Stake.com Sports Welcome Offer Details for Indian Players (August 2026)

You can use Stake’s sports bonus for betting on major events like the Premier League, Champions League, and more.

Stake Bonus Code GLSTAKE Welcome Bonus 200% welcome bonus up to ₹160,000 Minimum Deposit Amount ₹500 Wagering Turnover Requirement 40x Welcome Bonus Expiry Within 7 days of signing up Exclusive Welcome Offer Yes

Latest Stake.com Referral Codes and Promotional Offers for India (August 2026)

With this offer, you can get up to ₹160,000 in bonus funds, which is a substantial upgrade over other offers you will find elsewhere that are usually capped at ₹100,000.

Offer Type Offer Details Stake Referral Code Stake Sports Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₹160,000 on your first deposit GLSTAKE Stake Crypto Deposit Welcome Offer 200% up to ₹95,000 (Only applicable on first time crypto deposits) GOALST Stake Casino Welcome Bonus 200% bonus up to ₹160,000 STKCS

How to Use the Stake Bonus Code - Quick Guide

As you already know, we have some of the best promo codes for Stake. To use those, you will need to sign up on the platform. Creating an account on Stake.com using a promo code is quick and easy.





Navigate to the Stake website and click on the ‘Register’ or ‘Sign Up’ button. Begin filling in your personal details: your name, mobile number, date of birth, country, and preferred currency. Don’t forget to enter the Stake referral code GLSTAKE for Sports or STKCS for Casino. After verification of your new account, log in and deposit to qualify for the welcome offer. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit requirement and opt in for today Stake bonus code.

Once done, you’re ready to explore the platform and start betting with your bonus.

Editor’s Verdict: Is Stake.com Worth It?

With 3 years of experience evaluating sports betting platforms for Goal.com which a trusted global hub for sports and iGaming content, I have thoroughly tested Stake’s features for Indian players. Here is my direct assessment.

The Good: Where Stake.com Excels

Seamless UPI Integration: Despite its global identity as a crypto platform, Stake seamlessly supports local Indian payment methods like UPI (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm) and Net Banking.

Low Risk, High Reward: Using the code GLSTAKE unlocks a massive 200% match bonus up to ₹160,000, but only requires a minimal entry deposit of ₹500.

Excellent Market Depth: Outstanding coverage of localized Indian favorites (IPL, ISL, Pro Kabaddi League) alongside elite global football and esports markets.

Flawless Mobile Web UX: While there is no standalone Stake.com app to download, the mobile site operates as a fast, data-efficient progressive web app.

The Catch: What to Watch Out For

Tight Expiration Window: You only have 7 days to use the bonus before it expires, which is quite short.

High Wagering Requirements: To withdraw your bonus winnings, you must meet a strict 40x turnover requirement.

Quick Final Verdict

My Expert Take: Stake.com provides a premium, highly secure, and user-friendly betting environment. If you can manage the strict 7-day wagering timeline, the exclusive GLSTAKE code offers one of the highest value multipliers available to Indian players today.

Pros Cons Welcome offer with a low minimum deposit. Bonus duration of 7 days is a little short. The Stake code activates the lucrative and exclusive welcome bonus. Use of the bonus code does not get you a dedicated app.

What is a Stake Bonus Drop Code?

A Stake drop code is a short and time-sensitive code that gives players access to things like small bonus funds or cash giveaways. These are usually part of community events or livestream promotions on the platform.

Where to Find the Drop Code for Stake.com

They’re often shared during Twitch streams, on Stake’s social media accounts, or by content creators who are partnered with the brand. Just keep in mind that real drop codes are usually one-time use or limited to a small group, so they go fast. Also, be cautious with random sites claiming to offer them as many post fake or expired codes.

Stake.com Offer of the Week for World Cup 2026 - Score First, You Win

Stake's Score First, You Win promotion is available on every World Cup knockout match, from the quarter-finals through to the final. It gives you the chance to win your bet even if your selected team does not go on to win the match.

Place a pre-match bet on the 1x2 (90+ Stoppage Time) market. If your chosen team scores the first goal, Stake will settle your bet as a winner regardless of the final score. The promotion applies to stakes of up to $100 (approximately ₹9,615), with maximum winnings capped at $250 (approximately ₹24,038).

It is a simple way to get extra value from the biggest matches of the tournament, especially if your team starts strongly but cannot hold on for the victory.

For the full promotion terms and eligible matches, please visit the Stake.com offer page.

Other Ongoing Promotions and Special Offers at Stake.com

Whilst we have already highlighted the Stake offer of the week, Stake dishes out other interesting promotions to interested users. Here's a compilation of the top ongoing promotions and offers you can check out:

Promotional Offer Offer Details World Cup Multi Bet Boost Get boosted odds on World Cup Accas with 3+ selections. Stake Shield Protect your Acca against losing legs with the Stake Shield. Weekly Raffle Weekly raffle with an up to $75,000 (Approx. ₹64 lacs) prize pool. Tennis Final Set Tiebreaker Refund Get refunded if your bet loses in a final set tiebreak. MLB 9th Inning Refund Get refunded if your bet loses despite leading at the start of the 9th inning. UFC Split Decision Insurance Get your stake back on the winner market if the UFC match ends in a Split Decision. Horse Racing - Money Back Offer Get your stake refunded on the horse you bet on in the Win Market finish 2nd-5th*

*Select races only.

Popular Sports to Bet on at Stake in India

Stake offers a wide selection of sports to bet on, but some stand out more than others for local players. In the table below are the most popular sports available on Stake along with major tournaments and events covered:

Sport Availability Major Events Covered Cricket ✅ IPL, WPL, Test Matches, T20 World Cup Football ✅ EPL, La Liga, World Cup, ISL, Champions League Tennis ✅ Grand Slams, ATP Majors, WTA Majors Kabaddi ✅ Pro Kabaddi League Esports ✅ CS2 Majors, LoL Worlds, Valorant Champions, Fortnite World Cup Badminton ✅ Olympics, All England, World Championships, Asian Games Basketball ✅ NBA, EuroBasket, World Cup Table Tennis ✅ Olympics, WTT Series, World Championships, World Cup

Does Stake.com have an app for Android and iOS Users?

Stake does not offer an app currently, but has a well-functioning mobile site instead. Stake made the choice to build a high-end mobile website working as a progressive web app (PWA). This provides the performance of an app without having to install an app. So, there is no need for you to look for an app after signing up on Stake with the code. Instead, you can add the site to your bookmarks in the mobile browser you are using.

Stake Payment and Withdrawals

Before signing up to a betting site, it is always a good idea to learn about the payment and withdrawal methods supported. If the site does not offer your preferred payment method, you might not be able to claim the welcome bonus.

Overall, Stake offers a great payment and withdrawal system in India, supporting both traditional and crypto payment methods.

Below, we have highlighted the payment methods currently supported by Stake:

UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, etc.)

Net Banking

Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, RuPay)

E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay)

As a crypto-focused betting platform, Stake also supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Ripple (XRP)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tether (USDT)

Tron (TRX)

About Stake.com

Stake is a well-known online crypto betting platform that’s grown rapidly in popularity over the last few years. Here are some key facts about the brand:

Launched globally in 2017. Expanded operations to India around 2022, with growing interest ever since

Offers casino games, live dealer options, and a full sportsbook

Official sponsor of Everton FC (Premier League) and partnered with personalities like Drake

Widely active in livestream promotions and influencer marketing across social platforms

FAQs about Stake Referral Code

In this final section of our review of the Stake welcome offer code, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Is there an active bonus code for the Stake welcome offer?

New players can claim an exclusive 200% welcome bonus of up to ₹160,000 by entering the Stake referral code GLSTAKE during registration.

Is Stake.com legit?

Stake.com is a licensed and reputable online betting platform. It offers secure transactions, fair gaming, and fast payouts. The site is still accessible to users in India.

What are the wagering requirements for the Stake India welcome bonus?

To unlock and withdraw the bonus funds generated by the Stake promo code GLSTAKE, new players must meet a 40x wagering turnover requirement. This means if you deposit ₹1000 and receive a ₹2000 bonus (totaling ₹3000 in your account), you must place bets totaling 40 times that combined amount before the bonus money converts to withdrawable cash.

How long do I have to use the Stake.com promo code bonus?

The bonus duration on Stake India is strictly 7 days from the moment of registration. Users must claim the exclusive 200% matched deposit bonus within 24 hours of creating their account and the complete 40x wagering turnover must be fully met within 7 days. If the requirements are not cleared within this 1-week window, any remaining bonus funds and winnings accumulated from them will expire.

What is the minimum deposit required to activate the Stake code GLSTAKE?

The minimum qualifying deposit is ₹500 to trigger the 200% welcome bonus.

How can I deposit funds to the Stake.com account with a crypto wallet?

To deposit funds on Stake.com, you’ll need a crypto wallet. Here's how it works:

Log in to your Stake account Click on the “Deposit” button Choose your preferred cryptocurrency (like BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.) Copy the wallet address shown or scan the QR code Send funds from your personal crypto wallet to that address. Once the transaction is confirmed, you are good to go.

Can I deposit using UPI to get the Stake sports welcome bonus?

Yes, Indian users can seamlessly deposit using UPI payment methods (including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM) as well as Net Banking and traditional cards to claim the welcome offer. Even though Stake.com is globally recognized as a leading crypto betting platform, it fully supports local Indian fiat currencies and payment gateways, meaning you do not need a crypto wallet to activate the code GLSTAKE.

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