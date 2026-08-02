100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India – Verified List for August 2026

*Sourced and verified by Goal.

Top 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India Explained

All of the betting websites highlighted in this article rank amongst the best betting sites in India, but what sets them apart from the rest are their low minimum deposits required to claim their welcome offers. From our thorough research, the following are the top providers of ₹100 signup bonus deals:

Operator Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus Melbet ₹75 200% up to ₹60,000 Parimatch ₹200 1000% up to ₹70,000 + 5 extra gifts 22Bet ₹80 100% up to ₹11,000 + 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet BetWinner ₹80 100% up to ₹10,400 Indibet ₹100 250% up to ₹25,000 GranaWin ₹90 100% up to ₹9,000

Note: There are no ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India without deposit available at the moment. We regularly review 500 Rs signup bonus betting sites to ensure the offers are active, verified, and available to Indian bettors.

Melbet

Melbet is arguably the best shout for ₹100 signup bonus sports betting sites in India with its extensive sportsbook. The minimum deposit on Melbet is just ₹75 which is easily the lowest out of all the operators we have reviewed. The operator provides a very competitive welcome package that offers great value for new customers. If you are interested in knowing about the Melbet promo code and its welcome package, we have it covered for you.

Welcome Offer Details:

Bonus: 200% up to ₹60,000

Minimum Deposit: ₹75

Promo Code: MELGOALIN

Wagering Requirement: 10x with minimum odds 1.40

Validity: 30 DAYS

Top Features:

Large cricket betting markets with IPL coverage

Live betting sites feature with real-time odds updating

Mobile app for Android and iOS users

Customer support is strong with live chat help

22Bet

22Bet has become one of the top 100 Rs signup bonus online betting sites by providing competitive offers with good wagering conditions. The site offers a complete betting experience designed for Indian players.

Welcome Offer Details:

Bonus: 100% up to ₹11,000 + 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet

Minimum Deposit: ₹80

Promo Code: GLCVIP

Wagering Requirement: 5x in accumulator bets with minimum 3 events

Top Features:

Live streaming coverage for top sporting events

Competitive odds on multiple sports categories

Multiple payment options like e-wallets and cryptocurrency

24/7 customer support availability

Mobile-optimised platform for easy betting experience

BetWinner

BetWinner has one of the easiest entry points among the top 100 Rs signup bonus betting websites with its minimal minimum deposit requirement and welcome bonus offering.

Welcome Offer Details:

Bonus: 100% up to ₹10,400

Minimum Deposit: ₹80

Promo Code: BWGLC

Wagering Requirement: minimum 3 events with odds of 1.40+

Validity: 30 days

Top Features:

Minimum wagering requirements for simpler bonus conversion

Diverse sportsbook with more than 1,000 daily events

Multiple payment options such as UPI and Netwallet

Best betting sites award for customer satisfaction

Mobile application with complete functionality

Indibet

Indibet is the fifth ₹100 sign-up bonus betting site on our list. They are the 100 Rs. bonus betting site with the highest bonus percentage, specifically catering to Indian players who wish to extract maximum value from their first deposits.

Welcome Offer Details:

Bonus: 250% up to ₹25,000

Minimum Deposit: ₹100

Promo Code: Not necessary

Wagering Requirement: 30x rollover (150% Sports, 100% Live Casino)

Validity: 30 days

Top Features:

Highest bonus percentage among reviewed operators

Split bonus structure for sports and casino betting

Dedicated Indian customer support

Cricket-focused betting markets with competitive odds

Secure and fast payment processing

GranaWin

GranaWin completes our top six ₹100 sign-up bonus betting sites with a simple no-nonsense welcome offer, 100% up to ₹9,000 with favourable wagering requirements.

Welcome Offer Details:

Bonus: 100% up to ₹9,000

Minimum Deposit: ₹90

Promo Code: GRANAGL

Wagering Requirement: 5x bonus amount in accumulator bets of at least odds 2.0

Validity: 7 days

Top Features:

Promo code available

Easy offer to digest

Favourable wagering requirements

Well-designed bookmaker

Great promotions for existing customers

Our Criteria for Choosing Betting Sites with ₹100 Signup Bonus

Our best 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites in India selection process involves thorough testing across various parameters to ensure we list only the best and most useful platforms for Indian players. While these offers help you start without deposit risks, choosing instant withdrawal betting sites ensures you don’t wait around for your payouts

Some of the key selection factors include:

Minimum deposit terms: Acceptance of deposits between ₹50-₹100 to make it accessible

Value of welcome bonus: High bonus percentages and modest maximum values

Turnover terms for wagering: Reasonable and attainable turnover terms

Wide sportsbook: Detailed coverage of mainstream sports such as cricket, football, and kabaddi

Range of payment methods: Acceptance of UPI, NetBanking, and other leading Indian payment methods

Licensed operations: Genuine international licensing for player security

Customer support: Prompt support in several languages

Please note that there is no 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites without deposit in India, and any site claiming so is providing false information.

Popular Payment Methods to use on the 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India

The best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India support various payment methods tailored to Indian players' preferences, ensuring convenient deposits and withdrawals for all users.

Popular payment methods include:

UPI (Unified Payments Interface): Real-time transactions with no charges, accepted on most platforms

NetBanking: Safe bank transfers provided by leading Indian banks

Paytm: Popular digital wallet with easy interoperability

PhonePe: Mobile payment service integrated with UPI

Google Pay: Easy mobile payment solution

IMPS: Immediate payment system for rapid transfers

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for better privacy

Editor’s Final Verdict about 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India

When choosing from ₹100 signup bonus no deposit alternative or low-deposit betting sites, customers need to be careful and take into consideration some significant factors:

Important Considerations:

Wagering Requirements: All terms of the bonus should be possible to meet within set deadlines

Licensing Verification: Ensure that the site is properly licensed internationally

Payment Security: Check for SSL encryption and secure payment processing technology

Responsible Gambling Tools: Check for deposit limits and self-exclusion features

Customer Support Quality: Check response times and support availability before committing

The best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India provide excellent opportunities for new players to explore online sports betting with minimal financial risk. Parimatch leads our rankings with its comprehensive bonus package and strong platform features, while 22Bet offers decent wagering conditions for bonus conversion.

All our recommended platforms maintain proper licensing, secure payment processing, and responsible gambling measures. Remember to bet sensibly, place personal limits, and never bet more than you can lose. These sites are great places to begin your betting experience, providing the ideal mix of accessibility, value, and security for Indian players.

FAQs about 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India

Here are the FAQs:

Which betting sites have ₹100 signup bonus?

Some well-known betting websites provide ₹100 welcome bonuses, such as Parimatch (1000% up to ₹70,000), 22Bet (100% to ₹11,000), Taptap (100% to ₹10,000), BetWinner (100% to ₹10,400), and Indibet (250% to ₹25,000). The minimum deposits accepted on these sites are between ₹50 and ₹100.

How do you claim a ₹100 signup bonus?

To receive a ₹100 signup bonus, sign up with your preferred betting platform, confirm your account, deposit the minimum amount asked (usually ₹50-₹100), and use our promo code at registration or deposit if prompted.

Which betting site has the best signup bonus?

Based on our review, Parimatch provides the best signup bonus among ₹100 signup bonus sportsbooks with 1000% up to ₹70,000 plus a 5 extra gifts with fair 16x rollover requirements.