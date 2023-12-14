By using the Stake promo code STKGOAL, Indian players can grab the 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,00,000. Here, we analyse the welcome bonus offer.

Stake Promo Codes for Indian Players

In the following table, we detail the Stake promo code offers for Indian players.

Stake Offer Bonus Details Stake Promo Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,00,000 on initial deposit STKGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,00,000 on initial deposit STKGOAL

How to Create an Account Using Stake Bonus Code?

You can use the following simple steps to create an account using the Stake promo code.

Go to the official Stake website. Click on "Join" to activate the registration page. Input personal information such as first and last names, mobile phone number, country of residence, and preferred currency. Apply the Stake promo code STKGOAL during the account registration. Complete the process by clicking on finish. The bookmaker will send an email to confirm the creation of your account. Deposit the qualifying amount and opt-in for the Stake bonus code welcome offer.

How to Use Promo Code for Stake India?

Visit Stake.com site and create your new account. When you are prompted, enter the promo code STKGOAL in the provided field. Now you can go to the deposit page, opt for your preferred mode and make the initial deposit. Your account will get automatically credited with the bonus amount within 24 hours.

Stake Welcome Bonus: 200% Up to ₹1,00,000

The Stake welcome bonus offer is a 200% match deposit offer up to ₹1,00,000. The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500. The offer is available only to India residents above 18 years old.

Under the wagering requirement, the new user must place 40 times the deposit plus a bonus amount on sports bets. The offer is valid for 7 days from the date of registration.

Stake Bonus Rules (Terms and Conditions)

The following are some important terms and conditions relating to the Stake bonus code offer.

The offer is restricted to residents of India over the age of 18.

The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500.

Before they can withdraw the bonus, users must wager 40 times the deposit plus bonus on sports bets.

Users must claim the bonus within 24 hours of registration and fulfil the wagering requirements within 7 days of registration.

The offer is subject to general terms and conditions specified on the bookmaker’s site.

List of Stake Promotions for New and Existing Players

Stake offers numerous promotions to new and existing players. In this part of our Stake promo code review, we discuss some important ones.

Domestic Soccer – Double Winnings

The bookmaker offers this weekly primetime promotion on selected important matches. To take part, a user must place a '1x2' wager on a selected match.

If the user’s team wins and their selected player hits the target, the winnings will double – up to $1002.

Premier League – Goalless Draw, Money Back

To take part in this promotion, you must place a '1x2' wager on any Premier League match. If the game ends in a goalless draw, the bookmaker will refund your losing stake, up to $1002.

Champions League – Two First Half Goals, You Win

This promotion is offered on pre-match single '1x2' wagers on the participating teams for all games in the Champions League.

If a punter's team scores 2 or more goals in the first half of a game but doesn’t end up winning the match, the punter can win up to $1001.

Stake Accumulator Bonus

Under this promotion, a user must place a pre-match or live combination bet comprising five or more selections.

The bookmaker adds the accumulator bonus automatically to any betting ticket with five or more selections.

Depending on the number of winning selections, a punter can avail a percentage bonus ranging from 5% to 50%.

Stake Turbo Saturday

Under this weekly promotion, users are offered a chance to get a match deposit bonus every Saturday.

Stake App Bonus

Currently, Stake does not offer a dedicated app in either the App Store or the Google Play Store. Users of iOS and Android devices may instead access the bookmaker’s mobile site by using the web browser on their device.

Using the mobile version of the betting site, users can enjoy every functionality available on the desktop site.

We will keep you posted when they release the app.

How to Place a Bet on Stake?

Are you wondering about how to play with Stake? In this section of our Stoke promo code review, we show how you may choose to place a pre-match or live wager.

It could be a single bet, a combination bet, or even a parlay bet, a combination of multiple wagers into a single bet slip.

You can use the following easy steps to place a bet on Stake.

Log in to your Stake account. Choose a sport of your choice and click on any of the betting markets Analyse the various odds presented on the bookmaker's site and select your preferred market. For instance, you may choose to bet on an upcoming Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea. Stake offers odds of 2.90 on Manchester United the home team. Chelsea are favourites, attracting odds of 2.37. The odds quoted on a draw are 3.20. Click on the team odds you predict to win and enter the bet amount. The bet will get added to the bet slip. Await the results. If your bets win, you can bank the winnings.

Stake Football Betting

The bookmaker offers a wide range of football betting markets and tournaments for punters to bet on. These include major leagues worldwide, such as the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, and more.

Stake’s football coverage extends to international fixtures and competitions, including the World Cup, the Nations’ League and the European Championships.

Punters on Stake can choose from a vast range of in-play football bets. These include 1x2, both teams to score, Asian total, and more. Live betting is enriched by such features as live streaming of selected matches, and cash-out options.

Thus, football betting on Stake is devised to give punters a comprehensive betting experience.

Stake Promo Code Pros and Cons

The following are some pros and cons of the promo code for Stake.

Pros

Here are the pros of using Stake welcome bonus:

Bonus Offers

The Stake promo code offers exclusive 200% welcome bonus of up to ₹1,00,000 with our bonus code STKGOAL. Existing players can get weekly and monthly bonuses for casino games.

Various Games

The promo code can be used for both sports betting and casino games.

Flexible Currency Options

Stake is a cryptocurrency-based sports bookmaker and casino, accepting a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Users who do not have cryptocurrency can use UPI to buy cryptocurrency.

Cons

Here are the cons of using Stake welcome bonus:

Wagering Requirement

The Stake promo code bonus offer has a stringent wagering requirement.

Under this requirement, new users must wager 40 times the deposit-plus-bonus amount on sports bets.

They are given just seven days to do so. By comparison, some rival bookmakers' offers are valid for 30 days.

Stake Payment Methods

Stake allows Indian users to transact payments in Indian rupees. Withdrawals must be made using the method used to deposit funds.

The minimum deposit/withdrawal limits are subject to the limits specific to the payment method.

In the following table, we have listed the most popular Stake payment methods available to Indian players.

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit/Time Minimum Withdrawal/Time UPI ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days GPay ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days Netbanking ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days Bank Transfer ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days Paytm ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days BHIM ₹500/Instant ₹500/ up to 2 days Bitcoin 0.0002 BTC/Instant 0.0002 BTC/ up to 30 minutes

Stake India Review: My Personal Experience

I found it easy to create a Stake account and avail the Stake promo code welcome bonus. The minimum deposit requirement is reasonably low and can attract newbies to online betting.

However, the validity period – limited to 7 days from registration – should ideally be longer.

Accessing the sportsbook to place a bet is a breeze. The available sporting events and betting markets match those offered by the best rival bookmakers.

The site rewards existing users with numerous bonuses and promotions that are especially interesting to football punters.

The bookmaker does not offer a mobile app. However, I found it easy to access the mobile site and perform all the functions possible on the desktop site.

Though Stake specialises in cryptocurrency payments, the bookmaker allows Indian users to transact in Indian rupees. Indian users can do so via popular Indian payment methods such as UPI and net banking.

Overall, I found the betting experience at Stake very smooth and easy.

Stake Promo Code FAQs

In this final section of our review of the Stake welcome offer code, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Is Stake legal in India?

There is no federal law in India that makes online betting illegal. Stake is a legitimate bookmaker with an internationally recognised gaming license from Curacao.

Furthermore, the betting site complies with all the legal requirements of India. Hence Stake is legal in India.

What is the Stake promo code?

The Stake promo code is STKGOAL. Enter this code will entitle a new Indian player to avail a 200% welcome bonus up to ₹1,00,000.

How to use the Stake bonus?

The Stake bonus is credited to a new user’s account within 24 hours of making the initial qualifying deposit.

The user can withdraw the bonus if he/she wagers 40 times the deposit-plus-bonus amount on sports events within 7 days.

How do I create an account on Stake?

You create an account on Stake by clicking on the Join button on the homepage of the operator’s website.

On the registration page that opens, enter your personal details. Finally, click on Finish to complete the process.