Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off semi-final

With the first leg finishing goalless, Middlesbrough and Coventry are set to go at each other again in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.
Failing to pick up a win and scoring just twice in their last four outings may be a bit of a worrying sign, but Michael Carrick's men would be expected to be the favourites at home. On the other hand, the 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena was the first time Mark Robins' side did not find the back of the net since the goalless draw at Swansea in early April.
The winners will meet Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.
Middlesbrough vs Coventry kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8pm BST
|Venue:
|Riverside Stadium
The Championship game between Middlesbrough and Coventry is scheduled for May 17, 2023, at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.
It will kick-off at 8pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Sports Football
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
Although Aaron Ramsey and Jonny Howson had made the trip to Coventry, neither of them were part of the squad and it may remain the same here.
Meanwhile, Dael Fry and Marcus Forss were back from injuries, with the latter also coming off the bench for around 20 minutes. Forss may see himself starting ahead of Isaiah Jones on Wednesday.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Mowatt, Hackney; Forss, Akpom, McGree; Archer
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Steffen, Roberts, Daniels
|Defenders:
|Fry, McNair, Clarke, Lenihan, Giles, Bola, Dijksteel, Smith, Fisher
|Midfielders:
|Mowatt, Barlaser, Hackney, Howson, McGree, Ramsey, Crooks, Jones
|Forwards:
|Akpom, Walker, Archer, Muniz, Forss
Coventry team news
Callum O'Hare, Fabio Tavares and Kasey Palmer remain sidelined on account of their injuries, while Gustavo Hamer emerges a doubt after a knock to his knee in the first leg.
Should Hamer fail the fitness test, Ben Sheaf is fit again to slot in. Another possible change could come in the form of Jamie Allen replacing Josh Eccles in midfield.
Coventry possible XI: Wilson; McNally, Doyle, McFadzean; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Allen, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wilson, Moore
|Defenders:
|Doyle, Panzo, McNally, Rose, McFadzean, Bidwell, Wilson-Esbrand, Norton-Cuffy, Dabo
|Midfielders:
|Hamer, Sheaf, Allen, Eccles, Kelly, Burroughs, Bapaga
|Forwards:
|Gyokeres, Maguire, Godden, Walker
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 14, 2023
|Coventry 0-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|May 8, 2023
|Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry
|Championship
|October 1, 2022
|Coventry 1-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|January 29, 2022
|Middlesbrough 1-0 Coventry
|Championship
|September 11, 2021
|Coventry 2-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship