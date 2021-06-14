Luis Enrique's side had plenty of the ball but failed to find the breakthrough needed

Spain set several possession records on Monday against Sweden although La Roja couldn't turn all of that possession into the goal needed to secure all three points.

Sweden were able to keep Spain at bay to earn a 0-0 draw on Monday as Luis Enrique's side settled for just one point on a disappointing day.

However, Spain toppled some of their own records against the Swedes, who were content to let Spain have their trademark possession for all 90 minutes.

Records broken

By the final whistle, Spain had amassed 85 per cent possession against a bunkered-in Sweden as La Roja were always in complete control.

That 85 per cent number makes Spain the first-ever team to hit that benchmark at the Euros side since Opta began collecting data in 1980.

Along the way, Spain completed 419 passes in the first half, the highest figure in the opening 45 minutes of a European Championship game.

They also completed 303 passes in the opposing half in the first half, the most by any team at the Euros, while Sweden made just 38 passes in the Spain half, the fewest by any team at the Euros.

When all was said and done, Spain ended up finishing with a record total of 917 passes.

With that, Spain broke their own Euros mark, which was coincidentally set nine years ago to the day.

On that day, Spain completed 859 passes against Ireland, with the legendary Xavi responsible for 136 of them.

