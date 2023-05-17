Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off semi-final

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news

With the first leg finishing goalless, Middlesbrough and Coventry are set to go at each other again in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Failing to pick up a win and scoring just twice in their last four outings may be a bit of a worrying sign, but Michael Carrick's men would be expected to be the favourites at home. On the other hand, the 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena was the first time Mark Robins' side did not find the back of the net since the goalless draw at Swansea in early April.

The winners will meet Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Riverside Stadium

It will kick-off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Although Aaron Ramsey and Jonny Howson had made the trip to Coventry, neither of them were part of the squad and it may remain the same here.

Meanwhile, Dael Fry and Marcus Forss were back from injuries, with the latter also coming off the bench for around 20 minutes. Forss may see himself starting ahead of Isaiah Jones on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Mowatt, Hackney; Forss, Akpom, McGree; Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Roberts, Daniels Defenders: Fry, McNair, Clarke, Lenihan, Giles, Bola, Dijksteel, Smith, Fisher Midfielders: Mowatt, Barlaser, Hackney, Howson, McGree, Ramsey, Crooks, Jones Forwards: Akpom, Walker, Archer, Muniz, Forss

Coventry team news

Callum O'Hare, Fabio Tavares and Kasey Palmer remain sidelined on account of their injuries, while Gustavo Hamer emerges a doubt after a knock to his knee in the first leg.

Should Hamer fail the fitness test, Ben Sheaf is fit again to slot in. Another possible change could come in the form of Jamie Allen replacing Josh Eccles in midfield.

Coventry possible XI: Wilson; McNally, Doyle, McFadzean; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Allen, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Moore Defenders: Doyle, Panzo, McNally, Rose, McFadzean, Bidwell, Wilson-Esbrand, Norton-Cuffy, Dabo Midfielders: Hamer, Sheaf, Allen, Eccles, Kelly, Burroughs, Bapaga Forwards: Gyokeres, Maguire, Godden, Walker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 14, 2023 Coventry 0-0 Middlesbrough Championship May 8, 2023 Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry Championship October 1, 2022 Coventry 1-0 Middlesbrough Championship January 29, 2022 Middlesbrough 1-0 Coventry Championship September 11, 2021 Coventry 2-0 Middlesbrough Championship

