Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri matches Ronaldo & Messi record with World Cup goal against Serbia
- Swept home the opener versus Serbia
- Wheeled away in celebration
- Goal puts him up in esteemed company
WHAT HAPPENED? Shaqiri reminded the world just how sweet his left foot is as he stroked Switzerland's opener beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, scoring against Serbia just as he did at the last World Cup in Russia. It did take a touch on the way through but that wasn't going to lessen Shaqiri's celebrations.
Xherdan Shaqiri!!! 💪— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022
Switzerland take the lead against Serbia 🇨🇭#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vMRQzOWO9y
SHAQIRI SCORES FOR SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/UveYxb5IFW
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals for the Swiss in both this World Cup and the last one in Russia after netting against Honduras on 2014 sees him join Messi and Ronaldo in netting in the last three editions of the competition. Switzerland couldn't hold onto the lead he gave them as Serbia came from behind to lead before Breel Embolo levelled proceedings ahead of the break. The Swiss went back in front shortly into the second-half through Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler, though.
WHAT NEXT FOR SHAQIRI? He'll be wanting to repeat his scoring heroics during the second-half against Serbia to help try and fire his nation into the round of 16 for the third consecutive World Cup.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners