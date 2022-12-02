Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri matches Ronaldo & Messi record with World Cup goal against Serbia

Xherdan Shaqiri is the third player to have scored at the last three World Cups, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved such a feat.

Swept home the opener versus Serbia

Wheeled away in celebration

Goal puts him up in esteemed company

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaqiri reminded the world just how sweet his left foot is as he stroked Switzerland's opener beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, scoring against Serbia just as he did at the last World Cup in Russia. It did take a touch on the way through but that wasn't going to lessen Shaqiri's celebrations.

SHAQIRI SCORES FOR SWITZERLAND 🇨🇭



As it stands, Brazil and Switzerland are moving on to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/UveYxb5IFW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals for the Swiss in both this World Cup and the last one in Russia after netting against Honduras on 2014 sees him join Messi and Ronaldo in netting in the last three editions of the competition. Switzerland couldn't hold onto the lead he gave them as Serbia came from behind to lead before Breel Embolo levelled proceedings ahead of the break. The Swiss went back in front shortly into the second-half through Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler, though.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAQIRI? He'll be wanting to repeat his scoring heroics during the second-half against Serbia to help try and fire his nation into the round of 16 for the third consecutive World Cup.