100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India – Verified List for August 2026

Learn about the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. These sites offer a signup bonus on first time deposit of ₹100 or even lower.

₹100 Signup Bonus Betting Sites Comparison

Our experts have analysed various factors to choose the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. These include the deposit amount, the bonus percentage and amount, the wagering requirement, and the validity of the offer.

Here are the top 5 Rs 100 signup bonus betting sites:

Paripesa - ₹80 minimum deposit Indibet - ₹100 minimum deposit Rajabets - ₹100 minimum deposit 22bet - ₹80 minimum deposit Mostbet - ₹100 minimum deposit

Rs 100 Signup Bonus Betting Sites

Paripesa

Minimum Deposit: ₹80

Bonus Amount: 100% match deposit up to ₹8,000

Paripesa tops our list of the ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. To avail the bonus, the wagering requirement involves betting 5X times the bonus on accumulator bets.

At least three items on the accumulator must attract minimum odds of 1.40.

Editor’s Verdict on Paripesa Bonus

This offer has many interesting elements. The minimum deposit requirement is the least among comparable sites. However, the bonus amount and percentage are also relatively low.

The wagering requirement is not very stringent at 5X times the bonus. Thus, at the highest permissible level, the user would have to wager ₹40,000.

With 30 days to complete the requirement, the user is given enough time. The minimum odds requirement is relatively low. Thus, Paripesa deserves to be counted among the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India.

Indibet

Minimum Deposit: ₹100

Bonus Amount: 2 separate bonuses of 200% match deposit up to ₹12,500 for sports and casino, respectively.

Next on the list of the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India is Indibet. A new user of the betting site is eligible for both bonuses simultaneously. However, the user is free to choose one bonus over the other.

Indibet betting bonus has a rollover requirement of 20X the bonus amount. The rollover requirement for the casino bonus is 25X the bonus amount to be wagered on live casino games.

The user has 30 days to complete the rollover requirement.

Editor’s Verdict on Indibet Bonus

The Indibet bonus percentage and amount compare well with offers from rival sites. Also, unlike other sites, opting for the sports bonus does not preclude the user from enjoying the casino bonus.

With 30 days given to fulfil it, the rollover requirement is not very stringent at the minimum deposit level of ₹100.

However, the requirement is tougher to fulfil at the maximum level. At that level, the user would choose to deposit ₹6125 to be eligible for the whole sports bonus of ₹12,500.

In that case, the user would have to bet ₹250,000 (20 times the bonus amount) within the 30 days validity period. The rollover restrictions for the casino bonus may be a little hard to understand for a newbie user without prior experience of online gambling.

Rajabets

Minimum Deposit: ₹100

Bonus Amount: 150% match deposit up to ₹100,000

We list Rajabets at number three on our list of the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. To avail of the operator’s welcome bonus, the user must satisfy a rollover requirement of 20 times the bonus placed on single bets.

The bets must attract minimum odds of 1.90. The wagering requirement must be fulfilled within 30 days of registration.

Editor’s Verdict on Rajabets Bonus

The Rajatbets bonus percentage and amount are remarkably good for newbie users who choose to bet the minimum amount of ₹100. Also, the bookmaker gives sufficient time (30 days) to achieve the wagering requirement.

However, the minimum odds limit for the rollover requirement is a bit high at 1.90.

22bet

Minimum Deposit: ₹80

Bonus Amount: 100% match deposit up to ₹10,000

22bet is fourth-placed among ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. To avail of the welcome bonus, the user must satisfy a rollover requirement of 5 times the bonus placed on accumulators.

At least three accumulators must attract minimum odds of 1.40.

Editor’s Verdict on 22bet Bonus

This one satisfies everything we could hope to find in the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. Apart from a low initial deposit, there’s a high bonus amount.

Importantly, there are reasonable wagering requirements and minimum odds, with enough time to fulfil the rollover.

Mostbet

Minimum Deposit: ₹100

Bonus Amount: 150% match deposit up to ₹34,000

Mostbet is the final name on our list of the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. A user can withdraw the welcome bonus only after he/she satisfies a rollover requirement of 5X times the bonus.

The user must place accumulator wagers, wherein at least three are quoted at odds of 1.40 or higher. The offer is valid for 30 days from acceptance.

Editor’s Verdict on Mostbet Bonus

This offer ticks most of the boxes to be considered among the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India.

Importantly, the bookmaker offers a match deposit bonus of 125% if the user makes the first deposit within 30 days of registering.

Criteria for Choosing Bonus Betting Sites with ₹100 Signup

To pick the best 100rs signup bonus betting sites, we have considered the following factors:

Match Deposit Percentage

The higher the percentage offered, the more value the user gets from his/her deposit.

Bonus Amount

Like the percentage, the amount of bonus offered also reflects the value offered to the user.

Wagering Requirement

How many times the bonus amount must the user bet before he can withdraw it?

Minimum Odds

What are the minimum odds that qualify for the wagering requirement? The lower the odds, the better the chance to win the wager.

Methods of Payment

Are users given many methods to choose from? Do they include popular Indian methods such as UPI, Paytm, and Netbanking, among others?

Sports and Markets

What sports and markets are offered by the betting sites with ₹100 sign up bonus? The more the sports and markets offered, the greater the variety of wagering opportunities for the user.

Customer Support, License and Encryption

We must also answer these questions while choosing betting sites with ₹100 sign up bonus.

Are there enough customer support options? How responsive are they? Is the bookmaker licensed? Does the operator protect user data with encryption technology?

₹100 Signup Bonus Betting Sites FAQs

In the last section, we answer some frequently asked questions:

Which are the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites?

Our experts have rated five bookmakers among the best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India. They are Paripesa, Indiabet, Rajabets, 22bet, and Mostbet.

Which betting site has the minimum deposit signup bonus?

Among 100rs signup bonus betting sites, Paripesa and 22bet stand out. Both offer sign up bonuses with a minimum deposit requirement of just ₹80.

How to claim a betting bonus on a first-time deposit of ₹100?

Register for an account with the bookmaker with the offer. Make the initial deposit and opt for the bonus. The bonus will be credited to your account immediately.

You can withdraw the bonus after you satisfy a wagering requirement specified by the betting site.