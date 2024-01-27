West Brom vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old foes West Brom and Wolves are set to square off in an FA Cup fourth-round encounter at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Baggies defeated National League side Aldershot Town 4-1 in the third round, while Wolves got the better of Brentford 3-1 after a replay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: The Hawthorns

The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Brom vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

On loan from Bristol City, Andreas Weimann is cup-tied and hence unavailable for selection, while Semi Ayayi is on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a minor doubt after picking up a knock in the 2-0 Championship loss to Norwich City at the weekend.

Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are out injured.

West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Swift, Chalobah, Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Reach

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace Forwards: Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Wolves team news

While South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan and Mali's Boubacar Traore are still involved in the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively Algeria's exit from the AFCON would deem Rayan Ait-Nouri available for Sunday's game.

Although Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful on Pablo Sarabia, the midfielder remains a doubt after being forced off in the goalless Premier League draw against Brighton due to a hamstring problem on Monday.

Joao Gomes is suspended following his sending off in the opening third-round draw with Brentford, while Jonny is due to join Greek side PAOK.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2021 West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League January 16, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich Albion Premier League February 12, 2012 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 West Bromwich Albion Premier League October 16, 2011 West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League May 8, 2011 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 West Bromwich Albion Premier League

