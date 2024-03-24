USMNT vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Nations League final

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League final between United States and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) are gunning for their third straight CONCACAF Nations League title when they welcome Mexico to the AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

With the Stars and Stripes leaving it until late in the 3-1 victory over Jamaica in their semi-final tie after a stunning 96th-minute equaliser, Gregg Berhalter's side will be in the second showdown encounter with El Tri in the three editions of the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Jaime Lozano's men cruised past Panama 3-0 in their penultimate game of the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USMNT vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:15 am GMT Venue: AT&T Stadium

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 1:15 am GMT on Monday, March 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Nations League final between the United States and Mexico will be streamed on CONCACAF YouTube in the UK.

You can also check out GOAL's Live Match page for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Josh Sargent's injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as his replacement in the squad, Haji Wright ditched his family vacation to be USMNT hero.

However, double assist hero against Jamaica, Gio Reyna may start ahead of Tim Weah and Wright in the final; but the latter is expected to have a role to play once again.

Eligible to feature after serving a red card ban, Sergino Dest could reclaim his place from Joe Scally at right-back; while Ricardo Pepi is likely to replace Folarin Balogun upfront.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Dest, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Reyna, Pepi, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Callender Defenders: Dest, Richards, A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, McKenzie, Scally, Lund Midfielders: Adams, Musah, Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic, Cardoso Forwards: Pepi, Aaronson, Wright, Tillman, Balogun, Weah

Mexico team news

Guillermo Ochoa, Julian Araujo and Julian Quinones replaced Luis Malagon, Jorge Sanchez and Hirving Lozano after the second leg of the quarter-finals against Honduras.

As compared to the XI that started against Panama in the semi-finals, Erick Aguirre and Orbelin Pineda could come in place of Araujo and Erick Sanchez at right-back and on the right flank, respectively.

Salernitana goalkeeper Ochoa will look for another clean sheet in goal.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Aguirre, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Pineda, Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Martin, Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Gonzalez, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, Orozco, J. Sanchez, Aguirre, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, Rodriguez, Alvarado, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Quinones, Gimenez, Martin, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the United States and Mexico across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 15, 2023 United States 3-0 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League April 20, 2023 United States 1-1 Mexico International Friendly March 24, 2022 Mexico 0-0 United States CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers November 12, 2021 United States 2-0 Mexico CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers August 1, 2021 United States 0-0 (1-0 AET) Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup

Useful links