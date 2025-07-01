12Bet Registration: How to Create an Account on 12Bet?

12Bet provides sports betting and casino gaming services across European and Asian Pacific markets. Discover everything you need to know about 12Bet registration, including the 12Bet sign up process and the 12Bet registration bonus.

12Bet Registration - Step by Step Guide

It’s easy to register for sports betting and casino games on the 12Bet website. Use our link to get an exclusive 12Bet registration bonus, and follow these quick steps to register for 12Bet:

Visit the 12Bet website: Navigate to the 12Bet website and select the Register button in the top right corner of the page. Complete Registration Form: You’ll be taken to a Quick Registration form to create your 12Bet account. Create a username and secure password, provide your phone number and email address, and select your preferred currency. Complete Registration: Check the verification box and hit Register to create your 12Bet account. Confirm Account: Check your email or phone for a notification to confirm your account.

How Can I Sign Up on the 12Bet App?

The 12Bet sign up process is easy via mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. Use our link to get an exclusive 12Bet registration bonus to get started, then follow these steps:

Download and Open the 12Bet App: Download the 12Bet app via the App Store or using the 12Bet APK download for Android. Open the 12Bet app and select Register.

Download the 12Bet app via the App Store or using the 12Bet APK download for Android. Open the 12Bet app and select Register. Begin Registration: Fill out a short form that includes your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number.

Fill out a short form that includes your name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Complete Registration: Check the box to accept the terms of use and click the Complete Registration button to create your 12Bet account.

Key Features of 12Bet

The 12Bet provides access to sports betting and popular casino games. The key features of the 12Bet include:

Sports Betting Markets: 12Bet provides sports betting across popular sports events and competitions, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, Kabaddi, and horse racing.

12Bet provides sports betting across popular sports events and competitions, including cricket, football, tennis, basketball, Kabaddi, and horse racing. Casino and Live Casino: The 12BeT is also home to casino games, slot machines, and lottery games. That includes popular games such as Baccarat, Bingo, Craps, Jackpots, Keno, and Poker.

The 12BeT is also home to casino games, slot machines, and lottery games. That includes popular games such as Baccarat, Bingo, Craps, Jackpots, Keno, and Poker. In-Play Betting: 12bet enables you to place wagers on matches already in progress. It’s easy to navigate in-game betting, and 12Bet live streams some events on its mobile app.

How to do 12Bet Login?

After registering for 12Bet, you can sign in to your account on the company’s website or via mobile apps:

Visit Website or Open App: To log in to your new 12Bet account, visit the 12Bet website or open your mobile app. Select Login: Click the Login button on the website or in your app. Log in to 12Bet: Fill in the username and password you created in the 12Bet sign up process in the pop-up box that appears.

12Bet Sign Up Bonus

12Bet offers welcome bonuses to new players who sign up for the service and then deposit funds into their account, including:

12Bet Sports Bonus: New 12Bet sports betting users get a 100% welcome bonus when depositing a minimum of ₹500 and up to ₹6,000.

Casino Bonus: New 12Bet casino gaming players get a 100% welcome bonus when depositing at least ₹500 and up to ₹5,100.

12bet Registration Bonus Terms & Conditions

These are the terms & conditions for the bonuses above:

12Bet welcome bonuses have a rollover requirement, which is the amount you can wager before withdrawing bonus funds and winnings. 12Bet sports betting has a 12x rollover requirement and 12Bet casino gaming has a 20x rollover requirement.

12Bet customers are responsible for verifying the accuracy of their account, payment and contact information.

Only new 12Bet customers are eligible for the welcome bonus.

12Bet customers must be at least 18 years of age or the legal betting age in their jurisdiction.

12Bet users are not permitted to create a second 12Bet account to receive an additional welcome bonus. And 12 Bet bonuses can only be used once.

12Bet Registration: Pros and Cons

The benefits of signing up for 12Bet include:

Simple Accessibility: You can sign up for 12Bet through your web browser on computers or mobile phones or via the company’s mobile apps.

You can sign up for 12Bet through your web browser on computers or mobile phones or via the company’s mobile apps. Quick Sign Up: Registering for 12Bet is fast and easy, just fill out a short registration form and gain immediate access to your new 12Bet account.

Registering for 12Bet is fast and easy, just fill out a short registration form and gain immediate access to your new 12Bet account. Welcome Bonus: Newly registered 12Bet users gain a welcome bonus that boosts their starting experience when they deposit funds for the first time.

Conversely, the downside of 12Bet registration includes:

Mobile Number: You must have a mobile phone number to register for a 12Bet account.

12Bet Account Verification Process

When you register your new 12Bet account, the company will begin steps to verify your identity using a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The 12Bet account verification process involves these steps:

12Bet Notification: After completing registration, check your email inbox or phone for a notification to confirm your account. Document Upload: When prompted, upload an image of a document that provides proof of your identity. Identity Confirmation: 12Bet will send confirmation when your proof of identity has been authorized. With your account verified, you can deposit and withdraw funds.

Documents Required to Verify Your 12Bet Account

You can verify your new 12Bet account using documents that provide proof of identity and residency, such as your passport or driver’s license. Take a photo of these documents for account verification when prompted.

Things To Watch Out For During 12Bet Registration Process

When creating a new 12Bet account, you may encounter issues that affect the registration process. A few factors to keep in mind during 12Bet sign up include:

Contact Details: Enter the correct phone number or email address. Entering incorrect details will prevent you from receiving account confirmation and verification notifications.

Enter the correct phone number or email address. Entering incorrect details will prevent you from receiving account confirmation and verification notifications. Accept Terms: Ensure you tick the verification box on the 12Bet account registration form. Wait for the box to turn green before selecting Register.

Ensure you tick the verification box on the 12Bet account registration form. Wait for the box to turn green before selecting Register. Bonus Application: You’ll receive a 12Bet welcome bonus when you first deposit funds into your account. Getting the best possible bonus depends on the amount of money you first deposit.

You’ll receive a 12Bet welcome bonus when you first deposit funds into your account. Getting the best possible bonus depends on the amount of money you first deposit. Account Verification: Watch out for notifications from 12Bet to verify your account. If you don’t receive a message immediately, check your email’s junk folder.

Editor’s Opinion on 12Bet Registration Process

Following up on our main 12Bet review, 12Bet makes it easy to create a new account on any device. It’s simple to navigate on laptops, PCs and mobile phones, using a web browser or mobile apps for Android and iOS devices.

Our experience signing up for 12Bet was very smooth compared to other betting sites we’ve used. It took less than a minute to fill in our details and register for a new account. However, the welcome email to verify our account landed in our junk email folder, so it’s crucial to keep an eye out for that notification.

12Bet also offers a competitive welcome bonus for new users, which allowed us to double the amount of funds we deposited for sports betting.

12Bet Registration FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

How do I sign up on 12Bet?

You can sign up for 12Bet by visiting the company’s website and selecting the Register button. You can also create a 12Bet account by downloading the 12Bet mobile app and selecting Register.

Is 12Bet registration legal in India?

Yes, 12Bet’s sports betting and casino gaming services are legal in India, so it’s legal to create a new 12Bet account and deposit funds.

What documents are required to verify the 12bet account?

To verify your 12Bet account, you’ll need to upload proof of identity or residency, such as your passport or driving license.

What to do if I forget the 12Bet login password?

If you forget your 12Bet login password, go to the company’s website or open the mobile app and select the ‘Forgotten your Password?’ option. That will send a prompt to your phone or email inbox and you can create a new password.