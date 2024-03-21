Dafabet Bonus Code

In this article, we teach readers about the Dafabet bonus code *****160INR and how to use it.

We will also explain available offers and show how sports punters can use them and bet on their favourite sports events.

Dafabet Latest Welcome Bonus Offers

In the following table, we have displayed some Dafabet registration bonus code offers that are currently available. We've also obtained exclusive promo codes from Dafabet, providing players with fantastic opportunities to enhance their IPL 2024 betting experience.

Dafabet Offers Offer Details Bonus Code IPL Welcome Bonus Offer #1 160% up to 16,000 INR (Bonus available for all sports and IPL 2024 bets) *****160INR IPL Welcome Bonus Offer #2 50% up to 30,000 INR (Bonus available for all sports and IPL 2024 bets) *****50INR Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR No code needed IPL 2024 Cashback Offer 10% cashback offer of up to ₹20,000 *****IPL

How to Use the Dafabet Bonus Code

You can use the Dafabet promo code while registering for an account with the operator. You can do so either on the bookmaker’s official website or on the app. The registration process via the website or the app is identical.

Here are the steps you will need to take to create the account.

Visit the official Dafabet site. Click/tap on the "Join now" button at the top of the screen. Enter a username, password and email address. Select your country code and enter your phone number Enter personal details. These should include your first and last names and your date of birth. Select your currency and country. Click the "Create account" tab to acknowledge/ agree to the terms & conditions.

Next, you must verify your account by doing the following.

Log in and visit the account section. Submit proof of identity and proof of residence.

Once the account verification process is completed, the bookmaker will notify you.

Dafabet Sports Welcome Bonus

There are two mutually exclusive Dafabet welcome bonus offers for sportsbook users. Under the first, new users can avail a 160% bonus up to ₹16,000 on their first deposit. The code they can use for this offer is *****160INR.

Under the second, eligible players can get a 50% bonus up to ₹50,000. The available code attached to this promo is *****50INR. Before starting to pursue these offers, make sure to check all the terms, including the minimum deposit limit, the wagering requirement, the validity period, etc.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

The following are the T&Cs for using the exclusive sports welcome bonus.

It’s available to new users over 18 years old who reside in India

The maximum bonus amount is 16,000 INR.

The wagering requirement is 15x.

The sports bets for the wagering requirements must attract betting odds of 1.50 or higher.

Cashed out, refunded, void or draw bets have no wagering requirement contribution.

Dafabet Casino Welcome Bonus

In addition to this promo, there is also the Dafabet Casino welcome bonus. This is a match deposit offer up to ₹20,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹750. The offer is valid for 14 days. Also, there is a 20x wagering requirement.

Additional Dafabet Promotions

Apart from the Dafabet welcome bonus code offers, there are numerous other promotions for the benefit of new and existing users. These include:

IPL Cashback Offer - 10% up to ₹20,000

IPL fans can take advantage of Dafabet's exclusive 10% cashback offer of up to ₹20,000 paid out every Monday for the VIP Platinum members. Both pre-match and live bets on cricket matches with minimum odds of 1.50 are eligible for the cashback offer.

To take part, customers should opt-in to join the bookmaker's VIP bronze program. Before they can withdraw the cashback bonus, they need to fulfil the wagering requirement and roll over the bonus amount 1x. The offer is subject to specific terms and conditions specified on the operator’s site.

Refer a Friend

If you successfully refer a friend, you can get a free bet that amounts to INR 2,000. This is a pretty interesting ongoing promotion that is definitely worth checking out.

eSports Cashback

Punters on Dafabet India can get a 10% cashback of up to ₹13,000 every week on their eSports bets.

Dafabet Sports Betting Options

Dafabet India has a comprehensive sportsbook with coverage of such popular sports betting options as football, cricket, basketball, kabaddi, and tennis, alongside such niche sports as esports, darts, and Gaelic football.

The betting site is known for its great coverage of football. Dafabet India offers outright betting and niche markets on more than 50 major and minor football tournaments. These include popular leagues like the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the German Bundesliga, and more. Football punters on Dafabet can also bet on esports football and virtual football.

The operator also offers a great live betting platform. The live platform enhances the in-play betting experience with many rich features. These include comparative match statistics about participating teams.

Dafabet Casino

The Dafabet casino has a comprehensive suite of games. These include slots, jackpots and table games. The games are sourced from such leading providers as Playtech, Evolution Gaming and NetEnt.

Popular slot titles include Starburst, Hall of Gods and Ice Cave. Jackpot titles include the ever-popular Mega Moolah. Table games include Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, Sic Bo, and more.

The live casino section with its live dealers provides the perfect ambience. The numerous popular games offerings include Goa Roulette, Goa Spin A Win, Crazy Time, Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, XXXtreme Lightning Roulette and Andar Bahar.

How to Use the Dafabet Bonus Code on the App

You can download and install the appropriate app (Android or iOS) on the operator’s website. It is a great app that will allow you to bet on the go and perform every function possible on the operator’s site.

You can download the Dafabet Android app, by using the following steps.

Click on the link below to get redirected to a download page. Click/tap on the ‘Android’ tab to download the apk file. Alternately, download the iOS app by scanning the QR code for the app file.

Note: you can also locate and download the bookmaker’s app for Android and iOS in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

The process of creating an account and using your preferred bonus code is identical on the desktop site and on the app. Enter your username and password, followed by email ID, phone number, name, and DOB. Select your currency and country. Click/tap on ‘Create Account’, to complete the process. Thereafter you can use the opt for your preferred bonus code offer when you make your first deposit.

Dafabet Payment Methods

Before claiming the Dafabet welcome bonus, you should make sure the bookmaker offers your desired payment method. The most popular payment methods offered by the bookmaker are UPI, cards (VISA and MasterCard), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller and AstroPay) and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Tether.

The following table shows the minimum amounts and transaction times for the most popular methods.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Deposit Processing Time UPI ₹500 Instant VISA/MasterCard ₹500 Instant Local Bank Transfer ₹500 Instant AstroPay ₹1,000 Instant Skrill ₹500 Instant Neteller ₹500 Instant Cryptocurrency ₹300 Instant

How Do I Get in Contact with Dafabet Customer Support?

If you face any issues while claiming the welcome bonus, you can contact the operator in the following ways:

Live Chat: The service is available 24/7;

Email: ensupport@dafabet.com;

Phone: 00080-0100-7166 (India);

Social media: The bookmaker is active on Facebook. Users can use the Messenger to request solutions;

Contact Form: On the ‘Contact Us’ page of the Dafabet website, there is a contact form. On the form, you can fill out the basic information, along with a message detailing the issue you want to resolve. Click/tap on ‘Submit’ and await the solution to your query;

FAQs: On the website’s FAQs section, the bookmaker includes questions and answers about the basic issues a user could face.

Dafabet Bonus Code Review

In this section, we evaluate how good the dafabet welcome bonus code offers are by considering the advantages and disadvantages.

Pros of Using the Dafabet Bonus Code

Percentage-wise, the 160% bonus is a good offer.

The wagering requirement is fair.

The validity period is long enough to allow users to fulfil the wagering requirement.

Cons of Using the Dafabet Bonus Code

The minimum qualifying deposit amount is relatively high compared to that of many rival online betting sites.

Other Bookmaker Bonus Codes

Some of our readers may be interested in promo codes offered by other bookmakers in addition to Dafabet India. In our view, some of the most popular promo codes offered by other bookmakers include the Parimatch bonus code and the 1xBet promo code.

Dafabet Bonus Code FAQ

In this section, we answer some frequently asked questions.

How can I claim the Dafabet welcome bonus?

To claim the Dafabet welcome bonus, a user must open an account with the betting platform. After you open an account and meet all the bonus terms, you will receive the bonus into your sportsbook account.

Is there a Dafabet bonus code available in India?

Dafabet has not one but two distinct bonus codes for Indian users. They are *****160INR and *****50INR.

What is the minimum deposit for the Dafabet welcome bonus?

The minimum qualifying deposit for the Dafabet welcome bonus is ₹1,000.

Is Dafabet legal in India?

India does not have any federal law that prohibits online betting. In the absence of any such law, Dafabet is legal in India.