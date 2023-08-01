Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Vietnam and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands Women have one foot in the 2023 Women's World Cup knockouts but need to complete the job when they take on Vietnam Women on Tuesday.

Vietnam are already eliminated after their 3-0 and 2-0 losses against the United States and Portugal, respectively, but can play a role in deciding who progresses into the round of 16 from Group E.

On the other hand, having defeated Portugal 1-0 before playing a 1-1 draw against the USWNT, Andries Jonker's side only need a draw to go through.

However, in order to make it to the knockouts as group winners, the Dutch will be looking for a win big enough in the event they may need to surpass the USA on goal difference.

Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Vietnam and Netherlands is scheduled for August 1, 2023, at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Vietnam Women vs Netherlands Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, and is available to stream online live through ITVX.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Vietnam Women team news

Midfielder Tran Thi Hai Linh, who came off the bench against Portugal, may be handed a start here by Vietnam boss Mai Duc Chung.

The back three of Luong Thi Thu Thuong, Le Thi Diem My and Tran Thi Thu is expected to remain the same, while Tran Thi Thu Thao and Hoang Thi Loan operate as the wing-backs.

Nhu Huynh will continue up front as Vietnam would at least look to score their first-ever Women's World Cup goal before packing their bags.

Vietnam Women possible XI: Kim Thanh; Thu Thao, Thu Thuong, Diem My, Thi Thu, Thi Loan; Bich Thuy, Hai Linh, Thi Thao, Thanh Nha; Nhu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kieu Oanh, Kim Thanh, Thi Hang Defenders: Thu Thuong, Thi Kieu, Thi Thu, Thi Loan, Thuy Nga, Hai Linh, Diem My, Thu Thao, My Anh Midfielders: Tuyet Dung, Thuy Trang, Thi Thao, Van Su, Thanh Nha, Bich Thuy Forwards: Nhu, Hai Yen, Thuy Hang, Thi Hoa

Netherlands Women team news

Defender Stephanie van der Gragt could start again despite being forced off with a knock against the USA.

Meanwhile, Lineth Beerensteyn will be a doubt after Juventus forward missed the last match, in which case Everton's Katja Snoeijs will oblige to start alongside Lieke Martens.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Snoeijs, Martens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Kop, Weimar Defenders: Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Dikstra, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Casparij, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Brugts

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

