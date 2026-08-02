100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India – Verified List for August 2026

*Sourced and verified by Goal.
Top 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India Explained
All of the betting websites highlighted in this article rank amongst the best betting sites in India, but what sets them apart from the rest are their low minimum deposits required to claim their welcome offers. From our thorough research, the following are the top providers of ₹100 signup bonus deals:
|Operator
|Minimum Deposit
|Welcome Bonus
|Melbet
|₹75
|200% up to ₹60,000
|₹200
|1000% up to ₹70,000 + 5 extra gifts
|₹80
|100% up to ₹11,000 + 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet
|₹80
|100% up to ₹10,400
|₹100
|250% up to ₹25,000
|₹90
|100% up to ₹9,000
Note: There are no ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India without deposit available at the moment. We regularly review 500 Rs signup bonus betting sites to ensure the offers are active, verified, and available to Indian bettors.
Melbet
Melbet is arguably the best shout for ₹100 signup bonus sports betting sites in India with its extensive sportsbook. The minimum deposit on Melbet is just ₹75 which is easily the lowest out of all the operators we have reviewed. The operator provides a very competitive welcome package that offers great value for new customers. If you are interested in knowing about the Melbet promo code and its welcome package, we have it covered for you.
Welcome Offer Details:
- Bonus: 200% up to ₹60,000
- Minimum Deposit: ₹75
- Promo Code: MELGOALIN
- Wagering Requirement: 10x with minimum odds 1.40
- Validity: 30 DAYS
Top Features:
- Large cricket betting markets with IPL coverage
- Live betting sites feature with real-time odds updating
- Mobile app for Android and iOS users
- Customer support is strong with live chat help
22Bet
22Bet has become one of the top 100 Rs signup bonus online betting sites by providing competitive offers with good wagering conditions. The site offers a complete betting experience designed for Indian players.
Welcome Offer Details:
- Bonus: 100% up to ₹11,000 + 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet
- Minimum Deposit: ₹80
- Promo Code: GLCVIP
- Wagering Requirement: 5x in accumulator bets with minimum 3 events
Top Features:
- Live streaming coverage for top sporting events
- Competitive odds on multiple sports categories
- Multiple payment options like e-wallets and cryptocurrency
- 24/7 customer support availability
- Mobile-optimised platform for easy betting experience
BetWinner
BetWinner has one of the easiest entry points among the top 100 Rs signup bonus betting websites with its minimal minimum deposit requirement and welcome bonus offering.
Welcome Offer Details:
- Bonus: 100% up to ₹10,400
- Minimum Deposit: ₹80
- Promo Code: BWGLC
- Wagering Requirement: minimum 3 events with odds of 1.40+
- Validity: 30 days
Top Features:
- Minimum wagering requirements for simpler bonus conversion
- Diverse sportsbook with more than 1,000 daily events
- Multiple payment options such as UPI and Netwallet
- Best betting sites award for customer satisfaction
- Mobile application with complete functionality
Indibet
Indibet is the fifth ₹100 sign-up bonus betting site on our list. They are the 100 Rs. bonus betting site with the highest bonus percentage, specifically catering to Indian players who wish to extract maximum value from their first deposits.
Welcome Offer Details:
- Bonus: 250% up to ₹25,000
- Minimum Deposit: ₹100
- Promo Code: Not necessary
- Wagering Requirement: 30x rollover (150% Sports, 100% Live Casino)
- Validity: 30 days
Top Features:
- Highest bonus percentage among reviewed operators
- Split bonus structure for sports and casino betting
- Dedicated Indian customer support
- Cricket-focused betting markets with competitive odds
- Secure and fast payment processing
GranaWin
GranaWin completes our top six ₹100 sign-up bonus betting sites with a simple no-nonsense welcome offer, 100% up to ₹9,000 with favourable wagering requirements.
Welcome Offer Details:
- Bonus: 100% up to ₹9,000
- Minimum Deposit: ₹90
- Promo Code: GRANAGL
- Wagering Requirement: 5x bonus amount in accumulator bets of at least odds 2.0
- Validity: 7 days
Top Features:
- Promo code available
- Easy offer to digest
- Favourable wagering requirements
- Well-designed bookmaker
- Great promotions for existing customers
Our Criteria for Choosing Betting Sites with ₹100 Signup Bonus
Our best 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites in India selection process involves thorough testing across various parameters to ensure we list only the best and most useful platforms for Indian players. While these offers help you start without deposit risks, choosing instant withdrawal betting sites ensures you don’t wait around for your payouts
Some of the key selection factors include:
- Minimum deposit terms: Acceptance of deposits between ₹50-₹100 to make it accessible
- Value of welcome bonus: High bonus percentages and modest maximum values
- Turnover terms for wagering: Reasonable and attainable turnover terms
- Wide sportsbook: Detailed coverage of mainstream sports such as cricket, football, and kabaddi
- Range of payment methods: Acceptance of UPI, NetBanking, and other leading Indian payment methods
- Licensed operations: Genuine international licensing for player security
- Customer support: Prompt support in several languages
Please note that there is no 100 Rs signup bonus betting sites without deposit in India, and any site claiming so is providing false information.
Popular Payment Methods to use on the 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India
The best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India support various payment methods tailored to Indian players' preferences, ensuring convenient deposits and withdrawals for all users.
Popular payment methods include:
- UPI (Unified Payments Interface): Real-time transactions with no charges, accepted on most platforms
- NetBanking: Safe bank transfers provided by leading Indian banks
- Paytm: Popular digital wallet with easy interoperability
- PhonePe: Mobile payment service integrated with UPI
- Google Pay: Easy mobile payment solution
- IMPS: Immediate payment system for rapid transfers
- Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for better privacy
Editor’s Final Verdict about 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India
When choosing from ₹100 signup bonus no deposit alternative or low-deposit betting sites, customers need to be careful and take into consideration some significant factors:
Important Considerations:
- Wagering Requirements: All terms of the bonus should be possible to meet within set deadlines
- Licensing Verification: Ensure that the site is properly licensed internationally
- Payment Security: Check for SSL encryption and secure payment processing technology
- Responsible Gambling Tools: Check for deposit limits and self-exclusion features
- Customer Support Quality: Check response times and support availability before committing
The best ₹100 signup bonus betting sites in India provide excellent opportunities for new players to explore online sports betting with minimal financial risk. Parimatch leads our rankings with its comprehensive bonus package and strong platform features, while 22Bet offers decent wagering conditions for bonus conversion.
All our recommended platforms maintain proper licensing, secure payment processing, and responsible gambling measures. Remember to bet sensibly, place personal limits, and never bet more than you can lose. These sites are great places to begin your betting experience, providing the ideal mix of accessibility, value, and security for Indian players.
FAQs about 100 Rs Signup Bonus Betting Sites in India
Here are the FAQs:
Which betting sites have ₹100 signup bonus?
Some well-known betting websites provide ₹100 welcome bonuses, such as Parimatch (1000% up to ₹70,000), 22Bet (100% to ₹11,000), Taptap (100% to ₹10,000), BetWinner (100% to ₹10,400), and Indibet (250% to ₹25,000). The minimum deposits accepted on these sites are between ₹50 and ₹100.
How do you claim a ₹100 signup bonus?
To receive a ₹100 signup bonus, sign up with your preferred betting platform, confirm your account, deposit the minimum amount asked (usually ₹50-₹100), and use our promo code at registration or deposit if prompted.
Which betting site has the best signup bonus?
Based on our review, Parimatch provides the best signup bonus among ₹100 signup bonus sportsbooks with 1000% up to ₹70,000 plus a 5 extra gifts with fair 16x rollover requirements.