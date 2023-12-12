Watford vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the Vicarage Road on Tuesday. The visitors are involved in a race for the top spot with 48 points from 20 matches so far, only a point behind current league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich have recorded the fewest number of defeats in the league this season - just two in 20 - and have won four out of their last five matches.

Watford also have lost only once in their last five outings but are heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT Venue: Vicarage Road

How to watch Watford vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

With a congested schedule of three matches in a week, Watford may consider rotating the squad against Ipswich. This could lead to Tom Ince and Vakoun Issouf Bayo earning spots in the starting XI.

There are no fresh concerns for the hosts as they seek to win and climb up the league table.

Watford predicted XI: Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Kayembe, Sierralta, Asprilla, Kone, Sema; Healey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Bayo, Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Ipswich team news

Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams will make their return to Ipswich Town's matchday squad on Tuesday, having completed one-game suspensions due to yellow card accumulation.

Midfielder Sam Morsy is now on the verge of a suspension, having received his ninth caution of the season at the Riverside. Another yellow card, totaling ten, would result in him being sidelined for two matches.

Ipswich predicted XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Luongo, Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2015 Watford 0 - 1 Ipswich Town Championship November 2014 Ipswich Town 1 - 0 Watford Championship April 2014 Watford 3 - 1 Ipswich Town Championship December 2013 Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Watford Championship February 2013 Ipswich Town 0 - 2 Watford Championship

