25). Also, each event must have odds of 1.2 or higher.

The number of event selections in the accumulator bet identifies the percentage of bonus that a punter can get. For example, the more events you choose in the bet slip, the more are your winnings.

If any one of your selections fails, you’ll not receive the respective bonus. For the Hyper Bonus to be credited, the winnings from your bet should be 135 INR.

How Can I Register on 1xBet?

1xBet registration is an easy five-step process outlined below. It's quite straightforward and quick.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Go to the 1xBet website

First, open a 1xBet account to access and utilize the 1xBet promo code.

Access the 1xBet India website via your desktop/mobile browser, or use the 1xBet app on Android or iOS devices.

2. Sign Up at 1xBet India

Click on the sign-up button to start registration. Choose to sign up through one click, phone, email, etc.

Fill in personal details like username, email, and password in the given fields.

Tick the box to agree to T&Cs and confirm you're over 18, completing the process.

3. Input the 1xBet Promo Code

In the Promo Code field, type in today's 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN then hit the registration button.

4. Verify your 1xBet Account

After filling the necessary fields and opening your new account, verify it by confirming your email or phone number. This step is crucial to activate your account.

5. Deposit funds

Finally, add funds to your betting account to activate the welcome bonus and start betting on your preferred sports, adhering to the bonus T&Cs.

How to Unlock the Welcome Bonus on the 1xBet App

1xBet India's bonuses are accessible across all platforms, including via the 1xBet app using the promo code.

Simply download the 1xbet app on iOS or Android smartphones or tablets. The app allows for on-the-go play without the need to repeatedly log in each time you start.

Notably, the 1xBet app is user-friendly with an intuitive interface, offering a smooth and enjoyable betting experience.

Pros and Cons of the 1xBet Promo Code

In this segment, we discuss the advantages and drawbacks of the 1xbet promo code.

Pros

Offers one of the top welcome bonuses available

Offers one of the top welcome bonuses available Requires a minimal qualifying deposit for the welcome bonus

Provides a 30-day long period for bonus expiration

Cons

Exclusively accumulator bets contribute to wagering requirements

A Simple Guide to Depositing on 1xBet

Adding funds to your 1xBet account is very straightforward. First you choose your currency preference during account setup.

Once registered, log into your 1xBet account and pick 'INR' from the homepage's top.

For details on the minimum deposit and steps, refer to our comprehensive guide on the 1xBet minimum deposit.

Summary of Using the 1xBet Promo Code

The 1xBet welcome bonus is an attractive option for new account creators.

And remember that you can make full use of the welcome bonus by using our promo code 1GOALIN to get the exclusive welcome bonus offer of 120% up to ₹66,000.

The wagering requirements are reasonable, offering 30 days for turnover completion. 1xBet could enhance their casino welcome bonus, though this is less of a concern for sports bettors. To read more about the overall experience of betting on the platform you can check out our 1xbet review.

Overall, betting on 1xbet is a positive experience, offering a safe and diverse platform with multiple bet types and sports.

1xBet Promo Code FAQs

Refer to this section for a comprehensive overview of the most frequently asked questions.

What is the latest 1xBet promo code for 2024?

The current 1xbet promo code, 1GOALIN, is available for use when joining this brand, granting an exclusive 120% bonus up to ₹66,000.

How do I get 1xBet free bets?

Free bets are often included in the bonus offer. At the moment, 1xBet provides a free bet option for its users, which requires meeting certain bonus conditions to utilize. Check out the 1xBet website for more information.

Is Betting with 1xBet Legal in India?

Indeed, 1xBet is a legitimate and reliable betting platform, licensed by Curacao eGaming. Their privacy practices align with the General Data Protection Regulation, guaranteeing thorough data security for clients. Indian players and local payment methods are accepted.

Does 1xBet offer a no deposit welcome bonus?

To access the 1xBet bonus, a minimum deposit of ₹200 is required. 1xBet does not provide no deposit bonuses, a rarity among bookmakers.

Can I still use a 1xBet promotion code if I have previously created an account?

No, unfortunately not as you may only use a promo code once during sign up.