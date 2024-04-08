Udinese vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan's march to the Serie A title resumes on Monday evening when the champions-elect travel to face relegation-threatened Udinese.

With just eight games left to play, Inter wrapping up their 20th Scudetto is all but a formality, with a double-digit lead atop the Serie A table.

Their hosts, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in their most recent Serie A fixture. The Friulani are currently 13th on the Italian top-flight standings, just three points clear of the bottom three and need a quick turnaround in results to avoid getting dragged into the relegation scrap.



Udinese vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Udinese will host Inter Milan at the Global Energy Stadium on Monday, April 8, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Udinese vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A showdown will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Lorenzo Lucca is suspended for this weekend's visit of the league leaders, whilst both Enzo Ebosse and Gerard Deulofeu are missing through injury, the latter has been sidelined for over a year.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Ferreira, Bijol, Perez; Pereyra, Lovric, Walace, Samardzic, Kamara; Thauvin; Success

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Silvestri, Padelli Defenders: Pérez, Bijol, Kabasele, Ferreira, Tikvić, Ebosse, Giannetti, Kristensen, Abankwah Midfielders: Samardžić, Pereyra, Lovrić, Walace, Ebosele, Payero, Kamara, Zemura, Ehizibue, Pejičić, Zarraga Forwards: Thauvin, Deulofeu, Lucca, Brenner, Success, Davis

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi will have the luxury of welcoming back Emil Audero to the bench and reinstating first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is fit to make a first start since picking up an injury while on Switzerland duty.

Back-up striker Marko Arnautovic is also back in contention for the first time in a month, though defensive duo Alessandro Bastoni (flexor) and Stefan de Vrij (thigh) are both questionable, with Juan Cuadrado (Achilles) listed as Inter's only confirmed absentee.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Augusto; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Pavard, Bastoni, de Vrij, Darmian, Acerbi, Buchanan, Bisseck Midfielders: Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Cuadrado, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Dimarco, Augusto, Frattesi, Asllani, Klaassen, Sensi Forwards: Martínez, Sánchez, Thuram, Arnautović

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/23 Inter 4-0 Udinese Serie A 19/02/23 Inter 3-1 Udinese Serie A 18/09/22 Udinese 3-1 Inter Serie A 01/05/22 Udinese 1-2 Inter Serie A 31/10/21 Inter 2-0 Udinese Serie A

