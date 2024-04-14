West Ham vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

West Ham will aim to record back-to-back Premier League wins when they welcome Fulham to the London Stadium on Sunday.

David Moyes' men defeated Wolves 2-1 in their previous encounter in the English top flight but come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 loss in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, having faced a 1-0 home loss against Newcastle United last weekend, the Cottagers are nine points behind the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, April 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham United and Fulham is not available to watch.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Edson Alvarez is available for selection after serving a European ban against Leverkusen, but Konstantinos Mavropanos suffered a muscle injury in the same outing. So Nayef Aguerd would start ahead of Mavropanos in a back-four.

As Jarrod Bowen continues to miss out due to a rib injury, Michail Antonio will start up front once again.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are the others in the treatment room, while Ben Johnson, Nayef Aguerd and Max Cornet are all options if Moyes wishes to introduce fresh legs.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Cornet

Fulham team news

Fulham boss Marco Silva is likely to hand Adama Traore his first Premier League start this season, while Sasa Lukic and Harry Wilson can also be part of the expected rotations.

Rodrigo Muniz is a doubt, with Raul Jimenez in line to fill in if required.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira Forwards: Broja, Jimenez, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and Fulham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Fulham 5-0 West Ham United Premier League April 8, 2023 Fulham 0-1 West Ham United Premier League December 17, 2022 Fulham 1-1 West Ham United Club Friendly October 9, 2022 West Ham United 3-1 Fulham Premier League February 6, 2021 Fulham 0-0 West Ham United Premier League

Useful links