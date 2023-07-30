'We are missing some players' - Xavi pushes Barcelona for further signings following Clasico victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona's Clasico victory against Real Madrid sparked Xavi's call for more signings as the manager emphasized the need to strengthen their squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona achieved a resounding 3-0 win against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in Dallas. Despite the positive result, manager Xavi Hernandez expressed his desire to enhance the first-team squad as he emphasised the importance of bringing in new players to fill the gaps in the team. He indicated that Barcelona could make additional signings to strengthen the squad further.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after El Clasico win, Xavi said, "The market closes on the 31st of August. A lot can happen. Hopefully, we can strengthen more. We are missing some players. The sports management knows it and the President knows it. Despite the result and the euphoria, we need something more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Barcelona manager is aware of the challenges the club face in the transfer market due to financial constraints. Despite this, he remains determined to find suitable additions to the squad. While the team cannot afford all of their primary targets due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, Xavi remains optimistic that more players will be acquired. He also emphasized the significance of nurturing talent from the club's La Masia academy, suggesting that home-grown players could play a crucial role in strengthening the team.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The reigning La Liga champions will play their final pre-season friendly game against AC Milan on August 2 in Las Vegas.